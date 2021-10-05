The Niku Bar to Open on Lower Greenville Next to Manpuku







Just in time for the Texas/OU game, the popular Japanese barbecue joint Manpuku is opening The Niku Bar, an outdoor space showcasing an extensive drink menu and Japanese tapas.Manpuku, which means “to be happy with a full stomach” in Japanese, has four locations in California and seven yakiniku restaurants in central Tokyo, but The Niku Bar is the first of its concept.The bar’s menu was created by chef Kentaro Tsunado, who was a Michelin star executive sous chef at Stella Maris in Paris before joining Manpuku.Tsunado’s menu will feature a unique blend of Japanese and Spanish tapas-style shareable bites such as uni and kobe beef sashimi, beef yakiniku tortilla pizza, crab ceviche, Japanese taco rice and crispy cheese and spicy beef ramen.The beverage menu features a signature sangria with red wine, fresh, seasonal fruit and local honey as well as sommelier-selected wines, Japanese whiskies and craft beer.“In Japanese, niku means ‘meat,’ so we’ll have a strong focus on new ways to experience American wagyu beef with interesting flavors like sea urchin or raw egg yolk," Tsunoda said in a statement.Tsunoda also says the experience outside on the patio will be a completely different experience than inside at Manpuku with a large and varied menu. The bar will feature greenery flanked walls with seating for 59 and a private room with sofa seating.The Niku Bar will open on Oct. 7.