13 Things to Do in Dallas, April 14-22

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Wednesday, April 14
Dynasty: The Peculiar Search for Totality
This multimedia exhibition offers photography, poetry and history to tell the story of an African family’s journey to freedom. The stories of seven women will be conveyed, and amplified, through augmented reality. The event starts at 12 p.m. at the African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave. Raven Jordan
Thursday, April 15
Netflix's The Circle Season 2 Official Watch Party with Terilisha
With the latest season of Netflix series The Circle coming out Thursday, Cimone Key Creative Studio is hosting a watch party with Dallas artist and actress Terilisha, where you can watch her take a chance at winning $100,000 in the social experiment and competition show. Registration for the in-person event is free and it takes place at 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., Suite 106. You can get a selfie with Terilisha for an additional $10. Merch will also be available. Matthew Pineda
Dezi 5’s Drag Show
Singer Dezi 5 deejays a fabulous drag show every first and third Thursday of the month. This free show starts at 8 p.m at Reveler’s Hall, 412 N Bishop Ave. For more information, visit the Reveler’s Hall Facebook page. RJ
Cathy Park Hong, Minor Feelings
Memoirist Cathy Park Hong will dive deeper into her latest memoir Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning, with professors Jerry Lee and Dr. SueJeanne Koh. The online conversation is free to watch after registering. The discussion will center on Hong’s theory of “minor feelings” and her experience as the daughter of Korean immigrants. The public talk section of the event will be from 7 p.m.- 8 p.m Thursday, April 15. Registration is free. MP Friday, April 16
BlackArtistsMatter: A Creative Journey Under the Lights
Southern Methodist University is offering an in-person collaborative event with Meadows School of the Arts. The event will focus on the celebration of Black voices, art, stories and artists. The event is free ( though you have to register) and will take place from 6 p.m– 7.30 p.m Friday, April 16, at Caruth Hall in the Hillcrest Foundation Amphitheater. MP
FRY-Day with Corndog With No Name – B-Day Pop-Up
Reunion Tower is celebrating its 43rd birthday this weekend and that calls for fried food. Enjoy some corndogs at the Corndog With No Name pop-up on Friday. Not a corndog fan? No worries, there’ll be funnel cake, corn, fried Oreos and other fair food. The corndog pop-up will be from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. at Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd. E. For more information, visit reuniontower.com. RJ
Selena Day at Legacy Hall
To celebrate Texas' official Selena Day, Legacy Hall is showing a free screening of the 1997 film Selena. There will be free pizza from Legacy Hall’s restaurant The Italian Job, as well as refreshing margaritas from their bar to enjoy at the outdoor patio. The celebration is free to attend, but registration doesn’t guarantee a spot — first come, first serve. The event will be at 12.30 p.m. at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano. For more information, check out legacyfoodhall.com. MP
Saturday, April 17
The Always Girls and Forever Boys
Intermedia installation The Always Girls and Forever Boys, curated by Dallas artist Sean Lopez, will have a limited in-person audience and will be livestreamed from Sweet Pass Sculpture Park. Through multimedia, the installation delivers a nonlinear story told through different perspectives on themes such as imagination, love and war. The installation will be accompanied by music compositions from various artists. It runs 9 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, at 402 Fabrication St. MP
Porch Social at the Truck Yard
Make the most of this spring weather with a day out on the patio at the Truck Yard. This porch social, hosted by The Porch Community Church, will have food, drinks and new friends to be made. The event is free and runs 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Truck Yard Dallas, 5624 Sears St. For more information, visit The Porch Social's Facebook. RJ
Monday, April 19
Twilight Trivia Series
Trinity Cider is hosting their second Twilight Trivia night this month with Twilight: New Moon trivia on Monday, April 19, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 with teams ranging from two to six people per trivia session. Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St., will be practicing social distancing, making sure each team stays six feet apart from one another during the trivia session. Anyone attending can also bring their own food from home or order takeout from local Deep Ellum restaurants. MP
Tuesday, April 20
Reggae ROCKOUT Karaoke Party at The Maverick in Carrollton
Spend 4/20 with some reggae and do some karaoke with all those songs you’d been holding off on from singing until this perfect moment. No one will notice how off-key you are because they’ll be vibing just as hard as they stuff $2 street tacos down their throats. The event is free and starts at 9 p.m. at The Maverick, 1616 W. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. For more information, visit The Maverick on Facebook. RJ
Wednesday, April 21
Cirque Italia Water Circus
Cirque Italia is coming full-force with their European-style “Aquatic Spectacular” in Grand Prairie with eight shows starting Thursday, April 15 to Sunday, April 18. The production brings talents from all over the world to showcase different circus acts. The extravaganza takes place at 2950 W. Interstate 20. Ticket prices range from $10-40. For more information, visit cirqueitalia.com. MP
Thursday, April 22
Nasher Mixtape Exhibition from Nasher Sculpture Center
Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. will host an exhibition called Nasher Mixtape that explores works by artists such as Joan Miró, David Smith, Martin Puryear and others. The micro-exhibitions highlight diversity and inclusivity by featuring more women and artists of color. Audio guides are available on the museum's website. The exhibition is open Thursday, April 22 from 11 a.m.– 5 p.m and available to the public until late September. MP
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.