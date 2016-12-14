Armoury D.E. Quietly Launched a Weekly Burger Series and It's Full of Cheeseburger Dreams

The Chili Me Timbers: brisket and short rib patty with homemade Texas chili, one-year aged cheddar and white onions in between a jalapeño bun. Big onion rings on the side. Courtesy of Armoury D.E.

Just under the radar, there’s been a whole lot of burgering going on at Armoury D.E.

Every Friday for several weeks now, Elm Street's Hungarian-inspired bar has released a new cheeseburger into the wild. They're out there, roaming. There's been a pulverized shrimp burger. Ham resting under the shade of a double cheeseburger. Out there in the wilds of Elm Street, you may have spotted a burger named after Rocky Balboa.

The flagship cheeseburger at Armoury, a griddled short rib and brisket blend with shards of four-year-aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house pickles, is one of the most consistent and delicious sandwiches in Dallas. It’s called the Damn Burger — and it’s damn good. The specials Armoury runs, however, are like extraordinary J.K. Rowling novels: smart, fun, fleeting and full of monsters.

We caught wind of these burgers from Facebook, but otherwise, they’ve been sailing under the radar in a city that's brimming with burgers.

“We’re trying to keep it kind of laid back and interesting," co-owner Peter Novotny says. Each Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there’s a new burger, some topped with Armoury's staggeringly-good cheeses. They’ll cost you $9.

“I’m sure we’ll have a Dallas Cowboys burger soon,” Novotny says. "This week's burger doesn't have a name yet." He does know it will feature seared lamb and be topped with a Tzatziki sauce, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and red onions. In other words, keep an eye on this burger special.

Here are photos are some of the burgers of Armoury's Friday series. Can we get a Burgers of Armoury D.E. 12-month calendar?

The Truffle Shuffle: Akaushi beef, seasoned only with sea salt and black pepper, topped with foie gras and melted goat cheese. Balsamic-reduced onions and portabello mushrooms are in there, with a white wine Sicilian herbed mayo. Courtesy of Armoury D.E.

The Yo Adrien: A patty topped with mozzarella cheese, spinach, a chopped Serrano pepper, portobello mushrooms, tomato, red onion and "Balboa sauce." Courtesy of Armoury D.E.

The Prawn Star: an Argentinean shrimp cake loaded up with Muenster cheese, arugula, tomato, rounds of red onion and lemon and dill aioli on an onion bun. Courtesy of Armoury D.E.

The Italian Snitch: A pork patty topped with spicy marinara, smoked and melted mozzarella, arugula and red onions on a ciabatta bun. Courtesy of Armoury D.E.

The Sixty. Available by request during brunch, this one's topped with seared ham, pecan-smoked bacon, a yolky egg and hash browns. Sun-dried tomato and Tabasco pepper aioli adds some bite to the Texas Toast. Courtesy of Armoury D.E.

The Alamo Burger featured pico de gallo, Muenster cheese, grilled onions, guacamole, bacon bits and chipotle mayo on Texas Toast. Courtesy of Armoury D.E.

The Mr. Marrano, a seasoned pork patty (blended with onion and applewood bacon) slathered in bacon jam, a slab of melted Muenster, shredded Gyulai Hungarian sausage strips and peppery arugula. Courtesy of Armoury D.E.

Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St.

