Downtown Dallas Hotel Opens Five New Bars and Restaurants

Hotels in downtown Dallas are racing to turn their establishments into hip hangouts by opening multiple bars and restaurants in an effort to entice both locals and out-of-towners.

The Statler's renovation and rebirth included six bars and restaurants: Scout, R&B, diner Overeasy, rooftop bar Waterproof, Fine China and cocktail enclave Bourbon and Banter. When the Adolphus reopened after massive renovations, it unveiled a revamped French Room, haute Viennese-style coffee shop Otto's, City Hall Bistro and a gilded lobby bar. The Joule, the reigning king of hip downtown hotels, houses three restaurants and Midnight Rambler, often considered the city's best cocktail bar. Now, another downtown hotel is attempting to become a dining and drinking destination: the Sheraton.

If you find yourself thinking that a Sheraton doesn't sound like the kind of place to voluntarily spend a Saturday night, you're likely not alone. But the "largest hotel in downtown Dallas," according to a press release, is in the midst of major renovations that include five food and drink concepts, three of which are already open. Via the press release:

Open Palette

Open Palette isn’t just about eating; it’s an experience for hotel guests and locals alike. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the modern American cuisine offers a menu with bold, surprising spins on flavors. Open Palette is now open with daily hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Moka Pot

Jump-start the day at Moka Pot, a coffee lounge serving up fresh roasted beans. Guests are invited to grab an Italian coffee to go or enjoy in the airy, modern space. Moka Pot is now open daily from 6 a.m. to noon. Draft Sports Bar and Lounge

Draft Sports Bar and Lounge, formerly known as Draft Media Sports Bar, has reopened as a new concept with a fresh, modern design and new menu featuring only fresh ingredients. This upscale sports nirvana offers 12 local beers on tap, craft cocktails and outstanding eats. Draft’s high-energy lounge features 25 televisions, making it the perfect place to catch the game. Draft is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. The Parlor

Set to open in early February, this intimate cocktail lounge is the perfect place to experience one-of-a-kind craft cocktails and small bites. Share your love of cocktail culture with The Parlor’s roadrunner icon, “Chap,” who’s always good humored and up for a cocktail. The Parlor will be open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight. Open Market

Opening in early February, Open Market will be ideal for those on-the-go. The market offers fresh bites including sandwiches, wraps, salads and other items made from scratch for guests and locals to enjoy when in a hurry. Open Market will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It all sounds exceedingly generic — the coffee shop, the sports bar literally called "Draft Sports Bar," the cocktail bar, the grab-and-go spot — save for Open Palette, which makes us wonder if the Sheraton really knows that a palette is something an artist uses to paint with, and a palate is someone's ability to appreciate or discern flavors.

Regardless, the Sheraton is attempting to become, in its words, an "urban downtown Dallas destination," and it won't be the last downtown hotel to spend big bucks in renovations in order to fit that image.

Sheraton Dallas, 400 North Olive St. (Downtown)