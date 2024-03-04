Everything You Missed at the Observer's Morning After Brunch

We came. We drank. We grubbed.
Were you there? Or were you square? In case you missed it, last Saturday the Observer's Morning After Brunch event honored our favorite weekend pastime by collaborating with local restaurants and vendors.
No matter how you arrived, there was a free pick-me-up as soon as you walked in. California Champagne and fruit-infused vodka water if you were keeping the weekend vibes going from Friday night; Monster Energy drinks and Dutch Bros Coffee for the midday slump; and Evamore water for either aforementioned ailments.
There were some heavy-hitting plates among vendors that moved some spots to the top of our "try" list. Abby's Bagels, the steak and eggs from STK Steakhouse, tres leches pancakes from Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex and the migas tacos from Barrel & Bones Craft Bar and Smokehouse were all worth going back for seconds ... if we had the room.
La Casita Bakeshop, one of Dallas' 2024 James Beard Nominees, won the favorite vote with their French toast bites.
Although the lines forming for The Crumb Well Bakery's beignets, Wava Halal Grill's New York street food and Hattie B's hot chicken with bacon and cheddar grits proved they weren't far behind.
Bloody Revolution.
Apart from the food, there was a DJ (well deserving of the aux cord), friendly games of corn hole and light shopping from a ton of local vendors: a permanent jewelry pop-up, apothecary, print shop, smoke shop and many other small businesses.
What are the youth saying these days? The vibes? Immaculate. We'll see y'all next year.