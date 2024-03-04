 They Came, They Saw, They At at Dallas Observer's Morning After Brunch | Dallas Observer
Everything You Missed at the Observer's Morning After Brunch

La Casita Bakeshop, one of Dallas' 2024 James Beard Nominees, won the favorite vote with its French toast bites.
March 4, 2024
Of course, there was plenty of bubbly.
We came. We drank. We grubbed.

Were you there? Or were you square? In case you missed it, last Saturday the Observer's Morning After Brunch event honored our favorite weekend pastime by collaborating with local restaurants and vendors.
Crowds fill the plaza outside Dallas City Hall for the Observer's Morning After Brunch.
Do you see yourself in there? Too bad if you missed Morning After Brunch event.
Under the shade of City Hall, dozens of vendors came together to offer us unlimited food and drink.

No matter how you arrived, there was a free pick-me-up as soon as you walked in. California Champagne and fruit-infused vodka water if you were keeping the weekend vibes going from Friday night; Monster Energy drinks and Dutch Bros Coffee for the midday slump; and Evamore water for either aforementioned ailments.

There were some heavy-hitting plates among vendors that moved some spots to the top of our "try" list. Abby's Bagels, the steak and eggs from STK Steakhouse, tres leches pancakes from Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex and the migas tacos from Barrel & Bones Craft Bar and Smokehouse were all worth going back for seconds ... if we had the room.

La Casita Bakeshop, one of Dallas' 2024 James Beard Nominees, won the favorite vote with their French toast bites.

Although the lines forming for The Crumb Well Bakery's beignets, Wava Halal Grill's New York street food and Hattie B's hot chicken with bacon and cheddar grits proved they weren't far behind.
A pastry from The Crumb Well Bakery
The beignets from The Crumb Well Bakery were a hit.
If all the libations when you walked in weren't enough, there were multiple pop-up bars with a build-your-own drink using your choice of booze, Korbel California Champagne or Deep Eddy vodka, and the option of juices or mixes from Bloody Revolution.

Apart from the food, there was a DJ (well deserving of the aux cord), friendly games of corn hole and light shopping from a ton of local vendors: a permanent jewelry pop-up, apothecary, print shop, smoke shop and many other small businesses.
The bar at Morning After Brunch in Dallas.
We weren't parched.
Brunch on a sunny, 75-degree day. Not too hot. Not too cold. All you needed was a light jacket.

What are the youth saying these days? The vibes? Immaculate. We'll see y'all next year.
