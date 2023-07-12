 Voodoo Doughnuts to Open on Lower Greenville Avenue | Dallas Observer
Voodoo Doughnuts Is (Finally) Coming to Dallas

July 12, 2023 9:15AM

Voodoo will set up shop on Lower Greenville Avenue and may open later this summer.
Photo by Jae Park on Unsplash
The funky Portland, Oregon-based Voodoo Doughnuts plans to set up shop on Lower Greenville Avenue. This fried dough pusher is famous for a wide array of flavor combinations including many vegan options, along with a quirky attitude: they swear the magic is in the hole. What Now Dallas reported back in May that a project filing for the space at 1806 Greenville Ave. said that construction could wrap up in late summer.

Voodoo has expanded far and wide, including stores in Austin, Houston and San Antonio, but this will be its first location in North Texas.

Voodoo was founded by friends Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson and Tres Shannon in 2003 in the hopes of achieving "world doughnut domination" with a new style of fried doughnuts: gourmet. From the outset, the two were creative in all manners of running their doughnut shop, including hosting Swahili lessons, weddings (legal, if you wanted them to be) and concerts in the loft above the shop. Aside from the antics, the shop also quickly won accolades for the doughnuts. In 2010, Bon Appetit anointed Voodoo one of the 10 best doughnuts in the country. 
While many flavors and styles are over the top, like the Dirt topped with cookies and an Old Dirty Bastard with cookies and a peanut butter drizzle, the simple old-fashioneds are popular as well. The Bacon Maple Bar might be their signature piece of art. A Maple Blazer Blunt is a cylindrical doughnut dusted with cinnamon and sugar with red sprinkles at the end.

Gourmet doughnuts, or doughnuts of any kind, is a movement we can get behind. Detour Doughnuts in Frisco, one of our local favorites, often has a line out the door (watch this video for the July menu). Dallas-based Hypnotic is a longtime star, as is Jarams on Preston Road in North Dallas and in Lakewood. The Salty Donut from Miami opened in the Bishop Arts District in 2020 and is regularly packed. Shipley's is still amazing. We got a taste of Wow Donuts and Drips last year. But there's always more room at the doughnut table, so come on down, Voodoo.

This spot will likely do well along Greenville Avenue, which is surrounded by residential areas and draws a lot of foot traffic for all the bars, restaurants and shops.

We'll keep you posted on the status of things. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
