The 21 Best Things to Do in Dallas, August 5-11

Monday, August 5

Museum of Memories

One would imagine the newest pop-up art interactive museum to be some sort of Freudian imaginarium, but the Museum of Memories appeals to the nostalgia belonging to a specific age group: the millennial generation. Practically a BuzzFeed quiz come to life, with a photo op in every corner, the space’s installations include quotes from '90s classics like Clueless and a cereal-and-cartoons room. Entrance to the museum, at 4428 Main St., costs $25 and visitors are allowed one hour to roam around and get the perfect Instagram shot. Timed tickets, until Aug. 31, must be reserved in advance at museumofmemories.art. Eva Raggio

Tuesday, August 6

Pour Yourself Into History

Raise a glass and wish Dallas' Hilton Anatole a happy 40th when the Dallas Historical Society holds its Pour Yourself Into History happy hour at the hotel 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Built by Trammell Crow and called the Loews Anatole when it opened in 1979, the hotel was headquarters for Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush during the 1984 national GOP convention, which Dallas hosted. Have drinks, snacks and hear more about the hotel's history during the happy hour. You pay for the drinks and food; the history lesson is free for those who register at eventbrite.com. The hotel is located at 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway. Patrick Williams



The Free Man's owner, John Jay Myers, plays drums with his jazz band, The Free Loaders. Mike Brooks

The Free Loaders

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him. The free show takes place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St. Jacob Vaughn



Wednesday, August 7

Fiddler on the Roof

Dallas Summer Musicals is bringing the wildly successful, revamped Broadway production of Fiddler On the Roof to the DFW. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher with choreography by Hofesh Shechter, this updated rendition of the timeless favorite adds a fresh new veneer to the work’s unforgettable music and rich, intricate dance numbers. Fiddler on the Roof opens in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, and runs through Sunday, Aug 18, at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave. Tickets start at $30. Find them on ticketmaster.com. Jonathan Patrick



Thursday, August 8

Bone Thugs N Harmony performs at the House of Blues this Thursday. Mike Brooks

Bone Thugs N Harmony

Long before Young Thug, Kid Cudi, and other new-wavers were fusing melodic singing to legitimate raps, Cleveland rap outfit Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were doing it better than anyone ever would. Admittedly past their heyday, with several lineup changes since the group began touring primarily as a nostalgia act, the band's chops remain acutely intact. As evidenced by their continued features on top-charting hip-hop albums, the members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony can still lay it down faster and smoother than just about anyone going. Mindful lyricism, velvety deliveries, and machine-gun cadences make for the kind of visceral poetry that simply never goes out of style. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at House of Blues, 2200 N Lamar St. Tickets are $30 at livenation.com. Jonathan Patrick

Uji

The nomadic electronic producer and multi-instrumentalist Uji is headed to Texas for a performance at The Wild Detectives. Uji, aka Luis Maurette, was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was raised all around Latin America and eventually helped form the experimental, electronic-folk duo Lulacruza with Alejandra Ortiz in 2005. Over the years, the group has released five albums, a feature film and have toured the world. In June of last year, Uji released his debut solo album Alborada with ZZK Records, based in Argentina. Along with all the synths, percussion, vocals and strings, Uji's field recordings are layered throughout the album. His show this Thursday will be an otherworldly experience. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at The Wild Detectives, 314 W 8th St. Tickets are $8 at eventbrite.com. Jacob Vaughn



Friday, August 9

Austinite punks The Butts and the hell-raising, western, indie-rock band Dead Horse Creek are headed to North Texas for a good ol' fashioned shootout with local bands Top Hat Ted and Madaline. The Butts released its latest EP

a couple of months ago and have been hitting Texas roads hard, performing all around Austin ever since. Now, the band is Denton-bound with Dead Horse Creek for an epic mashup of traveling and local musicians. The show takes place at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 9, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, 411 E Sycamore St., Denton. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Air Review

Local Rock band Air Review is hitting the stage at Club Dada this Friday for its first Dallas performance in four years. It will be a momentous occasion, celebrating the release of the band's new album How We Got By. Since the release of Air Review's 2013 album Low Wishes the band has been taking a long break from putting out new material. How We Got By, Air Review's third album, is the first thing the band has released in six years. After months of recording at The Echo Lab, the band finally released the album on June 21. Joining Air Review on stage will be other local heavy-hitters, E.B. The Younger and Gollay. It starts at 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. Tickets are $15 at prekindle.com. Jacob Vaughn

Levees

A recent University of Texas at Dallas graduate, Justin Mills, a.k.a. Levees, has turned a fascination with the banjo into one of the coolest local acts in town. Named for the water-bearing embankments along the Trinity River, Levees is set to release his second full-length album, Vultures, on the night in question. With a Buddy Holly brow line, alternating between guitar and his distinctive extra-long necked banjo, Mills has already showcased a level of confidence and flair in his playing that far exceeds his years. Far from being a rehash of early 2000s Americana music or a highbrow showcase of pure technicality one might expect from a bow-tied professor, what Mills packs in spades is spirit. Covering themes like suburban drudgery and the American West, Mills has a way of convincing audiences his tales are true by the mere power of his voice, rising high and harmonious before crunching down amidst the clawhammer clatter of his banjo. Levees does its best to hold back a torrent of emotion yet Mills still seems to have a knack for flooding ears. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 9, at Opening Bell Coffee, 1409 S Lamar St. Tickets are $10 at openingbellcoffee.com. Nicholas Bostick

Saturday, August 10

Over the past several years, fans and critics alike have taken the "Is rock dead?" argument to exhausting heights. These discussions, though amusing, often critically miss citing emerging artists' contributions to the genre; there are many bands, after all, cranking out guitar/bass/drum tunes that certainly wave the rock music flag. The Growlers are one such band worthy of mention in this discussion. Hailing from southern California, they play self-described "beach goth," a sound that brings to mind some of the more sinister aspects of that golden California dream. With work produced by Julian Casablancas and some supporting gigs with the likes of The Black Keys and Jonathan Richman, they've gotten plenty of notice. See for yourself if they can be one of those rock torchbearers when they hit up The Granada on Saturday night. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at The Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets are $33 at

.

Wanz Dover & The Dotz

Dotz sets are always memorable, but Saturday night's show promises to be an unforgettable visual and sonic performance as it marks the first electronic set by Wanz Dover & The Dotz without a live drummer, so it will combine the Dotz's normal post-punk musings with Dover’s other electronic tendencies further merged with a full-on multimedia show with video by VJ S (Eye). Expect to hear reworked Dotz songs, as well as some tracks off Dover’s solo album, The Work, which is due September 24. The Work is Dover’s first proper full-length techno album released under his own name, and the tracks tap into his noise, shoegaze and industrial roots. Denton’s experimental and industrial act Filth opens, which is Rob Buttrum (of House of Tinnitus) and his impressive tower of analog and electronic devices he utilizes during his sets. Expect a DJ set by Bon Spengler from Proton Radio's weekly "Bedroom Bedlam," which is the online electronic music station’s Friday night underground demo mix show. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. Tickets are $5 at prekindle.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Brave Combo

Continuing to celebrate 40 years of nuclear polka, LSA Burger Co. is hosting a 40th-anniversary hometown performance by Brave Combo on the restaurant’s rooftop stage, which offers a scenic backdrop view that overlooks Denton’s historic square. Brave Combo formed near the end of the spring 1979 semester by a group of North Texas State University (now UNT) students. After the combo gigged hard all summer and started seeing growing support from fans in North Texas, Carl Finch, Tim Walsh, Dave Cameron and Lyle Atkinson decided to pursue Brave Combo as a full-time gig. Tonight’s early show offers fans of all ages a chance to help Brave Combo celebrate 40 years with the two-time Grammy-winning combo’s brand of polka and other dance-able styles of world music as the group’s set is likely to include a wild mix of danceable genres such as polka, rock, ska, salsa, zydeco, cha-cha-chá, cumbia, merengue and other styles. In Brave Combo’s July newsletter, Carl Finch wrote: “Rumor has it, BC alumnus, Robert Hokamp, will be joining us for part of the night. He’s bringing his guitar.” The free show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at LSA Burger Co., 113 W Hickory St., Denton. Daniel Rodrigue



Revelers Hall is an old-timey haven for vagabonds and jazz cats. Jason Roberts

Revelers Hall Band ,

The Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. The free show starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Jacob Vaughn

