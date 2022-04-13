The Best Things To Do In Dallas, April 13-19

Wednesday, April 13Slip Zone Suite at Dallas Museum of Art
Through July 10, the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) presents Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia, which offers a collection works honoring “significant innovations” in various mediums. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, Bruce Wood Dance presents an accompanying performance exploring abstract expressionism through color and movement. Choreographed by Joy Bollinger, the performance is preceded by a tour of the exhibition. Tour space is limited, so registration is recommended. Tickets for the dance performance are $40, available online.
Dallas Architecture Forum Welcomes Toshiko Mori (virtual)
If you’ve been to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum or even seen a photo of the rooftop pavilion, you’ve seen the work of architect Toshiko Mori. Then there’s the contrast of the Center for Maine Contemporary Art and further, the Fass School and Teachers’ Residence in Fass, Senegal. The international imprint of Mori and her work is at once industrial and organic, functional and melodic. Dallas Architecture Forum welcomes Mori Wednesday, April 13, as part of its lecture series. A membership to support the DAF is $150 per year (less for students and educators) and includes the lectures. This particular one is a great way to jump in. And it’s virtual, so you can watch it later on the DAF YouTube channel.
Thursday, April 14The Pour: An Underground Tasting Experience at Bourbon & Banter
Treat yourself to a tasting at Bourbon & Banter (1914 Commerce St., in the Statler) from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14. The bar presents “The Pour” series of speakeasy-style paired spirits tastings, and this inaugural event features the libations of the Hotel Tango distillery. Enjoy eight featured spirits with four culinary pairings from charcuterie to shrimp to duck. Dessert? Of course. In the glass and on the plate. Tickets are $120 per person, available via Resy.
We might complain about needless rehash of 1980s and 1990s shows and movies, but every so often one pops up that makes us say, “Oh, now this one should be celebrated more.” Uptown Players are giving Harvey Fierstein and his 1983 Torch Song Trilogy a rightful revival with the two-act version Torch Song. It’s hilarious and gut-wrenching and everything that the life of a Jewish drag queen in the 1970s would be while searching for respect and love among family and chosen family and strangers and audiences. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. See it at the Kalita Humphreys Theater (3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.) before it ends this weekend. Tickets are $30-$50, available online.
Friday, April 15'Til Midnight at the Nasher
Get in a final evening viewing of the Harry Bertoia exhibition (we really can’t applaud it more) as ‘Til Midnight at the Nasher (2001 Flora St.) returns 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, April 15. The free event offers the opportunity to explore art exhibitions after dark, enjoy sips and bits from Wolfgang Puck Catering and live music from Matthew Bell & the Next of Kin, Kirk Thurmond and WRLDFMS Tony Williams. Then at 9:30 p.m. send the kids home with the gas card and continue date night with a screening of 1994’s Reality Bites. It’s rain-or-shine, so if it rains, music and screening will move indoors. Get all the details online.
Shady Pines is coming to the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis St., Coppell) at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16. That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody is delivering two real zingers before heading back to its Off-Broadway home. Long-time fans should get their polyester-clad butts to the show and watch the live action puppets of Sophia, Dorothy, Rose and Blanche dive into their fabulous and rerun-worthy schemes and clap-backs. Then naturally, go home and have some cheesecake. Tickets are $29, available online.
Saturday, April 16Various Exhibitions at Dallas Contemporary
There’s just no way we can explain all the great things to see opening at the Dallas Contemporary (161 Glass St.) this Saturday, April 16. There’s too much. Too much color. Too much engagement. Too much gorgeous. Note that none of this “too much” is a bad thing. Of the four solo exhibitions opening, you’re getting Houston-based Joseph Havel’s bronze and resin wonderland of Parrot Architecture, Lonnie Holley’s ceramic commissions of Coming From the Earth, the mixed media color pop of Borna Sammak’s America, Nice Place and College Station’s Natalie Wadlington’s figurative paintings in Places That Grow. All are on display through Aug. 21. Book your visit to the DC online.
Purple Rain at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
Selena at Texas Theatre
Music films are some of the best. That’s why we’re super stoked (and completely conflicted) about the offerings presented for Saturday, April 16. Dearly beloved, we’ve got Shakespeare Dallas’ Movies in the Park series serving up Prince’s classic Purple Rain at 8:15 p.m. at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway). So, “Let’s Go Crazy” for just $15 (tickets available online). Or, “I Could Fall In Love” with the celebration of Selena’s life and legacy with a 25th anniversary screening of the eponymous film starring Jennifer Lopez 8:30 p.m. at Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.). Tickets are $11, available online.
Questlove's Hip Hop Brunch with the DSO at The Factory in Deep Ellum
Everyone’s favorite drummer-frontman and recent golden movie man statue winner, Questlove, is coming. We repeat, Questlove is coming. His Hip Hop Brunch: A Visual Journey Through Hip Hop offers a musical and visual feast while also serving up food and drink. Artistic offerings come from Dallas’ own Jeremy Biggers and JMRizzi, while Questlove and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra collaborate for a stunning performance at the Factory in Deep Ellum. Doors are at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. start. This event is 21 and up. Find tickets via AXS.
Sunday, April 17Love Factually at Dallas Comedy Club
What, you want us to laugh about relationships? OK. Makes sense. There is everything funny about dating in the app age, marriage in a pandemic (don’t let all those movies and series with somber, hot people tell you otherwise), and even raising kids who have no notion of our past insecurities. Someone (more like several someones) realize love is all one big punchline and they have the sketch comedy to prove it with Love Factually 7 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.). It’s written and directed by Jacie Hood (winner of the Fall 2021 Sketch Cram) and tickets are just $10, available online.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt in ArtPark at Trinity Groves
Why should kids get to have all the egg-hunting fun? Easy answer. They should not. Thankfully, Trinity Groves (331 Singleton Blvd.) is opening up its ArtPark for an adult-friendly soiree just in time for the Easter Bunny. From 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 17, check out Easter-themed cocktails and groove to tunes out in the fresh air. Oh, and bring your baskets, because there’s an adult egg hunt. Sorry, kiddos. Stay at home with your Reese’s; this is all for the olds, and we are ready to put on our progressives and search for treasure. Find more Trinity Groves events online.
Tuesday, April 19
New York’s Annabel Daou creates work that is immediately fascinating to those of us who make our days out of the written word. Daou’s art is all paper and speech and audio/visual exploration of how language and communication can blow apart and bind. The paper artworks of Gods and Grifters now on exhibit at Conduit Gallery (1626 C Hi Line Drive) are both heavy and light, jagged and smooth — just as we find opposition throughout existence. The exhibition is on view 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through May 14 along with Marcelyn McNeil’s Briefly Gorgeous and Jennie Ottinger’s She Never Said That. Find out more online.
DMA Virtual Event: Alice Walker
It’s not that we usually weight our favorite events, but let’s just pause for a moment because the Dallas Museum of Art (along with promotional partners Big Thought, The Black Academy of Arts and Letters and Young Leaders, Strong City) welcomes National Book Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker after the release of her journal compilation Gathering Blossoms Under Fire. And not only is she speaking, but she’s speaking in conversation with none other than the author of Heavy: An American Memoir and Long Division, Kiese Laymon. It’s an overwhelming opportunity to hear from an icon of the civil rights movement as well as the women’s movement, and quite simply the literary legend who gave us works such as The Color Purple and The Temple of My Familiar. The event is virtual and begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Tickets are $12, but there is also a package offering the new compilation for $42, and options are available online.