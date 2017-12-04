New Restaurant Alert: Italian Restaurant Mille Lire Is Open in Oak Lawn

The Centrum in Oak Lawn has been undergoing a massive facelift, and that includes several new restaurants.

At the busy intersection of Oak Lawn and Cedar Springs, The Centrum building has been in the midst of major renovations. As part of those renovations, the Oak Lawn building will get several new restaurants. Locations of local burger joint Pints & Quarts and local coffee shop Mudsmith are scheduled to open soon, and Mille Lire, a new Italian restaurant from chef Giuliano Matarese, has opened, according to a press release.

The restaurant's "ever-evolving menu," it says, "combines various regional expressions of Italian cuisine with global influences, modern cooking techniques and an emphasis on seasonality." We have yet to see the full menu, but the press release gave us a teaser:

Related Stories Italian Restaurant Mille Lire to Join Pints and Quarts and Mudsmith at The Centrum in Oak Lawn

Antipasti highlights include Lamb Baby Meatballs with broccoli rabe, feta and tomato ragu, Creamy Polenta featuring truffled mushroom fricassee and poached farm egg, and Tuna Crudo with Taggiasca olives, Calabrian chili and Amatriciana sauce. A pizza oven and pasta-maker imported directly from Italy lend to the integrity of dishes such as Tartufata Pizza with mozzarella, black figs, truffle preserve and honey, and Saffron Cavatelli with Santa Barbara sea urchin, lump crab and peperoncino. Inspired items from the Secondi portion of the menu include the Chianti Braised Short Ribs with roasted root vegetables and celery root vellutata and Diver Sea Scallops with cauliflower purée, BBQ oxtail and crispy grits.



Mille Lire is open for daily dinner service, with happy hour and weekend brunch forthcoming.

Mille Lire, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

