The Iconic Blue Goose Cantina on Greenville To Close

Like that giant dust storm that swept over Dallas yesterday, a collective "Noooooo!" is sweeping over the city today. Except this one really hurts.
Today, Peterson Management Group, the locally owned parent company of Blue Goose Cantina, announced that after 39 years in business, and likely one million margaritas, the Greenville Avenue location is being shuttered.
"Recently, the Greenville Avenue building was purchased from long-time owners Fred Reisberg Investments Ltd. After negotiations, Peterson Management Group was unable to reach an agreement for lease renewal with the new owner," explains a statement from the company.
Whatever they've put in the salsa at Blue Goose must have been laced with some sort of long-term commitment elixir. It was a warm late-May evening in the early '90s when my now-husband of 25 years and I had our first date on the patio of Blue Goose. On the 20th anniversary of that date, when we revisited the spot, I boasted of our first date there to our server, who wasn't much impressed: "Yeah, we get that all the time."
So, to all my first-date brethren, you have until March 19 to hoof it over for one last margarita. Cheers to the Blue Goose for staying open for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade one last time.
Blue Goose on Lower Greenville opened in 1984; there are seven other locations around North Texas, with an eighth expected to open later this year in Grand Prairie. CEO Nick Peterson says the company is looking for another space in the Greenville Avenue area.
The founders of Peterson Management, Bob Peterson and Scoty Holyfield, started their restaurant journey in 1983 with Aw Shucks Oyster Bar and now operate 12 restaurants across North Texas.