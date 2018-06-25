The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Weezer, Shakey Graves and More

Catch two festivals this week: Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, featuring the man himself along with local favorite Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians, as well as Local Education Fest in Deep Ellum, featuring some of the area's brightest musicians. Weezer and the Pixies co-headline a tour, Layzie Bone plays two shows and much more.

Josh Fleming

7 p.m. Monday, June 25, Fort Worth Live, 306 N. Houston St., 817-945-8890 or fortworthlive.live, free

Joshua Fleming, vocalist and guitarist for local cowpunk sextet Vandoliers, began hosting a recurring gig welcoming new songwriters at Fort Worth Live last month. By sharing his knowledge of the music biz, Fleming hopes to help young musicians find their foothold in the industry. During this "songwriter's night," as he calls it, Fleming plays his music and considers it a great chance to try out new material for the audience. He also wants the Monday night sets to be a way for young songwriters to hone their craft and network with local veteran musicians for potential collaborations. If you're looking to catch a first glimpse at some of the area's best up-and-coming singer-songwriters, this weekly gig is the place to be. Diamond Victoria

JoJo

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, Trees, 2709 Elm St., treesdallas.com, sold out

Ever since her breakout hit, “Leave (Get Out),” JoJo’s pop music has been informed by the smoky shlock of mid-’90s R&B. Each track hints at the genre’s syrupy veneer; each lyric seemingly suggests that the right lover can set you free. Like so many pop stars before her, JoJo now enlists the neon edges of electro, South American rhythms and the big-beat thump of hip-hop to boost her sound, guest rappers included. The Tuesday scheduling of this show might point to just how far down the ladder JoJo has slipped in recent years, but the fact the event’s sold out suggests otherwise. It might be two years since JoJo’s last official release, but clearly her fans and the venues that book her just don’t give a fuck, which is the ideal mindset for this type of sugar-high, club-ready pop. Jonathan Patrick

Weezer/Pixies

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., livenation.com, $20-$124

Weezer has some heat behind it this summer after releasing some well-received covers of Toto songs. Although there are plenty of people who believe the best things the group has done done were records that came out in the 1990s, Weezer is still a huge draw wherever it goes. Pairing up with the legendary Pixies makes a good match. That band has been on cruise control ever since it reunited and somehow continued without bassist Kim Deal. The Pixies have released new material, but almost everyone in attendance wants to hear the influential songs they made in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Eric Grubbs

Slightly Stoopid

5:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214 932-6501 or ticketfly.com, $17-$125

In its 12th consecutive summer tour, SoCal group Slightly Stoopid will ring in the season and promote its ninth studio album, Everyday Life, Everyday People, due to drop July 13. Slightly Stoopid founders Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald were plucked from the surf spots of Ocean Beach, California, after Sublime frontman Bradly Nowell discovered them as teenagers. Since the ’90s, they’ve become a cornerstone of the beach-born brand of psychedelic reggae punk rock that dominated the Californian culture of the day. And more than two decades later, Slightly Stoopid’s latest releases show it’s capable of staying relevant in music’s modern era. The singles off Everyday Life, Everyday People, “Higher Now” and “If You Want It,” do a good job of illustrating the band’s enigmatic sound. The latter track is old-school reggae featuring Italian performer Alborosie, and the former is a deep-voiced rap track with a blistering pace that culminates in graceful Santana-esque guitar solo. Still a California king, Slightly Stoopid’s constant experimentation has kept it sounding fresh over the years while being the torchbearers for West Coast reggae in toto. Nicholas Bostick

The O's

8 p.m. Friday, June 29, Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington, levittpavailionarlington.org, free

John Pedigo and Taylor Young make up the indie rock duo The O's. They've toured different corners of the globe and have become a local favorite. Pedigo and Young have also lent their talents to other acts such as Polyphonic Spree, Young Heart Attack, Slick 57, Rose County Fair and Hi-Fi Drowning. The duo's worked with producer Jeff Halbertlatest (Nick Cave, St. Vincent), and its latest album, Honeycomb, was released in 2016. DV

Layzie Bone

8 p.m. Friday, June 29, Curtain Club, 2800 Main St., 214-742-6207, $20-$40

9 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $20-$40

Layzie Bone is best known for his part in the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. However, he left the group a few years ago to focus on a solo career. His latest album, Perfect Timing, came out in 2016, and Layzie has announced on Twitter that he's back in the studio working on another. Catch two sets from the Bone member this week: Friday night at Curtain Club and Saturday night at Andy's Bar in Denton. DV

Chicago/REO Speedwagon

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., livenation.com, $22-$95

Chicago and REO Speedwagon co-headline on yet another run through the area. Neither band deserves to headline over the other — each has a lengthy string of hit records and singles. Chicago underwent even more lineup changes in the last year, including founding member Walter Parazaider’s retirement from touring. That said, the band is still professional and slick, playing its unique and wonderful blend of acid rock, jazz and classical. REO Speedwagon might always have cheese associated with its biggest songs, but it continues to make people of all walks of life sing along when its songs pop up on the radio. Since these bands often play casinos, you can expect sets to be longer than an hour, which is a good deal for the audience. Eric Grubbs

Outlaw Music Festival

With Willie Nelson, Edie Brickell, Sturgill Simpson and Ryan Bingham, 1:20 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., ticketmaster.com, $35 and up

Whether one is glimpsing his smiling face or hearing his one-of-a-kind voice come on over a stereo or jukebox, Willie Nelson stands as one of the most instantly recognizable country music artists ever to step in a recording studio or take a stage. Some may wrongly dismiss Nelson as a jovial, cannabis-smoking caricature of a singing cowboy, but many well-read Texans understand that the living legend is a strumming Socrates masquerading as a singer-songwriter, actor and activist. Earlier this year, Nelson celebrated his 85th birthday – two days after he released his 67th studio album, Last Man Standing. On Saturday night, Nelson and his well-worn guitar, Trigger, return for the third annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour. For those unfamiliar with the Outlaw tour, Willie Nelson & Family headline the show with a rotating cast of opening acts on the road, which for this bill includes Oak Cliff’s Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. The announced openers for the Dallas stop on the tour are Sturgill Simpson, Ryan Bingham, The Head and the Heart, The Wild Feathers, Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real and Particle Kid. Daniel Rodrigue

Local Education Fest

8 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., ticketfly.com, $10 and up

One of the coolest local music showcases takes place Saturday night at Three Links in Deep Ellum. The Dallas Observer Music Awards-nominated Local Education Fest, now in its fourth installment, brings together an eclectic mix of local musical talent performing, collaborating and interacting for a good cause. Poppy Xander, Loafers, Son Of Stan, Lizzie Boredom, Duell, Polystarra, Blu H3ron and Rei Clone are the artists featured on the two stages installed for the festivities. If you're a regular in the local music scene, this is a great chance to stop in and see what some of these talented acts have been up to lately. Conversely, if you don't regularly seek out the scene, here's your chance to become acquainted with all that's going on and support educational initiatives in the meantime. Sponsored by the folks at King Camel Productions, this event proves to be a win-win for all parties involved. Jeff Strowe

Shakey Graves

With Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., ticketfly.com, 18.75 and up

Informed by The Wizard of Oz, Pinocchio, childhood dreams and an urge to break from his Americana-folk shell, Shakey Graves’ latest record, Can’t Wake Up, is a rich turn in grander directions. Like its violet-draped cover art, the record is stylistically purple, a set of lush arrangements and large-scale pop built atop a rock skeleton. The Austin-based singer-songwriter has never sounded freer, weirder or more in touch with his skill set. He’s never sounded this un-country, either. As with the most exciting talents, Shakey Graves’ latest reinvention is also his best. Catch him live before he sheds skins again. JP