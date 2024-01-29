Celebrity-Backed Brunch Spot Nouveau Noir Coming to Addison in April

Nouveau Noir, an elevated twist on the popular Atlanta-based, Chicago-themed restaurant Nouveau Bar & Grill, is set to open at Village on the Parkway in the North Dallas Corridor of Addison this April.
The two locations of Nouveau Bar & Grill in the Atlanta area have made a name for themselves as hotspots for both comfort food and brunch. Sweet potato waffles, twin fried lobster tails and a signature Ultimate Cajun Seafood and Grits dish are popular items.
Previous press and customer reviews agree that the hype behind the food is real. Even Yelp critics who were mad about wait times had to concede that point. (That being said, if the success of Atlanta is duplicated in Dallas, it seems like a reservation will be a must. Just a head’s up.)
Many of the previous menu items will be carried over to the new spot in Addison, but owner Ebony Austin promises new additions as well.
“I’m so thankful to be able to bring an elevated Nouveau concept to North Dallas,” says Austin in a statement. “With Nouveau Noir, of course, you are going to get many of the items that Nouveau is famous for, but we are adding more tasty menu items, creative drinks and over-the-top events.”
The over-the-top events are the other thing the Atlanta locations are known for, particularly Mimosa Jam Brunches — parties that appear to take all the fun and excitement of nightlife and reschedule it to the middle of the day. This is a dream come true for those of us who love both a good party and a good night’s sleep.
These events have attracted the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, 2Chainz and Kandi Burress, among others. While it’s currently unclear what the “more” in that statement specifically pertains to, we’re certainly looking forward to finding out.
Village on the Parkway has already established itself as a hot spot for brunch. Snooze, whose pancakes made our Best of Dallas list in 2018, calls the shopping center home, as does the mega hotspot Vidorra and Pie Tap, all offering weekend brunch menus. With these and the addition of a party destination like Nouveau Noir in close proximity, we’re becoming convinced that Sunday afternoon is the new Saturday night. (Maybe those with a higher tolerance for pancakes than alcohol can make brunch-hopping a thing.)
Nouveau Noir is projected to open in Addison in April. No specific opening date has been announced yet, but we’ll keep you posted.