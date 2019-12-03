20 Dallas Instagram Accounts Worth Following

What purpose does Instagram serve in your life? Do you use it to keep up with photophilic friends as they travel, eat and pose? Perhaps you follow celebrities and musicians to see how mega-successful folks live. But you could also use Instagram to connect to where you live, filling your feed with local influencers, artists, chefs and oddities.
Finding these folks can be a challenge given the constant changes to how Instagram works. That's why we've picked up the slack, bringing 20 Dallas accounts that exemplify whatever we think "good content" is. It won't be anywhere near comprehensive, and you can expect updates and additions in the future. But we promise every account here is worth following, if only to expand your appreciation of Dallas.
ArtistsJeremy Biggers / @stemandthorn
View this post on Instagram
“Blood Moon and a Light Sonata” 72” x 72” oil on cradled wood panel. Thank you @chasitysamone for trusting my vision and allowing me to use you as the subject for what has become my favorite piece. Showing now at Texas Wesleyan University until Dec 13. Thanks to the great @exploredinary for the photo! #blackartists #blackartist #contemporaryart #nyartist #laartist #fineart #artbaselmiami #dallasartist #miamiartist #red #blue #black #contemporarypaintings #contemporarypainters #popsurrealism #popsurrealist #popsurrealismart
If you can appreciate it with your eyes, multitalented artist Jeremy Biggers has tried it. You can often recognize his work by its fascination and meditation on lips, as well as an ongoing attempt to explore "feelings of being multiple people simultaneously." Not surprisingly, Biggers himself operates as a creator, a father and a professional artist. You can often see works in progress in his feed, complete with stories of inspiration.
View this post on Instagram
Winter Wonderland Soap : Inspired by Frozen 2 When I originally made this soap years ago, the very first Frozen movie had just come out. I named the soap Ice Castle and my little sisters were so excited. It has been a staple in our holiday collection ever since under the name Winter Wonderland and it is crazy that Frozen 2 hit theaters the day before this soap video released. We didn’t even plan it even though the soap was inspired by it. ???? Such a gorgeous rendition, mega props to Kenny for doing it proper!!
Arlington resident Katie Carson is better known online as the Duchess of Suds, the senior of a pair of sibling soap-makers who compose the Royalty Soaps brand. Those who haven't dipped their toes into the scented waters of YouTube soap-making might wonder why anyone would care. But Royalty Soaps doesn't churn out simple white and green ovoids. Their Instagram is a testament that any skill can be elevated to an art form. Plus, they post about new releases and deals, so it's often the best way to clinch your own limited release bar.
Print-making is a deceptively simple and labor-intensive form of art, and Dallas boasts its share of talented makers. Among them is Brent Ozaeta, an artist with a keen eye for adopting pop culture and animation influence into his work. What could be overwhelming details instead portray the fullness of life brought full force to the foreground. His account showcases recent designs and the places you might find him selling prints.
Whether she's photographing human subjects or fixtures of the Dallas (and sometimes California) landscape, Anayancy Gonzalez manages to convey a sense of the ephemeral. The saturated colors and burning lights suggest she captured a scene from someone's dream. You can also find work on her page that explores emotional vulnerability, sensual strength and a celebration of femininity's more badass qualities.
FoodReye Duong / @chefreyeduong
View this post on Instagram
It brings me such pride in my heritage to showcase Bánh Tàm Xiu Mai to not only folks that have never had it before, but especially to Vietnamese customers that share the same pride in our cuisine. Traditional Vietnamese food is multidimensional, with so many layers, and is f*cking delicious at face value. No gimmicks. Period.
Regular readers will recognize our love for the Sandwich Hag herself, chef Reye Duong. Her Vietnamese restaurant has been racking up accolades both here in Texas and in national publications, which has likely been a salve on a rough year for both restaurant and owner. But we're happy to have plenty of reasons to return to Sandwich Hag in 2020. Follow her account for mouth-watering shots of classic recipes and a peek into the world of Dallas chefs on and off the clock.
The chef of Fauna has made our Instagram lists twice because his account is just that good. Barlow has a frankly unfair combination of talents for creating food that looks and tastes incredible. Whether he's plated burning hay around an oyster or captured the slow drizzle of sauce over lamb, he shows the most beautiful side of food. Just don't browse while hungry. (Editor's note: Peter Barlow is the boyfriend of our food editor, Taylor Adams, but the author of this story didn't know that when he decided to include Barlow's Instagram site.)
View this post on Instagram
Mozzarella & Sausage Hot Dog And Potato Hot Dog from @myungranghotdog — by @lianaeats_ by @lianaeats_ at @myungranghotdog — @bestfooddallas & @bestfoodfeed #BestFoodDallas #BestFoodFeed #MyFab5 — #Dallas #DTX #Texas #DallasFood #DTXFood #Food #Restaurants #Eater #EEEEEATS #BuzzFeast #BuzzFeedFood #HuffPostTaste #Restaurant #EatFamous #ForkYeah #Breakfast #Lunch #Dinner
The amount of good food in Dallas can boggle the mind. That's why we try to offer readers curated recommendations and reviews. But sometimes you're hungry right now, and that's where Best Food Dallas can help. Our local branch of the Best Food network trawls the city in search of 'grammable food everywhere. From the humble diner to the outrageous pop-up, you just might find your next favorite in their feed.
Ever heard of mukbang? The Korean-borne phenomenon of live eating broadcasts has been gaining popularity abroad, and Cuzzo's style is bold with a capital B. Beginning every broadcast with a confident "Let's go ahead and get into this bite," she proceeds to systematically demolish a heaping plate of seafood, fried chicken or other dinner. A word of caution: Cuzzo is not a demure eater and enjoys the meal and conversation with plenty of mouth sounds. But her joie de vivre over cracking a crawfish is downright infectious.
PhotographersReed J. Kenney / @reedjkenney
You'd be hard pressed to define Dallas photographer Reed J. Kenney by one attribute. Yes, his food photographs are awash in delectable colors. But what about the displays of power and muscle captured in his action shots? Or how he portrays people at their jobs as if they are in complete control? What we're saying is there's plenty of reasons to keep an eye on his feed.
View this post on Instagram
{ this is my favorite corner of the studio }Its tucked away behind the stairs, but holds the @lovesac in it perfectly. Its just the perfect spot to collapse into at the end of a long day (Before working on edits of course). . . Be sure to check out the stands around town for my last @dallasobserver cover of the year, and check out the top 100 restaurants of the year for Dallas! . . Food critic @bg_reinhart and food editor @bethrankin . . In collaboration with @danielrockeyx ???? @kathytranxx + @kathytran.eats + @kathytran.love
Avid Dallas Observer readers will recognize Kathy Tran's name, if not her face, from many slideshows on our site. Don't think we're doing any favors by including her on this list; Tran is so busy it exhausts us to simply look at her Instagram page. She captures her own life with an expert's eye, but it's the work she does for people and places around the city (and abroad) that really sell why you should be keeping up with her exploits.
One of Dallas' many identities is that of a sports city. With so many internationally known franchises, it's no wonder we're also home to some fantastic sports photographers. Sean Berry is on this list because his feed showcases athletes on two ends of a spectrum. The action shots show them as performers at the top of their game and in their natural habitat, but you can also see them without the jersey, smiling or resting. You know, being human.
Now, here's someone who seems to love the city of Dallas, not some small piece of its culture nor a certain building. Ben Zavala's Instagram account is a love letter to the physical presence of Dallas. From its skyline at dawn to the play of skyscraper lights off glass in the dead of night, it seems like he's endeavored to portray every angle possible. When you work and play among everything, it can be easy to forget that the whole of Dallas can be quite beautiful.
PetsLennon the Yorkie / @lennon_yorkie
Yeah, it would be hard to compile a list of notable Dallas Instagram accounts and not include Lennon, a dog seemingly tailor-built to illicit "aww"s from all humanity. But the self stylized "Dallas' littlest foodie" is more interested in sampling the best bites in the city. Follow his account for the expected cute poses and outfits and whatnot, but keep a sharp eye for any dinner recommendations. We have to admit: the dog has good taste.
Another dog about town is Nelson, a goldendoodle who is more than happy to pose in front of local landmarks. But lucky Dallasites might have caught a glimpse of him riding sidecar in his owners' silver Vespa, a smart pair of aviator goggles strapped around his curly noggin. Come for the doggy high jinks among him and his pack of large, floppy siblings, stay for the rare chance of catching him tearing up a downtown street.
View this post on Instagram
Where is Charlie Brown? #nationalcatday #thegreatpumpkin . . . #pepperthecat #tuxedocat #tuxedofeatures #magnificent_meowdels #fotogenicfelines #cats #catoftheday #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #photooftheday #balousfriends #catasticworld #catsofdallas #adoptdontshop #catloversworld #ellenratemycat #furrendsupclose #greeneyes #featuredmeow #lovemeow #stripeynosedcatclub #meowdel #catstaches #pumpkinpatch #pumpkin #candycorn #bowtie #charliebrown
All right, enough dogs. It's time to pay due to the undisputed champs of household pets (please excuse the obvious bias, readers). Pepper the Cat is a smart little tuxedo boy who isn't above sporting the occasional bow tie. He enjoys exploring the local environs on a leash and has even trained his owner to reward him every time he rings a small bell. Good going, Pepper. Exploit our weak wills.
View this post on Instagram
Fall is definitely the time where us orange kitties glow and show our true colors???? Happy Caturday!! @ruibalsgardenshopp • • • #cat #cats #catlife #instacat #catsofig #catmom #catlover #catsofinstagram #orangecat #orangecatsrule #orangecats #texas #fall #texascat #tamupets #aggiepets #aggiecat #catractive #cat_features #catoftheday #caturday #saturday #saturdaysarefortheboys #saturdayvibes #catsofinsta #catphoto #cutecat
Benny the Cat brings balance to the cat and dog dichotomy on this list, but he also reveals a little more of my bias. See, I'm an Aggie and can't resist the urge to share a member of the family living such a good bull life. He too loves walks and naps, but bring a pineapple into the house and that boy will demand a sniff. Keep it up, Benny. Thanks, and Gig 'Em.
Activism/Awareness
Dallas Pets Alive / @dallaspetsalive
View this post on Instagram
DELTA loves her Halloween crown so much, we just don't have the heart to tell her it was two weeks ago! (Shhhh) Miss DELTA loves to cuddle on the couch with her humans and play with other pups she's had the chance to meet. She loves to please her people and will do anything to be close to you. Did we mention she has an adorable overbite?? Apply to adopt this girly at adopt@dallaspetsalive.org ? ?. .? .? .? .? #adopt #adoptdontshop #startastoryadopt #adoptabledog #rescuedog #dogsofinstagram #rescuedogsofinstagram #muttsofinstagram #dogsareagirlsbestfriend #lovebarks #woof #dallaspetsalive #dallasdogs #dallaslife #dallas #DFW #lovebarks #delta
It's likely evident by now that we're animal lovers, which is why Dallas Pets Alive made the first list in our activism category. In a city the size of Dallas (including suburbs), plenty of strays and pets spend their lives roughing the harsh Texas seasons without shelter or care. The folks at Dallas Pets Alive dedicate their time and energy connecting homes with pets through both adoption and foster services, while educating Dallasites on best care practices. Whether you're looking for a companion or simply a fan of adoption, their account is worth following.
I simply don't know where activist, artist, community organizer and business owner Niecee X Asantewaa finds the time. They're opening Revolution Cafe & Bookstore, the first establishment of its kind in Dallas to specifically focus on the city's QTPOC community (queer and trans people of color). They work with other local musicians, poets and artists to set up shows and galleries. And they use their Instagram account to provide messages of love and support to their peers. Stay tapped in to a vibrant crowd who don't often get the mainstream coverage they deserve.
View this post on Instagram
Some highlights from the @faithintexas event last night! First video is an organizer from @northtexasdream telling her story of having a mother who was incarcerated & a father who was deported & having to raise her six siblings. F*cking powerful. Will post more from her because it was fire. Second video is Tiara from Faith in TX’s Live Free team. 3rd is @mzbrittbmw, organizer on Faith in TX’s Live Free team & all around badass. Last video is @bengrobinson from Faith in TX’s Live Free team who is planning their Bail teach in this Saturday which is gonna be awesome & y’all need to show up . . . . . . . . . #dallasfeministcollective #decolonize #faithintexas #endcashbail #decarcerate #endmassincarceration #dallas #prisonabolition #dignityoverdollars #aclutexas #abolishprisons #endmoneybail
Speaking of staying tapped in, the Dallas Feminist Collective's Instagram account provides a public account of their fight to educate and enact change at the city's legislative level. "[We] work on issues that our city faces, mostly by amplifying, supporting, and connecting the community with organizations that are already doing amazing work in our city," they said in a message. One of their guiding ethos remains the intersection of feminism and justice reform, especially regarding state prisons.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
View this post on Instagram
Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating! Diwali is the Festival of Lights which celebrates good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and bringing light into our lives. People pray to goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and wealth in all aspects of their lives. I like to use this time of the year to be grateful for what I have and fight my inner demons. What do you do during Diwali? ° ° °photographed/edited: @nihitha72 ° Diy kurti ° #diwali #indianfestival #diwali2019 #holidayseason #indowestern #colourpopme #lauramercier #ouaicostmetics #hinduism #hindufestival #indianblogger #styleblog #southasianblogger #telugugirl #bharatnaytam #bharathnatyamdancer #classicaldance #classicaldancer #southindianweddings #kurti #salwarsuits #pattusarees #redoutfit
Niha Elety is a model, activist and beauty influencer whose account is chock full of her showcasing Desi fashion and jewelry. Often attached to posts are stories from her childhood in India, facts about ongoing struggles and information about traditional holidays like Diwali. Additionally, Elety shares information about her own vegan and sustainable lifestyle and mental health journey. There's plenty of makeup shots for those just here for the looks. But why not educate yourself a bit, as well?
That's it for the first list of Dallas Instagrammers worth your following. It's not an exhaustive selection nor even a "best" list. But everyone here brings something to Dallas worth celebrating, from activists to chefs to adorable pets. Do you have an Instagrammer you think should be featured? Please feel free to send an email my way, and perhaps they'll make the next list.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!