 Brunch Hot Spot from Atlanta, Nouveau Noir, is Coming to Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings and Closings

Celebrity-Backed Brunch Spot Nouveau Noir Coming to Addison in April

This elevated twist on the popular Nouveau Bar & Grill in Atlanta will serve brunch and comfort food that might just be worth throwing a party in the middle of the day for.
January 29, 2024
Nouveau Noir's signature items include sweet potato Belgian waffles and the Ultimate Cajun Seafood and Grits.
Nouveau Noir's signature items include sweet potato Belgian waffles and the Ultimate Cajun Seafood and Grits. Courtesy of Nouveau Noir
Share this:
Nouveau Noir, an elevated twist on the popular Atlanta-based, Chicago-themed restaurant Nouveau Bar & Grill, is set to open at Village on the Parkway in the North Dallas Corridor of Addison this April.

The two locations of Nouveau Bar & Grill in the Atlanta area have made a name for themselves as hotspots for both comfort food and brunch. Sweet potato waffles, twin fried lobster tails and a signature Ultimate Cajun Seafood and Grits dish are popular items.

Previous press and customer reviews agree that the hype behind the food is real. Even Yelp critics who were mad about wait times had to concede that point. (That being said, if the success of Atlanta is duplicated in Dallas, it seems like a reservation will be a must. Just a head’s up.)

Many of the previous menu items will be carried over to the new spot in Addison, but owner Ebony Austin promises new additions as well.
Twin fried lobsters from Nouveau Noir
Twin fried lobster tails are another item Nouveau Noir is bringing to Dallas.
Courtesy of Nouveau Noir

“I’m so thankful to be able to bring an elevated Nouveau concept to North Dallas,” says Austin in a statement. “With Nouveau Noir, of course, you are going to get many of the items that Nouveau is famous for, but we are adding more tasty menu items, creative drinks and over-the-top events.”

The over-the-top events are the other thing the Atlanta locations are known for, particularly Mimosa Jam Brunches — parties that appear to take all the fun and excitement of nightlife and reschedule it to the middle of the day. This is a dream come true for those of us who love both a good party and a good night’s sleep.

These events have attracted the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, 2Chainz and Kandi Burress, among others. While it’s currently unclear what the “more” in that statement specifically pertains to, we’re certainly looking forward to finding out.

Village on the Parkway has already established itself as a hot spot for brunch. Snooze, whose pancakes made our Best of Dallas list in 2018, calls the shopping center home, as does the mega hotspot Vidorra and Pie Tap, all offering weekend brunch menus. With these and the addition of a party destination like Nouveau Noir in close proximity, we’re becoming convinced that Sunday afternoon is the new Saturday night. (Maybe those with a higher tolerance for pancakes than alcohol can make brunch-hopping a thing.)

Nouveau Noir is projected to open in Addison in April. No specific opening date has been announced yet, but we’ll keep you posted.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

This Fine-Dining Indian Restaurant Is Hidden Inside a Grocery Store

First Look

This Fine-Dining Indian Restaurant Is Hidden Inside a Grocery Store

By Anisha Holla
Keith Lee's Dallas Visit Has Begun with Pizza, Barbecue and Shoulder Shrugs

Food & Drink News

Keith Lee's Dallas Visit Has Begun with Pizza, Barbecue and Shoulder Shrugs

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
First Look: Enzo's Deli &amp; Imports Brings Sandwiches and Italian Goodies to Plano

First Look

First Look: Enzo's Deli & Imports Brings Sandwiches and Italian Goodies to Plano

By Hank Vaughn
First Look: Jack Ruby's Saloon &amp; Grill Opens in the West End

First Look

First Look: Jack Ruby's Saloon & Grill Opens in the West End

By Hank Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation