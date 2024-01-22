 Uchiba Serves One of the Most Exclusive Bowls of Ramen in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Food & Drink News

Uchiba's Exclusive Once-a-Month Bowl of Ramen

A look at one of Dallas' most exclusive bowls of ramen.
January 22, 2024
The January Uncommon Ramen bowl had a hearty helping of smoky brisket.
The January Uncommon Ramen bowl had a hearty helping of smoky brisket. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Ramen has been abundant in Dallas for over a decade now. The traditional bowls of chewy egg noodles, rich umami broths and the signature ajitsuke egg have evolved from their roots over the years.

The result? No matter where you are in Dallas, you're probably just a stone's throw away from one of the city's favorites ramen purveyors. But at Uchibā, one of the most sought-after bowls shows up on the menu just once a month.

Uchi, downstairs, is a refined and elevated dining experience, but Uchibā, literally meaning "Uchi's Bar," maintains a similarly polished quality but in a much more relaxed atmosphere. The upstairs spot hosts sake pairings, omakases and other unique events in addition to dinner, but by far the most intriguing is the monthly series, Uncommon Ramen.
Some of the most coveted seats in the house are at the bar near the chef's station.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
For one night only, on the first Monday of each month, Uchibā brings in a chef from Dallas, or anywhere else in the country, to offer an innovative ramen collaboration. Since the series' launch in 2017, we've seen bowls from Peja Krstic of Môt Hai Ba, Jimmy Contreras of Tacos Y Vino and other celebrated chefs like Tommy Lee and Hai's own Tyson Cole.

The exclusivity of this event is a major draw, in addition to the food, of course. A one-of-a-kind recipe could turn out to be your new favorite ramen — one that you'll never have again. It turns a routine outing for comfort food into a unique and memorable experience.

For the evening, three exclusive items are added to the regular menu: the highlighted ramen bowl, its veggie alter ego and a beverage pairing. Sometimes it's a beer. Sometimes it's a cocktail. Framing the bowls are specials, starters, rolls, items from the yakitori grill and other shareable plates from their regular menu.

Aside from the ramen, everything is meant to be enjoyed izakaya-style, ordered in multiples and shared with the table. Essentially, the Japanese version of grabbing tapas.
Brussels sprouts is a great starter.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Our visit started with the lemon chili Brussels sprouts before we dug into January's bowl by Chef Jeramie Roberson, the director of culinary at the Thompson Hotel. He created a Yakamein "Ol' Sober" Ramen with smoked Texas beef, blackened shrimp, andouille, ajitsuke eggs and scallions.

Admittedly, Brussels sprouts are nearly always filed under "things we're not going to order" when we scan a menu and plan our course of action. Especially when there's smoked salmon maki and wagyu beef skewers as the alternative.

But according to many rave reviews, the sprouts' perfect char and zesty glaze combo has made them one of the most popular dishes on the menu. Call us influenced. Our thoughts? The vegetable with questionable reputation was an unexpected highlight.

As for the ramen, it was the ideal companion to get us through the precursor to "Dallaska 2024." The broth was rich, smoky (in more ways than one) and savory, which gave it a 'BBQ in a bowl' type of vibe while still maintaining its authenticity with the scallion and egg garnish. Even when the cold front passes, the next unique bowl is worth coming back for.

Up next for Uncommon Ramen is personal chef Dan Casteo on Feb. 5 and Derrick Flynn of Suerte on March 4. Creations are TBA. Look for the menu about a week in advance on their socials and email list, but you can view the next chefs in advance on the website.

Just a tip: if you wait until the social media announcement to make your reservation, you're going to get the last draft pick of tables and times, so reserve your spot in advance. Also, don't sweat the parking situation. There's free valet.

Uchiba, 2817 Maple Ave. Daily, 5-–11 p.m.
