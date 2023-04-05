The Best Things To Do in Dallas, April 5–11

Thursday, April 6Anastasia at Winspear Opera House
Everyone has a little bit of mystery in their past — otherwise we wouldn’t have online ancestry sites. But Anya, in the touring Broadway musical Anastasia, doesn’t have a laptop in the 1920s as she navigates from Russia to the stunning world of Paris. As one man tries to stop her, another will join her to help her find herself and her family and a place to call home. See the fantastical journey Thursday through Saturday at Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). Tickets are available online.
The Butterfly’s Evil Spell at Theatre Three
Who doesn’t relate to a tale of unrequited love? And what better setting than by the side of the road in South Texas? If anything, it only makes it more intriguing that a beetle has fallen in love with a butterfly and they’re surrounded by a world of all sorts of bugs and bug-adjacent friends. Theatre Three (2688 Laclede St.) presents The Butterfly’s Evil Spell, based on works by Spanish poet Federico García Lorca, translated and adapted by Dante Flores, and directed by Dallas’ beloved Dr. Danielle Georgiou. Unique, whimsical and delightfully emotional, the play begins previews Thursday, April 6, and continues through April 30. Tickets are $37–$40, available online.
You’re probably not hiding beer tickets in brightly colored eggs for your kids, but Old City Park (1515 S. Harwood St.) is hiding them and more for you. Put plainly, they’re hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s a 21-and-up BYOB event with the hunt starting at 6:30 p.m. Search for candy bars, merch and even Four Corners beer. Or play giant Connect Four, beer pong and cornhole. Tickets are just $10, available online.
Friday, April 7
It doesn’t need to be Suicide Prevention Month for us to talk about it and to reduce the stigma surrounding the topic. It should be happening all the time. And that’s what Kelly O’Malley and Meagan Harris are striving for with A Light in Dark Places and its third collection of Plays for Hope. With five short plays spanning comedy to drama, the production will offer conversation starters and a safe place for discussion — which is perfect considering a Q&A will follow each performance. See it at the Bath House Cultural Center (521 E. Lawther Drive) at 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, and various other show times through April 15. For tickets ($20–$30) and a complete schedule, visit Eventbrite.
Vuyani Dance Theatre at Moody Performance Hall
We know that music is an important element in dance performance, but it’s not always the case that books play a big role. As South Africa’s Vuyani Dance Theatre makes its Texas debut, the company is drawing from music and literature for CION: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero. This Bolero is different, though. A cappella voices (also South African) change the score to something even more powerful. And Zakes Mda’s novels Cion and Ways of Dying provide inspiration for the moving (literally) exploration of grief and struggle. Tickets for Friday and Saturday shows at Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St.) are available online.
Saturday, April 8
Foundation 45 is another nonprofit organization dedicated to de-stigmatizing the discussion while providing mental health and recovery services. With the punk DIY spirit ever strong in the organization and its events, this year’s fundraiser puts extra-big smiles on our faces. Live Fast, Die Old, Buy Cool Shi*t! is going down from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Thunderbird Station (3400 Commerce St.) with live DJs (DJ Bunny, Skinny Loggins, DJ Gabe Mendoza) and a silent auction of awesome shit (yeah, we’ll say it) like a comedy course at Dallas Comedy Club, one-of-a-kind autographed merch from a beloved Dallas band, an insane Top Golf package and lots more. Tickets are just $8 in advance ($10 at the door), so get them online.
Deep Vellum + Wild Detectives Anniversary Party at the Wild Detectives
Two forces in the Dallas literary cosmos are coming together to celebrate and we all need to be a part of it. This Saturday, April 8, Deep Vellum Books turns 10 years old and The Wild Detectives bookstore bar is right behind at the 9-year mark. With a day-long anniversary open to the public, the two badass businesses are bringing the literary performance, cumbia, afrobeats and more to entertain the masses browsing the celebratory book sale. Open to the public and free, the party starts at 1 p.m. at the Wild Detectives (314 W. Eighth St.). Get the schedule of events on the shop’s website.
As we’ve previously discussed, sometimes unexpected inspirations sneak into dance. Choreographer Alexandria Light, inspired by the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s multi-artist exhibition I’ll Be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen, created Dance at the Modern: Mimicry. The contemporary work explores through the abstract how the natural world can delicately or aggressively come into play with the digital and the concept of biomimicry. Experience it from 1:30 p.m to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Grand Lobby of The Modern (3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth). Admission to the performance is free. Gallery tickets are available via the Modern online.
Sunday, April 9Easter Celebration Brunch at TK's
We’re not hard to please: Don’t make us eat ham and have a buffet. Done. TK’s (14854 Montfort Drive, Addison), however, goes above and beyond those two little preferences for a divine brunch. And this Sunday, April 9, they get all Easter party with it, complete with a New Orleans-style brass band. The “bubbles bar” doesn’t hurt either. Get out of the house and maybe even get in on the egg hunt action — we mean the actual bright, holiday shells, but you can hunt them down on the buffet if you’re feeling ovo-aggressive. Find out more on TK’s website, then book your reservation on OpenTable.
Easter Brunch at Fairmont Dallas
If you’re feeling a bit more swanky and want to stay in Dallas proper, the Pyramid Restaurant & Bar at Fairmont Dallas (1717 N. Akard St.) is pulling out all the stops for Easter Brunch. Sunday's seatings are from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., so rise and shine on those reservations. Offerings will range from smoked prime rib to huevos rancheros to shrimp and grits. The big pull here is the dessert bar, especially if you didn’t get a chocolate bunny in your basket at home. There’s even a kids' menu, but they have no say in this. Especially if they got the aforementioned chocolate bunny. Learn more about the Pyramid online and score a reservation on OpenTable.
Monday, April 10Selections from Ditched at Galleria
Artist Becky Wilkes painstakingly collected trash from the shores of Eagle Mountain Lake as waters receded during the drought of 2014 and 2015. She used those pieces to create an art exhibition called Ditched that asks its viewers, “What would the world be without trash?” She used plastic and discarded ephemera to create characters and make tangible the implications of litter in general. Selections from Ditched are now on display through this Earth Month on Level 1 of the Galleria (13350 Dallas Parkway) in the Art Window between Bachendorf’s and Tommy Bahama. Visit the Galleria online.
Tuesday, April 11Wellness Series: Black Swan Yoga in Sammons Park
This is yoga with no ego. And we say that because while attending Black Swan Yoga in Sammons Park (2403 Flora St.) sounds very peaceful and grounding — and it is — it’s also a flow class intended to make you sweat. And we don’t know about you, but we drop the ego at the door when public sweating is going to happen. That said, we’re super stoked it’s finally nice enough to get outside for honest sun salutations. The good vibes and the practice to be more powerful is only made better with fresh air. But seriously, don’t judge our sweaty bangs after. The session is free and is part of the Wellness Series happening every Tuesday 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. through April 25. Be sure to bring a mat, towel, and water, and RSVP online.