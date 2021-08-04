The Best Things To Do in Dallas Aug. 4-10

Thursday, August 5
Death on Delivery!
Mimicking the great live radio plays of the 1930s and ’40s, Pegasus Theatre (521 E. Lawther Drive) uses its own RadioVizion technique of storytelling with era-appropriate microphones and costumes and a Foley artist creating live sound effects throughout. Feel like you’re inside the radio studio as the theater presents Death on Delivery! — a mystery following a string of murders at City Hospital after a detective and his wife welcome their first child into the world. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 5 and runs through August 21. Tickets are $10 to $20 at pegasustheatre.org.
Maz Jobrani
Comedian, actor, host of the podcast Back to School and founder of the Axis of Evil comedy troupe, Iranian-born Maz Jabrani comes to Improv Addison (4980 Belt Line Road) for his Things Are Bright tour. Jabrani’s comedy riffs on politics, parenthood and his experience as an immigrant in the U.S. His five-show stop starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 5 and runs through Saturday, August 7. Tickets are sold by table and start at $50. For more ticket information, go to ticketweb.com.
Friday, August 6
First Fridays in Old Town Lewisville
Historic downtown shopping is way more fun than a trip to the mall, and that’s exactly what First Fridays in Old Town Lewisville offers for those looking for something different. This week, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, experience live demonstrations, grab samples and shop from local artists in the breezeway and walkways on Main Street in Lewisville (135 W. Main St.) Jewelry makers, bakers, weight loss specialists and others will be on site. The event is free to attend. For more information on vendors, visit the event’s Facebook page.
9th Annual DFW Golf Show
Sharpen your swing, practice your putt or shop for swag at the 9th Annual DFW Golf Show this weekend. Join other golf enthusiasts for a three-day golfing convention featuring over 60 vendors, a 100 ft. indoor driving range, games, a junior golf experience for kids and the chance to get your own golfing gear valued and traded. Tee time kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Dallas Market Hall (2200 Stemmons Freeway).Tickets are $15 and are available at dfwgolfshow.com.
Saturday, August 7
Immersive Van Gogh
If plain old paintings on a wall don’t get you excited about art, how about 500,000 cubic feet of projection, 60,600 frames of video and 90 million pixels digitizing the work of one of art’s greatest painters, Vincent van Gogh? In an installation called Immersive Van Gogh (not to be confused with the other Van Gogh installation coming later this month to the Dallas Museum of Art called Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Seriously, what are the odds?) guests are surrounded from ceiling to floor by 40 of van Gogh’s landscape, night scene, portrait and still life paintings. Originally scheduled to debut in June, the show now debuts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at The Lighthouse (507 S. Harwood St.). Tickets, $29.99 to $99.99, are selling out. Go to dallasvangogh.com for more information.
Mini Movement Fest
Move your body at the one-day dance festival Mini Movement Fest at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Arts Mission Oak Cliff (410 S Windomere Ave.) Learn various movements through dance that allow for thoughtful physical contact with others, relaxation skills or improvisation through the festival’s workshops. The event is hosted by Agora Artists, a nonprofit aimed at developing and supporting the local dance community. The workshops, $5 each, are followed by an evening concert featuring the festival’s resident dancers. Grab a day pass for $20 or catch the concert for $10 at eventbrite.com
Vitruvian Salsa Fest
The Vitruvian Salsa festival happens each Saturday this month at Vitruvian Park (3966 Vitruvian Way). Hear live music by bands and DJ Colombiano, snack on gourmet bites from local food trucks and, of course, start the evening off with professional salsa lessons. It all starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The event’s free, but bring $10 for parking. See more information, including the month’s band line-up, at udr.com/vitruvian-park.
Brooks & Dunn Tribute: Dunn & Brooks
Head to Legacy Hall (7800 Windrose Ave., Plano) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, to hear ’90s country superstars Brooks & Dunn tribute band Dunn & Brooks for some boot-scootin' boogie (you knew that was coming). We recently wrote about the magic of stadium country music, but why not experience it yourself? — or at least a cover version in a much smaller setting. Individual tickets are $5, and table reservations are available at legacyfoodhall.com.
Denton Comic Art Expo
From the golden age dating back to the turn of the 20th century to today’s modern age of comic books, celebrate all styles of its vibrant, characteristic art at the Denton Comic Art Expo happening at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Greater Denton Arts Council (400 E. Hickory St.) This free, family friendly event will have a cosplay contest, “nerd” trivia, zine workshops, panel discussions on comic book art and video game design, food trucks and art vendors. You’ll need to register to attend at eventbrite.com.
To register for the cosplay contest, check the event’s Facebook page.
DFW Record Show
Whether you’re new to record collecting, an avid audiophile or have thumbed through crates of vinyl for decades, the DFW Record Show has something for everyone. Record shops and private collectors will bring new and used 45s, 78s and 33 1/3 records, CDs, autographed memorabilia and posters to browse or purchase. Tickets for the early bird time slot, 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Hurst Conference Center (1601 Campus Drive in Hurst) are $10. The 10 a.m. official opening is $5. For more information on vendors and to purchase tickets, go to dfwrecordshow.com.
Sunday, August 8
Turtle Creek Conservancy presents Second Sunday at Turtle Creek Park
If you haven’t had the opportunity to hear the most recorded male chorale in the world, Turtle Creek Chorale, then head to Turtle Creek Park (3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.) for an evening of live music and arts presented by The Turtle Creek Conservancy. The Turtle Creek Chorale formed over 40 years ago, has played Carnegie Hall twice and performed for Queen Elizabeth and, well, you get the idea. They’re good. The event starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 8, and is free to attend. Snow cones by Snowie Naturals will be available for purchase.
Tuesday, August 10
Modern Kids - Summer Flicks: Selected Short Films
It can be hard to find something you and your kids want to do on a day out, but the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth) has you covered this week. Catch two different screenings of the award-winning short films from the 2020 New York International Children’s Film Festival at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 11. Make a day of it and check out the museum’s paintings, sculptures and photographs, and check out its special exhibition, Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas. Museum admission is $10 to $16, and kids under 18 years old are free. More information at themodern.org.