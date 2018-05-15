Visit Dallas Unveils the Margarita Mile, a Scavenger Hunt for Dallas' Quirkiest Margs

The Frozen Sunburst at Mariano's Hacienda will dim the lights with frozen sangria and tequila-infused strawberry and mango purees.

In 1971, a young Dallasite named Mariano Martinez decided that there was a better way to make a frozen margarita than with a blender. He perfected it, and the original machine now sits in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington. Not bad for a high school dropout, eh?

To celebrate the frozen margarita and all things margarita, Visit Dallas set out to make the "ultimate margarita bucket list" for visitors and residents alike. The result? The Margarita Mile, a free app that leads "players" on a margarita scavenger hunt to discover Dallas's best (read: most unique and/or kitschy) margaritas. Think layered, Popsicle-plunged and flash-frozen.

The collection of the 17 margaritas (currently) on the tour offers a little bit of everything: classic on-the-rocks options and the aforementioned fancy AF options. The app will take you to spots from downtown Dallas to North Dallas and Lakewood, but all are within the city limits.