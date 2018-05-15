Visit Dallas Unveils the Margarita Mile, a Scavenger Hunt for Dallas' Quirkiest Margs

In 1971, a young Dallasite named Mariano Martinez decided that there was a better way to make a frozen margarita than with a blender. He perfected it, and the original machine now sits in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington. Not bad for a high school dropout, eh?
To celebrate the frozen margarita and all things margarita, Visit Dallas set out to make the "ultimate margarita bucket list" for visitors and residents alike. The result? The Margarita Mile, a free app that leads "players" on a margarita scavenger hunt to discover Dallas's best (read: most unique and/or kitschy) margaritas. Think layered, Popsicle-plunged and flash-frozen.
The collection of the 17 margaritas (currently) on the tour offers a little bit of everything: classic on-the-rocks options and the aforementioned fancy AF options. The app will take you to spots from downtown Dallas to North Dallas and Lakewood, but all are within the city limits.
The app provides information on the featured margarita at each stop, gives directions, offers discounts or giveaways at some locations with check-ins, and gives users extra "getting around" information about Dallas. Oh, and make sure to check in at the locations while you're sipping. You can unlock "swag" after three, eight and 14 check-ins. Because what better souvenir than a magnet that proves you drank three margaritas in Dallas?
Our take on the Marg Mile? If you have out-of-towners visiting or just want to get your local friends together for an adventure, hire a little ride and make a day of it. Just make sure to drink responsibly and skip the chips and salsa at every other stop.
Margarita Mile, margaritamiledallas.com
