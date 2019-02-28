Dallas Buys a Lot of Sex Toys, According to New Data

Dallas is one of the sexiest cities in America, and it’s not the first time we've been called that.

Earlier this month, Dallas landed at No. 6 on a list, which was based on more than simply curb appeal, and created by Pink Cherry, an online sex toy vendor out of Canada.

“The ranking is based on our annual sales data for these cities [with populations more than 150,000],” says Lana Grypych, the company’s spokeswoman. “We also take into account the population and calculate sex toy sales per person. Otherwise, largest cities would appear to be sexiest.”