Tacodeli Now Open at What's About to Become an Eco-Friendly North Dallas 'Un-Mall'

Tacodeli opened its second Dallas location at the Hill, a new retail development with what owners say is a modern, “un-mall” feel.

A revamped shopping center at Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane is hoping to become an eco-friendly dining and shopping hot spot in North Dallas.

The Hill, a "modern mixed-use development located in a historic shopping center," opened its anchor tenant, forward-thinking sustainable home goods store TreeHouse, a few months ago. Houndstooth Coffee opened its third Dallas location there in a solar-powered, Texas-designed tiny house two weeks ago. South American restaurant Nazca Kitchen has a new location operating in the development, and recently remodeled Red Hot & Blue Beer Garden, a barbecue and live music concept, is open as well.

Yesterday, Tacodeli opened its second Dallas location in the development, according to a press release. More is coming: Bella Green, a "chef-inspired eatery that focuses on being good for the earth as well as the body"; Civil Pour, a pour-over coffee shop and craft beer seller that we reported on last week; Hat Creek Burger, a "fast-casual burger patio serving burgers, fries and shakes in a fun and family-friendly atmosphere"; Luna Grill, a healthy Mediterranean eatery; and another location of Unleavened, a health-conscious Dallas bakery and cafe.

Houndstooth Coffee's new solar-powered coffee shop sells single-origin espresso and pastries from inside two Lake Flato-designed tiny houses. Beth Rankin

If you're noticing some common threads in these tenants — health conscious, sustainable, often locally or independently owned — it's because the Hill fancies itself as something a bit more evolved than the typical Dallas shopping center. "The Hill’s authentic, funky and preservation-minded design is attributed to the developers maintaining the integrity of the unique 1970s architecture, and transforming the historic space into a walkable sequence of proprietor-driven shops and restaurants with a decidedly 'un-mall' feel," according to the release.

With a large interior courtyard, the Hill also wants to bring "welcoming green space and outdoor gathering areas to the neighborhood," and local artists were commissioned to create murals and other artwork in the outdoor spaces, according to the release.

The complex will have a composting station for restaurant tenants, "renewable energy" phone-charging stations, a recycling program and landscaping that emphasizes native plants. The Hill will also have six Tesla charging stations, making it "the first dedicated [Tesla] station in Dallas outside of Tesla dealerships," according to the release.

Two other retail offerings opening in the next few months are Boardroom Salon for Men, "a masculine place for haircuts, shaves or spa service," and Mattison Salon, a "one-stop-beauty-shop featuring individual suites for a variety of beauty professionals, including makeup artists, hair salons, massage therapists, nail specialists and estheticians." The in-progress restaurants are slated to open in spring and summer.

The buzzword-laden development is owned by "an affiliate of CAPREF Manager, LLC, which manages a private equity fund comprising assets valued in excess of $1.2 billion and encompasses a portfolio of 5.8 million square feet of retail and mixed-use properties across the United States," according to the release.

Tesla charging stations, composting restaurants, green initiatives — could the Hill be a sign that Dallas' mixed-use developments are moving in a more eco-conscious direction? That's a conversation for another day. But it's safe to say that this is the first opportunity Dallasites have had to sip espresso in a solar-powered coffee shop and buy rainwater collection barrels in a shopping center nestled next to a major interstate.

The Hill, 8041 Walnut Hill Lane

