Fairview Farmers Serves Farm-to-Table Fare and Gigantic French Toast

It might be a hike, but the brunch here is spot on.
January 18, 2024
The French toast here is sized for sharing.
The French toast here is sized for sharing.
The search for a farm-to-table brunch in north of Dallas leads to Fairview, where neighborhood spot Fairview Farmers lives up to its name. The scratch-made idea comes from local Fati Mixha, who opened the brunch spot in early 2022 with a commitment to source everything from the farmers of Fairview. From the eggs whisked into the pancakes to the fruit served alongside the toast, the menu reflects a dedication to the restaurant’s name.

Besides the fact that everything is served fresh-to-table, Fairview Farmers stands out for being adventurous in both variety and flavor. Start with an order of the signature Fairview Farmers pancakes, which come with the fluffy nostalgia of a homemade stack but dressed in creative toppings like cinnamon roll glaze or deconstructed s’mores. Omelets, Benedicts and waffles are other safe menu options that are served here with unique twists. Even the avocado toast comes with a Texas-inspired upgrade, topped with smoked bacon and shredded pork carnitas.
click to enlarge
Dishes come beautifully plated, with a side of crispy rosemary potatoes.
Anisha Holla
We spotted croissant beignets nearby, which — like everything here — come in shareable portions and with a camera-worthy presentation. Unsurprisingly, it took us just one order of the specialty dish to understand the dining room buzz. They might look like regular beignets on the outside, but the Fairview Farmers rendition of the classic Southern brunch delicacies cave unexpectedly into layers of flaky croissant dough. They’re served crisped and warm with a side of whipped lingonberry butter.

click to enlarge
Beignets have a big FOMO-vibe.
Anisha Holla
Saving room for an order of the gargantuan French toast is almost a requirement. A feast for both the eyes and taste buds, they come in options like the cherry almond cheesecake (filled with fresh cheesecake pieces and almond slivers) or the Hear Me Roar, a stack of French toast coated in crunchy Frosted Flakes and a light caramel drizzle.

The banana split French toast arguably steals the show with brioche toast sandwiched with sweet mascarpone cream and stacked with perfectly carmalized bananas. A delicate, fresh-picked orchid blossom perches on top: an almost comical contrast to what might be one of the biggest stacks of French toast we’ve laid eyes on in North Texas. Portions are hearty, and a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice is the perfect accompaniment to your meal.

Lines are long; weekend wait times can top one to two hours during peak brunching hours. But our verdict is that it’s for good reason. Farm-to-table food, cozy atmosphere and some of the biggest plates of French toast we’ve seen to date make it worth the wait.

Fairview Farmers, 441 E. Stacy Road, Fairview. Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
