 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
The Frozen Sunburst at Mariano's Hacienda will dim the lights with frozen sangria and tequila-infused strawberry and mango purees.EXPAND
The Frozen Sunburst at Mariano's Hacienda will dim the lights with frozen sangria and tequila-infused strawberry and mango purees.
Susie Oszustowicz

Visit Dallas Unveils the Margarita Mile, a Scavenger Hunt for Dallas' Quirkiest Margs

Susie Oszustowicz | May 15, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

In 1971, a young Dallasite named Mariano Martinez decided that there was a better way to make a frozen margarita than with a blender. He perfected it, and the original machine now sits in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington. Not bad for a high school dropout, eh?

To celebrate the frozen margarita and all things margarita, Visit Dallas set out to make the "ultimate margarita bucket list" for visitors and residents alike. The result? The Margarita Mile, a free app that leads "players" on a margarita scavenger hunt to discover Dallas's best (read: most unique and/or kitschy) margaritas. Think layered, Popsicle-plunged and flash-frozen.

Related Stories

The collection of the 17 margaritas (currently) on the tour offers a little bit of everything: classic on-the-rocks options and the aforementioned fancy AF options. The app will take you to spots from downtown Dallas to North Dallas and Lakewood, but all are within the city limits.

Beto & Sons's featured margarita is flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen and topped with edible "encapsulated fruit pearls."EXPAND
Beto & Sons's featured margarita is flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen and topped with edible "encapsulated fruit pearls."
Susie Oszustowicz

The app provides information on the featured margarita at each stop, gives directions, offers discounts or giveaways at some locations with check-ins, and gives users extra "getting around" information about Dallas. Oh, and make sure to check in at the locations while you're sipping. You can unlock "swag" after three, eight and 14 check-ins. Because what better souvenir than a magnet that proves you drank three margaritas in Dallas?

Get notifications from the app.EXPAND
Get notifications from the app.
Susie Oszustowicz

Our take on the Marg Mile? If you have out-of-towners visiting or just want to get your local friends together for an adventure, hire a little ride and make a day of it. Just make sure to drink responsibly and skip the chips and salsa at every other stop.

Margarita Mile, margaritamiledallas.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >