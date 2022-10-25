First Look: The Wounded Ostrich in Deep Ellum has Dive-Bar Vibes

Finding a low-key watering hole in Deep Ellum most weekends can be difficult. The vibrant neighborhood pulses from every street corner. In the middle of it all lies a laid-back bar with a quirky name offering a respite from the activity outside.
The Wounded Ostrich is a new addition to Main Street, between Crowdus and Malcolm X. Despite being new to the neighborhood, the no-frills venue feels like a well-worn staple. Given its near-dive appeal, it could quickly become a favorite destination on the block.
The bar bills itself as an “offbeat lounge” on its website. Inside the shotgun space, you’ll find a large front window for people-watching, an L-shaped bar, a pool table, multiple four-tops and a stage in back. Portraits of ostriches line the walls of the dimly lit space.
Wounded Ostrich offers an extensive drink menu with beer, wine, seltzers and shooters. Specialty cocktails include the Peach Tea Lemonade ($8), made with sweet tea vodka, peach and lemonade, and The Devil’s Red Dress ($12) — Teremana Reposado, pomegranate and orange bitters.
The Original ($7.50), a Coors Banquet and a shot of Jim Beam, is familiar enough. However, if you’re looking to make friends, you may want to avoid the Best Friend ($9). It features a sensibility-shocking pairing of Smirnoff Ice and a shot of Malört (of "Tonight's the night you'll fight your dad" fame).
There is also a selection of hot dogs served up by Western Willy’s starting at 6 p.m. for the peckish. Willy’s menu has five gourmet basic frankfurters and chicken options to choose from: the standard dog, Texas barbecue dog, Frito Pie dog, chicken dog and Buffalo chicken dog.
A bag of chips or a side of fries is available for an additional $1 and $2, respectively, with the purchase of a dog. They are also sold separately for $1.50 and $4.50.
The Wounded Ostrich isn’t a place where people go to be seen. It’s where you go to get away from the noise and commotion. With its approachable prices, long drink menu, quick bites, pool table and casual, come-as-you-are vibes, it's a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
If you're looking for live local music, check out the Ostrich Facebook page for a full listing.
The Wounded Ostrich, 2815 Main St. (Deep Ellum) 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. Wednesday – Friday; 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. – midnight Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday.