A Friends Pop-Up is Coming to The Whip

The Knox-Henderson bar, The Whippersnapper, will soon be transformed into a limited-time pop-up bar celebrating the popular '90s sitcom Friends. This and That Concepts, the group behind the bar along with High Fives and Tiny Victories, brings Central Perk to Dallas starting Jan. 20.
Visitors can enjoy the Friends-themed bar with photo ops and special food and drink menus. Either come with your lobster or as a party of six and recreate your favorite Friends moments by grabbing a drink at Central Perk or lounging on Chandler and Joey’s matching Barcaloungers.
Interactive experiences, nightly entertainment and artwork from local artist Jonny Freeman will also take place at the pop-up. If you are interested in taking a keepsake home, merch will be available to purchase at the bar.
To fully bring the Friends spirit to the limited-time pop-up, The Whip’s staff will be in costume. Guests are encouraged to come in costume as well, but it is not required. It might be a good excuse to be like Joey and wear all of your roommate’s clothes, or channel Monica and wear a turkey on your head.
The immersive Friends pop-up at The Whip begins on Thursday, Jan. 20 and will continue to run weekly from Wednesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Whippersnapper Friends Pop Up, 1804 McMillan Ave., 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday - Saturday.