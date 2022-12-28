The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

Wednesday, Dec. 28The Night Before Kwanzaa at Bookmarks at NorthPark
Preschool-age kids can gather round storyteller Oba William King for a selection of stories and songs about Kwanzaa. And the educational fun doesn’t end there, because King also takes participants through a craft to further engage them. The free program takes place at Bookmarks in NorthPark Center (8687 N. Central Expressway). Find out more and check out other Dallas Public Library events on the DPL website.
Thursday, Dec. 29
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
Theatre Three is celebrating the grand re-opening of its small space, closed since 2020, with a production of beloved comedy I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. It’s not the first time the space has housed the musical production, as the classic was staged there for 20 years before the shutdown. Now it’s back and showing audiences all the trials and comic turns of what it’s like to date, love and lose. It opens Thursday, Dec. 29, and runs through Feb. 18 at 2688 Laclede St. Tickets are $40 and are available online.
Jamie Kennedy at Addison Improv
Yes, that one. He’s a certified TV prankster, the horror movie expert of the Scream franchise and fan favorite from Three Kings, Boiler Room, Enemy of the State and others. But Jamie Kennedy is also quite comfortable doing a one-man show with just a microphone and a stool. You know, stand-up comedy. He’s on the road this month and hits Addison’s Improv (4980 Belt Line Road) at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Can’t make that show? Kennedy is there for multiple shows Friday and Saturday. For show info and tickets, check out the Improv website.
Friday, Dec. 30
If your holidays haven’t provided quite the proper fanfare you desire, we know a place. There’s a little (ha) place called the Adolphus (1321 Commerce St.), and inside it is the famed French Room. Enjoy a holiday afternoon tea complete with finger sandwiches, scones and, yes, even tea cakes in a room that practically screams “fancy sparkle festive time.” Appropriately, the dress code is formal. Find out more and book a table online.
Prayer, Purpose & Power event at The Dock Bookshop
The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth) hosts a full program of Kwanzaa events at the shop for community members of all ages. Day 5 of Kwanzaa celebrates Nia, or purpose. SisterCircle hosts a Prayer, Purpose & Power event at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. All events from December 26 through January 1 will include a candle lighting and will be livestreamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person. Find out about the full line-up online.
Saturday, Dec. 31New Year's Eve with the DSO at the Meyerson Symphony Center
Celebrate the coming year with the beauty of Viennese waltzes and the music of Strauss from our own illustrious Dallas Symphony Orchestra — led by guest conductor, New Zealand’s Gemma New. It all begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.) Tickets start at just $40, available online.
You know when a show has been a New Year’s Eve tradition for 16 years, it’s a good one. Backdoor Comedy (940 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson) has two shows with a bash starring Paul Varghese (watch out for his new comedy special) and, of course, Emmy Award winner, Funniest Comic in Texas champion and comedy legend Linda Stogner. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $35. Tickets for the 10:30 p.m. show are $50 and include party favors, Champagne for the countdown and black-eyed peas for after midnight (plus a ticket for a future show). For reservations, call the club at 214-328-4444, and do it soon!
A Studio 54 NYE at Snowbird
If you love a themed party or any reason to costume-ify some fancy dress, Snowbird (6765 Winning Drive, Frisco) has your number this New Year’s Eve. The cocktail lounge and kitchen from the folks of Barcadia and Tipsy Alchemist is hosting a full-blown Studio 54 bash complete with DJ Zee, dancers, the requisite Champagne toast, balloon drop and plenty of tasty sips and bites. Entry is free before 10 p.m. and $20 after that, but table packages are available and ideal if you’re planning on staying put for the night. Find out more online.
If your ideal New Year’s Eve is dinner and show, then Villa Azur at the W Dallas (2440 Victory Park Lane) is what you need. The restaurant is offering reservations starting at 5 p.m. with a one-night-only a la carte menu showcasing Wagyu beef, Akaushi ribeye steaks, seafood towers, pȃtes a la meule, caviar and an amazing wine and Champagne list. And the entertainment brings the joy with dancers, a roaming sax player and more. It’s beyond festive. Dress is black tie and reservations are required, so get online. But don’t stress — if you time out at your table, you can keep enjoying the festivities at the bar.
Sunday, Jan. 1The Apartment Brunch at Alamo Drafthouse, various locations
Billy Wilder’s 1960 classic The Apartment is one of those movies you can watch over and over again. The chemistry between Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine is legendary. And the plot is somehow still relevant no matter if we’re in hustle culture or “work smarter” culture. C.C. Baxter (Lemmon) is trying to establish some notoriety at his job by letting his bosses use his apartment for hookups. But that gets harder when he's in a relationship of his own and needs his place. Various locations of Alamo Drafthouse theaters (Richardson, Cedars and Lake Highlands) are hosting special brunch screenings of The Apartment on New Year’s Day — a perfect time for a great flick and maybe a little NYE hair of the dog. Check out times and purchase tickets online.
The holidays are officially on the way out and any steam you have left to blow off can be released as creatively as you desire when you select your song. Sleep in and go to bed early and still get your time on the microphone in the middle thanks to Sunday Karaoke from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day at Charlie’s Star Lounge (4319 Main St.). There’s no cover, and if you want to keep things ultra reasonable you could always grab Taco Bell on the way home (not an actual suggestion). It’s the perfect event to deal with Sunday and 2023 Scaries, because you’ll be back home just in time to binge watch a TV show you’ve seen a million times for three hours before you fall asleep. Thank you, Star Lounge.
Monday, Jan. 2Skating at Peace Plaza Ice Rink in Grapevine
We’re going to admit it: until recently our primary reason for going to Grapevine’s Main Street was to hit up the British Emporium for Schweppes Bitter Lemon and cheese and onion crisps. And we still recommend doing that. But we realized there’s a whole seasonal element we’re missing, and that includes a 4,500-square-foot outdoor ice rink ready for the skating. Peace Plaza Ice Rink (815 S. Main St., Grapevine) offers one-hour skate sessions for $20 with skate rental included. Get in on the glide before it closes Jan. 8. There's more info online.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Oil and Cotton (2313 Beatrice St.) knows kids are out of school for a minute and that sometimes they need shit to do so you can focus on work or not work. Anyway, they’ve got a series of School’s Out camps for various ages and various types of art and skills. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, kids can get into textile arts or learn the ins and outs of bullet journaling. Both workshops are three hours and designed for ages 5 to 12 years. Register online and check out the whole slew of class options while you’re there.