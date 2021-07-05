The Observer Is Looking for More Freelance Food Writers

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

We’re looking for new voices to tell stories about the vibrant food and beverage scene in North Texas. Not only are new restaurants opening at warp speed, but there are also copious amounts of dishes, people and places that have been here for decades with relevant and important stories. Or amazing sandwiches.

If you’re interested in sharing stories about what makes Dallas a fascinating place to eat and drink, then we’d love to hear from you.

We’re not looking for a critic (we’ve got one of those) or an Instagram following, rather those with an interest in food and culture (or nachos and beer) who aspire to tell stories through written words. Not much experience writing? Not a problem, so long as there’s a desire to learn. Don’t know much about the cool places in town? Perfect, those places usually get a lot of attention, we like to hear about the others.

Running down interviews and getting good photographs to go along with the stories are also important.

If you're interested in writing for us, send your resume, two writing samples and three pitches that give us a peek at what type of stories you’d like to cover. Send that email to Lauren.Daniels@DallasObserver.com with the subject line "Observer food writer."