In the No-Bread Situation, Local Bakeries Have You Covered

It might seem like there’s a bread situation, but there’s actually not. #FakeNews!

Yes, big-box retailers are struggling to keep their shelves stocked, but the small, local, independent bakers — who need our help right now — have lots of fresh baked bread.

Also, there are a couple of Texas millers, both of whom are backed by Texas farmers, that will ship flour to your door, and you can hone your baking techniques.

Disclaimer: This is by no means a complete list. Find a bakery nearby and see what their situation is and how you can help. Following are some ideas to get you started. And as situations are changing fluidly and rapidly, check Facebook or call before heading out for these essential items.

EXPAND Barton Springs Mill flour — sheltering in place never smelled so delicious. Lauren Drewes Daniels

For flour delivery, below are a couple of Texas flour mills.

Barton Springs Mill

Miller James Brown had to apply for seeds from an underground vault and now works with Texas farmers to grow grains that were last seen under our sun some 100 years ago. I ordered two 2.5-pound bags of flour Monday, and they were at my door Wednesday. With shipping, it came to $24, and I should be able to get eight loaves of bread out of the two bags. At $3 a loaf, helping a small Texas company along with all those farmers is worth every penny.

Texas Pure Milling

Based out of Dawn, Texas, southwest of Amarillo, Texas Pure Milling sells retail exclusively out of H-E-B. But, you can buy online. The 7-grain and seed mix has chia seeds and whole grain wheat flour from oats, buckwheat, rye, barley and sorghum. Two 3-pound bags were about $10 and the shipping was $10, so $20 all together.

Local Bakeries

Vera’s Bakery in Oak Cliff (932 W. Davis St.) has a bakery full of treats and sweet breads (pan dulce) and is baking a fresh supply every morning. You can call ahead and they’ll bring your order out to your car.

Del Norte Bakery (5507 Lindsley Ave.) has bread and tamales. Win and win!

Empire Baking Company (5450 W. Lovers Lane) is offering curbside pickup and is stocked full of bread (see photo at top). Call-in, place your order and pay ahead of time, and they’ll bring it out to you. Also, they just partnered with TurnCompost, which is now delivering their bread.

Village Baking Co. Boulangerie (1921 Greenville Ave.) is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their Woodall retail spot is closed for now, but as of Monday morning they have plenty of stock in their East Dallas location.

Unrefined (6464 E. Northwest Highway) has gluten-free bread and treats. They're also trying to organize deliveries to different locations around the area but need a minimum amount of orders. Visit their website if you’re interested, and they have a ton of eggs (see their Facebook page for more information on that).

San Martin Bakery (3120 McKinney Ave.) has take-and-bake bread and is doing both pickup and delivery. You can call in your order and pay ahead of time.

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie (3700 McKinney Ave.) is doing pre-packaged take-and-bakes also; no loaves of bread here, but croissants, cookies and scones for sure. But, seriously those croissants ...

Each Eatzi’s has a bakery in-house and they reported Sunday evening that they have plenty of bread.

Emporium Pies doesn’t do bread. But, you guys, they’re doing same-day Dallas-Fort Worth-wide delivery. Wow. Treat yo’self.

Again, things change every hour. Check Facebook pages and websites before heading out for these essential items. Wash your hands and take your own pen to sign receipts.

And, finally, while we're happy Big Box Retailers are Crushing the Market right now, these small local places need us.