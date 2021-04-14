13 Things to Do in Dallas, April 14-22

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Wednesday, April 14

Dynasty: The Peculiar Search for Totality

This multimedia exhibition offers photography, poetry and history to tell the story of an African family’s journey to freedom. The stories of seven women will be conveyed, and amplified, through augmented reality. The event starts at 12 p.m. at the African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave. Raven Jordan

Thursday, April 15

Netflix's The Circle Season 2 Official Watch Party with Terilisha

With the latest season of Netflix series The Circle coming out Thursday, Cimone Key Creative Studio is hosting a watch party with Dallas artist and actress Terilisha, where you can watch her take a chance at winning $100,000 in the social experiment and competition show. Registration for the in-person event is free and it takes place at 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., Suite 106. You can get a selfie with Terilisha for an additional $10. Merch will also be available. Matthew Pineda

Dezi 5 is hosting a fabulous drag show first and third Thursday of the month at Reveler's Hall in Bishop Arts.

Dezi 5’s Drag Show

Singer Dezi 5 deejays a fabulous drag show every first and third Thursday of the month. This free show starts at 8 p.m at Reveler’s Hall, 412 N Bishop Ave. For more information, visit the Reveler’s Hall Facebook page. RJ

Cathy Park Hong, Minor Feelings

Memoirist Cathy Park Hong will dive deeper into her latest memoir Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning, with professors Jerry Lee and Dr. SueJeanne Koh. The online conversation is free to watch after registering. The discussion will center on Hong’s theory of “minor feelings” and her experience as the daughter of Korean immigrants. The public talk section of the event will be from 7 p.m.- 8 p.m Thursday, April 15. Registration is free. MP Friday, April 16

BlackArtistsMatter: A Creative Journey Under the Lights

Southern Methodist University is offering an in-person collaborative event with Meadows School of the Arts. The event will focus on the celebration of Black voices, art, stories and artists. The event is free ( though you have to register) and will take place from 6 p.m– 7.30 p.m Friday, April 16, at Caruth Hall in the Hillcrest Foundation Amphitheater. MP

FRY-Day with Corndog With No Name – B-Day Pop-Up

Reunion Tower is celebrating its 43rd birthday this weekend and that calls for fried food. Enjoy some corndogs at the Corndog With No Name pop-up on Friday. Not a corndog fan? No worries, there’ll be funnel cake, corn, fried Oreos and other fair food. The corndog pop-up will be from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. at Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd. E. For more information, visit reuniontower.com. RJ

EXPAND Any occasion in Texas calls for fried foods. Get some this week at Reunion Tower. Taylor Adams

Selena Day at Legacy Hall

To celebrate Texas' official Selena Day, Legacy Hall is showing a free screening of the 1997 film Selena. There will be free pizza from Legacy Hall’s restaurant The Italian Job, as well as refreshing margaritas from their bar to enjoy at the outdoor patio. The celebration is free to attend, but registration doesn’t guarantee a spot — first come, first serve. The event will be at 12.30 p.m. at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano. For more information, check out legacyfoodhall.com. MP

Saturday, April 17

The Always Girls and Forever Boys

Intermedia installation The Always Girls and Forever Boys, curated by Dallas artist Sean Lopez, will have a limited in-person audience and will be livestreamed from Sweet Pass Sculpture Park. Through multimedia, the installation delivers a nonlinear story told through different perspectives on themes such as imagination, love and war. The installation will be accompanied by music compositions from various artists. It runs 9 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, at 402 Fabrication St. MP

Porch Social at the Truck Yard

Make the most of this spring weather with a day out on the patio at the Truck Yard. This porch social, hosted by The Porch Community Church, will have food, drinks and new friends to be made. The event is free and runs 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Truck Yard Dallas, 5624 Sears St. For more information, visit The Porch Social's Facebook. RJ

Monday, April 19

Twilight Trivia Series

Trinity Cider is hosting their second Twilight Trivia night this month with Twilight: New Moon trivia on Monday, April 19, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 with teams ranging from two to six people per trivia session. Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St., will be practicing social distancing, making sure each team stays six feet apart from one another during the trivia session. Anyone attending can also bring their own food from home or order takeout from local Deep Ellum restaurants. MP

Tuesday, April 20

Reggae ROCKOUT Karaoke Party at The Maverick in Carrollton

Spend 4/20 with some reggae and do some karaoke with all those songs you’d been holding off on from singing until this perfect moment. No one will notice how off-key you are because they’ll be vibing just as hard as they stuff $2 street tacos down their throats. The event is free and starts at 9 p.m. at The Maverick, 1616 W. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. For more information, visit The Maverick on Facebook. RJ

Wednesday, April 21

Cirque Italia Water Circus

Cirque Italia is coming full-force with their European-style “Aquatic Spectacular” in Grand Prairie with eight shows starting Thursday, April 15 to Sunday, April 18. The production brings talents from all over the world to showcase different circus acts. The extravaganza takes place at 2950 W. Interstate 20. Ticket prices range from $10-40. For more information, visit cirqueitalia.com. MP

Thursday, April 22

Nasher Mixtape Exhibition from Nasher Sculpture Center

Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. will host an exhibition called Nasher Mixtape that explores works by artists such as Joan Miró, David Smith, Martin Puryear and others. The micro-exhibitions highlight diversity and inclusivity by featuring more women and artists of color. Audio guides are available on the museum's website. The exhibition is open Thursday, April 22 from 11 a.m.– 5 p.m and available to the public until late September. MP