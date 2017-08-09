21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week

Lil Yachty plays Bomb Factory Friday. courtesy the artist

Thursday

Kendra Greene is a small-talker’s dream come true, a woman whose response to “So, what do you do?” yields stories about an Icelandic phallological museum, bottle feeding baby boars and creating a costume for a model of an Ice Age giant ground sloth. Her writing evokes that feeling of having stumbled onto the Most Interesting Person Ever at a party, giving readers a sense of disbelief that the stories underlying her long-form essays are real. Her latest, Vagrants and Uncommon Visitors, which she’ll discuss from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St., is the third in a series that explores quirky Icelandic museums. This time, she enlists the help of illustrator Fowzia Karimi to expose the wonders of Sigurgeirs Bird Museum, which sits on the stunning Lake Mývatn in Northeast Iceland. Once a private collection of beautifully taxidermied birds, the museum took shape as a tribute to bird lover Sigurgeir Stefannson, who died in an accident. It’s now a nearly comprehensive collection of specimens native to Iceland and a touching memorial to a lost son. Greene’s lyrical work layers themes of grief, preservation, history and nature for a breathtaking literary experience that will give you conversation starters for life. Admission is free. Wild Detectives, 314 W. 8th St., 7:30 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Owls are not what they seem. We think of them as wise, perhaps introverted nocturnal creatures who swivel their heads and hoot, but there’s more to an owl than meets the eye. They’re pretty baller predators and whip smart at adapting to nighttime conditions. The Trinity River Audubon Center, 6500 Great Trinity Forest Way, lets visitors prowl in the dark for a glimpse of these complicated creatures from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. During the guided night hike, participants will learn the somewhat macabre details of owls and their hunting acumen, discuss nocturnal adaptations and learn about the owl species that call Dallas home. The evening adventure, which repeats on the second Thursday of most months, is capped off with a campfire s’mores roast. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit trinityriver.audubon.org for more information. Trinity River Audubon Center, 6500 Great Trinity Forest Way, 8-10 p.m., $15-$20, trinityriver.audubon.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Here in Dallas, we’ve got our markets down. We love them and champion them. But the inaugural Memphis Street Collective from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 4827 Memphis St. (in the parking lot of presenters and hosts HowDo and Greenlight), is a little different. Yes, it’s set up like a marketplace, and yes, there will be food (Café Momentum) and drink (Peticolas Brewing Co. and Texas Wildflower Vodka), but the rest of the vendors aren’t just selling wares. They’re hawking inspiration via live demonstrations and creativity showcases. Join Cactus Makes Perfect, Your House or Mine, The Wild Gem, Knot So Cookie and others for a marketplace experience like no other. The collective is free to attend, but bring cash and cards for purchases. Visit eventbrite.com to RSVP. 4827 Memphis St., 6-9 p.m., free, eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin

Friday

Over beds of pillowy instrumentals and trim percussion, Mexican pop singer Cristian Castro’s delicate voice soars. Pulling from disparate sources — from alternative rock to ’80s pop to traditional Latino music — Castro’s songs speak mostly about romance and its complications, glimpsing love through a wistful, rose-colored haze. Maturing from teen sex symbol to pop phenom to statesman, Castro is capable of rendering a spectrum of emotional colors through nuanced vocal maneuvers and careful intonation. While he’s been on a descent of late, Castro’s live performances consistently breathe life into old favorites like "Nunca Voy a Olvidarte" (I Will Never Forget You), “Por Amarte Si” (For Loving You So) and "Mañana." Catch Castro live at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Dallas’ Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Tickets start at $50. For more information, visit majestic.dallasculture.org. Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., 8:30 p.m., $50, majestic.dallasculture.org. — Jonathan Patrick

Two years after his first single, "Classic Man," hit the airwaves, Atlanta-based hip-hop artist and record producer Jidenna finally released his first album, The Chief, earlier this year. Born in Wisconsin to a Nigerian father and an American mother, Jidenna spent the majority of his early years traveling throughout the U.S. and Africa, creating memories he considers his arsenal for making music. A Stanford University graduate, Jidenna offers a new spin on hip-hop with his songwriting, voice and trademark three-piece. Trees, 2709 Elm St., 7:30 p.m., sold out, treesdallas.com. — Diamond Victoria

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are household names. Collectively they’ve spent nearly a century in the music industry, touring, writing and recording a slew of songs that have stuck with fans ever since. But unlike some shows that bring back icons of old to belt their hits as best they can, Lauper and Stewart have hardly lost an ounce of their characteristic styles and grace upon the stage. Even at 72, Stewart performs like he’s forever young, from his voluminous hair to his bedazzled jackets. Rod the Mod has kept his show fresh by performing a successful Las Vegas act for the last seven years. Performing with a full band and several costume changes, Stewart’s act begins strong before settling into a more tuned-down acoustic set later into the night. Lauper seems like she might be overshadowed by Stewart’s sheer production value, but she still hits all the songs you know by heart with relatively few tracks off her most recent country album, Detour. Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 7:30 p.m., verizontheatre.com, $89.50 and up. — Nicholas Bostick

Set in Salt Lake City in 1985, SLC Punk! follows two punks, Stevo and “Heroin” Bob, as they navigate the various subcultures and scenes in a city erroneously billed in the film’s trailer as “the most conservative city in America.” Other than the well-chosen soundtrack of punk rock gems, the 1998 film written and directed by James Merendino is perhaps most memorable for Matthew Lillard’s performance as Stevo — both his on-camera delivery and his narration of the film create an unforgettable character encountering pitfalls and contradictions after adopting his belief in anarchism. Catch a 35mm screening at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. A “Behind the Screen” concert follows the film at 10:30 p.m. The punk rock after-party features, Sub-Sahara, Loafers and Thyroids, three local acts influenced by punk and garage rock. Tickets for the film are $10, and tickets to the concert are $8, with a bundle price of $16 for both. For more information, visit thetexastheatre.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 8:30 p.m., $8-$16, thetexastheatre.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Lil Yachty burst onto the hip-hop scene in 2016, but he’s already become the face of a generation. If that seems like a lofty descriptor for a 19-year-old, you’ve got some catching up to do. Yachty makes positive, fantastical, bubble-gum trap music and is a fashion icon recognized by his braided and beaded, cherry-red hair. His retro fashion sense earned him placements in Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show as well as a creative director role with Nautica. He also earned praise for the cover of his debut album, which featured teenagers of all kinds. The music has almost become secondary to his celebrity status, and he’s received criticism for his rapping skills, materialism and immature persona, but it’s all part of the show that is Lil Yachty, and his fans love him for it. Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 8 p.m. $29.50-$150, thebombfactory.com.— Mikel Galicia

Saturday

The Boho Market at the Dallas Farmers Market, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway, will pop back up for its final summer appearance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The market brings together local artisans, artists, trinket-makers, crafters and designers for a multistop shop near all of the other locally sourced goods at Dallas Farmers Market. Browse stalls stocked with affordable and one-of-a-kind jewelry, clothing, soaps and apothecary items, pet wares, treats and vintage goods. Admission and parking are free. Find more information at the event page on Facebook or at thebohomarket.com. Dallas Farmers Market, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free, thebohomarket.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The Princess Bride is one of the most quotable movies of all time because it’s one of the greatest comedies of all time. The performances are also brilliant and make these already memorable lines even more quotable. Lines like “inconceivable!,” “You kill my father; prepare to die” and “as you wish” wouldn’t be half as memorable if they weren’t first said by actors Wallace Shawn, Mandy Patinkin and Cary Elwes. Fans of this classic film will get to hear some of the outrageous and interesting stories behind its creation when its star takes to the stage for The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. The evening will feature a live screening of the original movie directed by Rob Reiner followed by a Q&A with Elwes. Tickets are $16.75 to $100 and can be purchased online at axs.com. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St., 8 p.m., $16.75-$100, axs.com. — Danny Gallagher

Garbage and Blondie are on a joint headlining tour, and the South Side Ballroom is a perfect place to have them. It's big enough for two legendary bands to not step on each other's toes. Blondie is touring its acclaimed new LP, Pollinator (produced by Dallas' John Congleton), and Garbage is still promoting last year's Strange Little Birds. Both acts have played a handful of tunes from their new albums on this tour, but they both have plenty of hits in the mix, too. Blondie has weathered many lineup changes and breakups, yet it keeps coming back together with new-wave gems. Garbage remains a band with all of its original members, and its twisted electro-pop love songs have never lost their luster. South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., 8 p.m., $45, southsideballroomdallas.com. — Eric Grubbs

Deep Ellum is a cyclical creature with highs and lows of growth and creativity. If weekend night parking availability is any indication, it’s on a high right now. Artist collective and foundation Chosen Musicians is celebrating the neighborhood with a Rock the Block party from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Main Street and Second Avenue. Rock the Block aims to showcase Deep Ellum’s diversity and community of visionaries with live entertainment and music (DJs included), a selection of vendors and, of course, food trucks. Admission is free, but bring cash for drinks, bites and band merch. Search the event on Facebook for details on how to become a vendor or to inquire about performance openings. Main Street at Second Avenue, 6-10 p.m., free, see Facebook.— Merritt Martin

Ernest Greene, aka Washed Out, is probably best known for providing the opening credit soundtrack to Portlandia, the beloved sketch comedy series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. While the theme song illustrates what he does best — slinky and laconic bedroom pop pieces that have (for better or for worse) earned the moniker "chillwave” — it is just a piece of his catchy and creative catalog. Since 2009, the Georgia native has been a featured performer on most of the big festival stages, a curator of some interesting collectives, and a frequent favorite of film and TV music programmers. He's out on tour this summer supporting his latest album, Mister Mellow, and will headline Saturday night's Gorilla vs. Bear VI extravaganza at The Bomb Factory. Jessy Lanza, Jacques Greene and She-Devils round out the bill. Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 8 p.m., $28, thebombfactory.com. — Jeff Strowe

Who doesn’t enjoy watching the hilarious antics of monkeys on a stage? Monkeys are nature’s court jesters. The Lollie Bombs have found a way to make this natural form of entertainment even better by adding pretty dancers to the mix. The Lollie Bombs burlesque troupe harnesses the awesome comedic power of monkeys for its circus-themed show, This is My Circus, These Are My Monkeys, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Viva’s Lounge, 1350 Manufacturing Drive, Suite 120. The evening will feature burlesque dancers inspired by the circus and other entertainers such as the acrobatic Batgirl and the beautiful Cupcake Butterfly, along with live monkeys doing their damnedest to entertain their more evolved brethren. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite animals and join the circus. The doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $32 and can be purchased online at prekindle.com. Viva's Lounge, 1350 Manufacturing Drive, Suite 120, 9 p.m., $20-$32, prekindle.com. — Danny Gallagher

Sunday

Film can transport audiences to places they can only imagine. It can open their minds to new ideas and perspectives. Film festivals help celebrate this medium by uniting communities. The annual Dallas Black Film Festival has been doing that for the last 14 years and will return with another slate of entertaining, awe-inspiring and thought-provoking movies starting Friday, Aug. 11. The festival kicks off with a retrospective of the important contributions African-American filmmakers have made to film with its theme of black music in film. It will host a series of screenings through Sunday, Aug. 13, from both mainstream movies and independent cinema, as well as a number of events that celebrate the rich legacy of African-American films. The festival will be at the The Act of Change Institute of Cultural Arts, 3200 S. Lancaster Road, Suite 623. Visit dallasblackfilmfestivals.com for showtimes and ticket ($10/$25) information. Act of Change Institute of Cultural Arts, 3200 S. Lancaster Road, Suite 623, Friday-Sunday, dallasblackfilmfestivals.com.— Danny Gallagher

Monday

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC is one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, but in its new home it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, brand new songs or a sound that defies genre labels. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where they played some of their first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 10 p.m., free, rbcdeepellum.com. — Caroline North

A Dallas Observer cover story about horse racing, money laundering and the drug war is now a book. Hear author and former editor in chief Joe Tone speak at Interabang Books this week. Associated Press

Tuesday

After the Dallas Observer published a long-form feature story by former editor Joe Tone in April 2015, “The Rookie and the Zetas: How the Feds Took Down a Drug Cartel’s Horse-Racing Empire,” Tone delved deeper into the narrative and turned what began as a cover story into his first book, Bones: Brothers, Horses, Cartels and the Borderland Dream. Set against the high-stakes worlds of horse racing and drug cartels, Bones tells a dramatic true story of family, loyalty and the heartbreaking costs of a failed drug war through the lives of two brothers on very different paths on opposite sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Interabang Books, 10720 Preston Road, hosts a book signing for Bones at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Tone will sit down for a chat with Tim Rogers, editor of D Magazine, which promises to be a lively, entertaining interaction. The event is free. For more information, visit interabangbooks.com. Interabang, 10720 Preston Road, 7 p.m., free, interabangbooks.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Posting the perfect photo to Facebook and Instagram is tough for those who haven’t acquired the skills of an amateur photographer. The Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main St., has some free help to offer with its photo editing for social media class at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For an hour, the focus is on smartphone cameras and convenient editing apps that can take your photos beyond simple snapshots. Learn to edit your shots for ultimate impact in just a few swipes and taps. Search the event on Facebook or visit library.cityoflewisville.com for more info. Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main St., 7 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Merritt Martin

In 1976, several locations throughout North Texas played host to the visually driven cult classic Logan’s Run, a science fiction film set in a dystopian 23rd century. Veiled in utopian falsities and adapted from the novel of the same name, Logan’s Run follows the day-to-day goings on in a seemingly idyllic future. But there is a catch: Life ends at the age of 30. Logan, a “sandman,” is tasked with making sure all citizens succumb to their scheduled deaths, but he and a newly found companion run for their lives instead. Catch all the cool scenery and familiar locales when Logan’s Run screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Angelika Film Center Dallas, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at the box office or at angelikafilmcenter.com. Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, 7 p.m., $11, angelikafilmcenter.com. — Diamond Victoria

Wednesday

Bats get a bad rap. After all, they’re pretty cute and help the environment tremendously, from restraining insect populations, pollinating and dispersing fruit seeds, fertilizing land and more. Bat World MidCities rehabilitates bats and aims to teach us all about the benefits of these little creatures as it joins forces with the Sierra Club, the country’s oldest and largest grassroots environmental organization, during its Learn About (and Meet) the Bats! event, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd. This all-ages event includes a potluck dinner and is free to attend, but a $3 donation is suggested. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information. Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., 6:30 p.m., free, see Facebook.— Diamond Victoria

Hayao Miyazaki has written, produced and directed some of cinema’s best animated features in his 53-year career. The Japanese filmmaker also co-founded Studio Ghibli, the animation studio that brought us Castle in the Sky, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. Perhaps one of its most memorable films is KiKi’s Delivery Service, the story of a young witch who sets out on a yearlong search for self discovery with her talking black cat, Jiji. The film, which opened in Japan in 1989 and with an English version in the U.S. almost a decade later, marked the first Studio Ghibli film to partner with The Walt Disney Co. Angelika Film Center presents Studio Ghibli Festival: KiKi’s Delivery Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at its Plano location, 7205 Bishop Road. Tickets range from $8.50 to $11 and can be purchased at the box office or at angelikafilmcenter.com. Angelika Film Center, 7205 Bishop Road, Plano, 7 p.m., $8.50-$11, angelikafilmcenter.com. — Diamond Victoria