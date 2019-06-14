 


Zoli's is coming home to Oak Cliff — for one night, anyway.
Beth Rankin

Zoli’s Is Coming Back to Oak Cliff — for One Night Only

Beth Rankin | June 14, 2019 | 4:00am
On Valentine's Day in 2016, a beloved Oak Cliff pizzeria closed and left the neighborhood for good. Zoli's opened on Davis Street in 2013 but had to close when developer Alamo Manhattan leveled the building in 2016 to make room for its massive Bishop Arts development. Even though the New York-style pizzeria reopened in Addison in November 2017, there's always been a Zoli's-sized hole in Oak Cliff's pizza scene, and locals frequently lament its loss.

But now, it's coming back — for one night, anyway. From 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 23, Zoli's will turn Taco y Vino in Bishop Arts into "Pizza y Vino." Taco y Vino will handle the beer and wine, and Zoli's will take over the kitchen with a selection of personal-sized pizzas and garlic knots, "for old times' sake," according to the Facebook event.

The first pies go out at 6 p.m. and they'll serve until the pizza runs out, which, given Oak Cliff's fervor for Zoli's (and an absence of truly exceptional pizza in the neighborhood), is likely to happen early.

Taco y Vino, 213 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts District)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

