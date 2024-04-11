Swifties, Eat Up: Legacy Hall To Host a Taylor Swift-Themed Brunch for New Album

Legacy Hall is never short on themed events and, thankfully, those responsible for planning them never fail to cater to us Swifties. In honor of the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, Legacy Hall will host a themed brunch.
The brunch will take place at Legacy Hall’s Lenox Box Garden on Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. following the album’s release on April 19. Starting at noon, a DJ will play the new album in full as well as songs from Swift's other eras. A photo booth and vendors will be on-site — friendship bracelets and hair tinsel included.
General admission tickets are a symbolic $13 (if you know, you know); tables for four are $50 and tables for six on the second floor balcony 21+ VIP lounge are $250. VIP wristbands for additional guests beyond six are $40 each with a maximum of 10 total guests per VIP table. Ticket prices cover the cost of entry and the cost of food; drinks are separate. If you'd like to buy tickets, follow this link.
The brunch menu will include shrimp and grits from Dock Local, so if you’re of the mind that Swift's new song “But Daddy, I Love Him” might be a reference to how Ariel gave up her voice to be with Eric in The Little Mermaid (and that maybe she did the same), you can be oddly on theme.
Son of a Butcher will have brunch sliders, Press Waffle Co. will serve chicken and waffles and Whisk Crêpes Cafe will offer a variety of sweet and savory options to choose from (if it’s available, we recommend the Sorbonne crêpe, which has butter, sugar and lemon). And, yes, there will be mimosas for us tortured poets with Champagne problems.
"The Tortured Brunch Department" event. Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. April 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.