The Blackfriar Pub is Expanding with New Lakewood Location

A new old spot will be moving to the former Full Circle Tavern space to succeed where its predecessors have not.
As first reported by the Lakewood Advocate, the Blackfriar Pub announced on Facebook that it's expanding its business in Dallas with a new location in Lakewood.
The space for this second location, Blackfriar Lakewood, on the elbow of La Vista and Gaston Drive, was formerly the home of Full Circle Tavern’s second location. Before that, the space was The Ginger Man, and long before that, it was home to Angelo’s.
Angelo’s closed in 2013, serving the North Dallas community for 23 years before a landlord dispute “locked them out the building,” according to the owners. The Ginger Man took its place in 2014 before closing in 2016, after taking an “offer they couldn’t refuse.” Finally, Full Circle Tavern opened its second location in the building in early 2019 before it and the original tavern location closed its doors at the end of the year.
When asked the appeal of the location given its business history, Kevin Bartley, the director of operations, said that “the space is a really cool two-story concept that’s in line with how our pub is in Uptown … and the view of the old Lakewood theater is hard to beat.”
The Blackfriar Pub is an Irish American sports hub founded in 2003 in an old frame house on McKinney Avenue. The pub serves traditional Irish pub food such as fish and chips, corned beef and hash Benedict and an Irish breakfast (bacon rashers, pork sausages, fried eggs and fried tomato).
According to Bartley, the Lakewood location will have bars on both floors where NFL Sunday Ticket, UFC fights, soccer, a few college sports and more will be shown, making Blackfriar a must-visit spot for sports fans in Dallas.
“We’re a fun comfortable space I jokingly refer to as our 'sweat pants” concept,' Bartley says. “Who doesn’t like kicking back in a pub with a Guinness and watching a game?”
Blackfriar Pub is a part of The One Esca Group, a restaurant group out of Plano. The firm owns Blackfriar and tequila_delicious in Uptown, Taste of Chicago in Addison and Sugarbacon and Mad for Chicken in Mckinney. Bartley told the Observer that a second Sugarbacon will open soon in Allen in Watterscreek.
There is no confirmed date when the Lakewood location will open as the opening date is a “moving target and will depend on permits,” Bartley says. “We love the history and community, and we’re just excited to be part of the scene there.”
More information on Blackfriar Lakewood’s opening will be shared in the coming months as more specifics are figured out.