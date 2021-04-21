12 Things to Do in Dallas, April 21–28

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Wednesday, April 21

Lotería Night

Have you ever wanted to play lotería but don’t know Spanish? Well, now’s your chance. Oak Cliff Brewing Co. is hosting its own Loteria Night. All the lotería cards will be projected onto a big screen, so no need to know the difference between El Pájaro and La Garza; you just match the pictures. Lotería Night is a free to attend, and runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1300 S. Polk St. Matthew Pineda

Thursday, April 22

Earth Day Celebration With RC & the Gritz in Klyde Warren Park

Looking for some R&B and soul vibes in Dallas? Watch RC & the Gritz, also known as Erykah Badu’s band, perform for Earth Day. If you stay awhile, you might also catch a screening of the film Percy vs Goliath at 8 p.m. This live performance will be at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway. The event starts at 6 p.m. and entry is free. Raven Jordan

RC & The Gritz will be taking over Klyde Warren Park to celebrate the Earth. Gloria Levario

From Darkness, We RISE

The Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts is hosting an eight-day event from Thursday, April 22, through Thursday, April 29. It’s a performing art series offering the Texas Boys Choir, the TBC Tour Choir, Young Men’s Ensemble and Training Choir in concert. The performance will focus on the hardships and tragedies the world has faced from the pandemic but will reinforce a message of hope and healing. Each show will both be in-person and streamed online starting at 8:15 p.m. at 3901 South Hulen St. in Fort Worth. Tickets are available for $20. MP

Friday, April 23

Conscious Bazaar

We all need some wokeness in our lives. Opening your third eye can be quite the journey, from crystals to tarot readings and those other things in between. There should also be a canvas painting session. If that idea awakens your consciousness, then stop by the Conscious Bazaar at Legacy of Love Art Gallery, 2423 Ann Arbor Ave. The event will be both indoors and outdoors from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $5 on eventbrite.com. RJ

Cinderella at Arlington Music Hall

Whether prince or princess, you have to show out to Cinderella in your finest ballroom attire. The fine arts department of The Grace Prep Academy reimagines the classic story of Cinderella in a special two-day event at Arlington Music Hall. The performance features a revival of the original composers of the fairytale musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein. The first show starts off Friday evening at 7.30 p.m. followed by two shows Saturday, April 24, at 224 N. Center St. in Arlington. Tickets are $17. MP

Saturday, April 24

4th Annual Lowest Greenville Experience

Presented by Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. and Lowest Greenville Collective, this event will be the fourth annual community offering. Enjoy pictures in front of the mural at Son of a Butcher, a pizza kit from Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., beer, spin the wheel and more. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at 1931 Greenville Ave. The event is free to attend. RJ

The Awakening: Large Scale Solo Show by Artist Ben Fluno

Nuu Muse Contemporary Art Gallery is hosting abstract artist Ben Flumo’s solo collection The Awakening. The free event will have an open wine and cocktail bar as well as live music from DJ group Metro-Dallas. Whether you're an art connoisseur or just want to be social for a while, this will be the spot to be between 10 p.m and 2 a.m. at 2146 Irving Blvd. MP

Full Moon Film with Claudia Bitran

What’s that? A double screening about the Titanic? Sign us up. Claudia Bitran started filming her own interpretation of the epic sap-fest Titanic in 2014 with over 600 participants. Her version will be partially screened followed by the 1958 docudrama A Night to Remember. Bonus: There will be pizza and a limited edition shirt (for $30) for those in attendance. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, 402 Fabrication St. Tickets are $25 on eventbrite.com. RJ

Storybook Marionette Theater, Happily Ever After

Have you ever wanted to see all your favorite classic fairytale and Disney characters all in one place and in puppet form? Us, too. Geppetto’s Marionette Theater is putting on a Happily Ever After performance that has all the people who actually raised you, from Rapunzel to Aladdin. Costumes are encouraged but not required. The event will take place from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at 21 West Park Blvd. in Plano. Tickets range from $10–13. MP

Fort Worth Taco and Margarita Festival

We know life is but an endless quest for the best tacos and margaritas, and The Second Annual Taco & Margarita Festival is every Texans' dream, where every margarita will be mixed with premium tequilas. The even offers live music, food trucks and jumbo margaritas. The festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. at 3017 Morton St. in Fort Worth. Ticket prices vary. MP

The Denton Arts and Jazz Festival in less deadly times. This year, it's just a small gathering. Ed Steele

Sunday, April 25

Oscars Watch Party

Watching the Oscars at home doesn’t feel any different than watching anything else from home these days. The magic has been washed away after spending more than a year indoors. Just because the award shows now are half-done over Zoom and Skype doesn’t mean you have to stay home to watch. Why not head over to Legacy Hall for an Oscars watch party complete with Champagne and macaroons? Live large from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, April 25, at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. The event is free and registration is on eventbrite.com. RJ

Arts and Jazz Gathering

Denton won’t be having an arts and jazz festival this year, but that won’t stop them from getting the party started with a small, socially distant Arts and Jazz Gathering. Don’t wait to make your way to the event because seating will be limited. If you don’t get a good seat, don’t worry, it will also be livestreamed through Denton Arts and Jazz Festival's social media. The event starts 12 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Oak Street Drafthouse, 308 E. Oak St. and is free to attend. RJ