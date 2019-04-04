 


4
Order up a cocktail and you're ordering up water for those in need with The French Room's Eau d'Elyx cocktail.
Sarah Mize

This French Room Cocktail Comes With a Clean Water Mission

Susie Oszustowicz | April 4, 2019 | 4:00am
The French Room Bar is helping us drink the water of life and others get water.

The recently renovated bar offers the chance for patrons to enjoy a cocktail and help those in need of clean water with their Eau d'Elyx cocktail made simply with Absolut Elyx vodka, a ginger and basil-infused syrup and lime juice. They offer the cocktail to highlight Absolut Elyx's partnership with Water for People to provide clean drinking water to others in need. According to Elyx, every bottle of Elyx sold in the U.S. provides access to "one week of safe water."

Anyone who posts a picture of a drink on Instagram or Twitter before April 22 and uses the hashtag #RaiseItForward will ensure someone in need will get a full week of clean water thanks to the partnership between Absolut Elyx and Water for People. Some of your favorite local influencers have also gotten together to offer an extra incentive; if you add #RaiseItForwardTX to your post, you'll also be entered to win one of four copper gifts, including a copper flamingo-shaped punch bowl.

Their limited time offering is available until at least April 22.

Eau d'Elyx ($18): Absolut Elyx, ginger and basil-infused simple syrup, lime 


The French Room Bar, 1321 Commerce St. (Downtown)

    Send: