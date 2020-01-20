The 21 Best Things To Do in Dallas This Week, Jan. 20 – 26

Monday, January 20

PJ Masks Live: Save The Day Tour

Superhero movies are as American as baseball, so get the kiddos started on that tradition early so that they’ll be able to fit in one day when everyone’s talking about the 35th Avengers movie. The French cartoon (and now Disney-produced series), PJ Masks, is about a group of children who become villain-fighting superheroes after their bedtime. The live show is just as action-packed and musical, with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. The show’s VIP package, for $50 per person, includes a meet and greet with three of the main characters plus a souvenir bag, while general admission tickets are $25-$59. Find tickets and more info at at attpac.org. Eva Raggio

Shakespeare in the Bar: Winter’s Tale

Watching Shakespearean plot lines unfold and listening to the Elizabethan tongue coming alive in a bar is more likely closer to the ambiance of the Winter’s Tale original venue, the raucous Globe Theatre. The Bard’s romantic play about a would-be love triangle and a toxic friendship between bros will be performed indoors in between beers — just as Master Shakespeare would’ve liked it — from 8 to 10 p.m. at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St. General admission tickets are $10, and reserved seating is $20 at deepellumart.co. Eva Raggio

Tuesday, January 21

Ransom Riggs: The Conference of the Birds

Ransom Riggs, the American author of the children’s best-selling fantasy novel Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and its follow-ups, comes to Half Price Books Flagship, 5803 E. Northwest Highway, at 7 p.m. Tuesday to talk about his fifth novel in the series, The Conference of the Birds. Heroes of the series are called “peculiars” for their odd, sometimes magical traits. They hide out in loops of repeating time and are hunted by soulless enemies. The latest book has series protagonist Jacob trying to prevent an apocalypse that threatens to destroy “peculiardom.” Access to the talk and signing is free, but buying a $25 “silver” ticket gets you a copy of the book, swag and priority in seating and getting an autograph. Reserve tickets at brownpapertickets.com. Patrick Williams

Paul Slavens & Friends

This Tuesday, the spontaneous song generator, DJ and Ten Hands frontman Paul Slavens will take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens writes and performs songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. Song title suggestions get thrown at him from the crowd and he just runs with them. Attendees might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else they can think of. If this isn’t part of your weekly music routine by now, it should be. The free show starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton. Jacob Vaughn

Wednesday, January 22

Black Film Festival

The five-day Black Film Festival is a prolific presentation of African American contributions to film, music, poetry and art. Tickets for individual screenings and events start at $8, while a comprehensive VIP pass for the festival is $239, with discounts for students and seniors. And the schedule of events makes the price of admission a sound educational investment: The festival features various workshops and panels on subjects from filmmaking to social media management; slam poetry contests; a performance by Grammy nominee Jazzmeia Horn; comedy competitions (divided into child and adult comedians); and, of course, more than 90 films. The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, with a documentary screening at UNT on the Square and an opening reception that includes the unveiling of Vicki Meek’s powerful digital art. Find passes and the schedule at Dentonbff.com. Eva Raggio

Tool

The progressive alt-rock giant, Tool, is on the last leg of its 2020 North American tour. When Tool released its album Fear Inoculum last year, it ended a long 13-year wait for many fans. The last album the band released, 10,000 Days, was put out in 2006. But so far, this hasn't been a rusty comeback for the band. Fear Inoculum, the band's sixth studio album, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's 200 chart and became the best selling rock album of 2019. Tool's performance at American Airlines Center this week is sure to melt some faces. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Tickets are $65-$150 at ticketmaster.com. Jacob Vaughn

Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali

Every Wednesday, a couple of the baddest jazz musicians in the business take over Revelers Hall when Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali take the stage. Carrol comes from a Houston family of gospel singers and musicians. At a young age, he found himself in the famous Boys Choir of Houston. Later, Carrol picked up the saxophone and began learning from the likes of Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson from The Texas Tenors. For college, Carrol attended the University of North Texas and landed a spot in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band ... and the rest is history. Leali is just as decorated. The Colorado native began mixing gospel, jazz and R&B into his playing from a very early age. The New York Times wrote that Leali is an exciting and soulful saxophonist. You won't want to miss these two at Revelers Hall at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 412 N. Bishop Ave. Tickets are $5 at the door. Jacob Vaughn

Thursday, January 23

EXPAND Capt. Scott Kelly, blowing the curve for the rest of mankind. NASA/Robert Markowitz

#HearHere: Capt. Scott Kelly

Ready to feel like an underachiever? Scott Kelly is a retired Navy captain, the bestselling author of a memoir that’s been optioned by Sony Pictures to be developed into a movie, author and photographer of two other bestselling books, holds the American record for consecutive days in space and was part of one of NASA’s defining achievements, his year spent in space. Maybe hearing one of his awe-inspiring lectures will motivate you to put in the work you know it’s going to take to get your career out of the doldrums or at least rake your yard, for God’s sake. Kelly speaks at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., as part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s #HearHere lecture series. Tickets are $39 to $69 at attpac.org. Jesse Hughey

The Yawpers

If you are a fan of Uncle Tupelo, The Minutemen, or any of the spitfire punk-country acts that line the roster of Bloodshot Records, then you will likely also be a fan of The Yawpers. Hailing from Denver, this gritty three-piece outfit has been tearing up stages across this country for the better part of a decade now. That commitment to the road has led to a refined and raucous live show where the guitars shred, the vocals roar, and the thunder rolls. Down in the audience, onlookers will revel in the boozy sweat that signifies a well delivered rock and roll show. You'll head home in need of fresh laundry, a set of earplugs, and a date marked in your calendar for their next local performance. The Ghost Wolves open. The show starts at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St. Tickets are $10 at prekindle.com. Jeff Strowe

Friday, January 24

Bernadette Peters

There are about a zillion reasons you should go see Bernadette Peters when she’s in town for a performance at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The almost 72-year-old is a living legend: a classic, ageless beauty and an enduring tour de force who can belt it out on Broadway (especially if it’s Sondheim) and steal every scene she graces on the big or small screen. During Bernadette Peters in Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 25, and Saturday, January 26, as well as at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 27, Peters will take the stage with her long-time collaborator, conductor Marvin Laird, for a DSO-backed selection of show tunes: Don’t miss this opportunity to see a legendary, engaging and one-of-a-kind performer in her element. Tickets are $44 to $194 at mydso.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Slide By

Slide By, a new play by Thomas Ward (International Falls, Binge), is described as a comedy — and why not? It’s a story of drug use, gun violence, sexual misconduct, teen suicide, hazing, bullying, isolation, hopelessness — all ingredients for a good LOL. Spend a day with substitute teacher Chad, dealing with the aftermath of the Columbine shootings and threats of a copycat attack. Jake Nice directs. The venue is Wyly Studio Theatre, 1400 Flora St., and curtain time is 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. For tickets ($29), call 214-880-0202; for info, attpac.org/on-sale. Reba Liner

Rat Pack Lounge

Ever wonder what Rat Pack performers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. are up to in the afterlife? Do they hang together and bag on Mia Farrow? Turn up their noses at the notion of TikTok and Spotify playlists? Bemoan the state of cultural discourse? Or maybe just knock back whiskey and cigars like there’s no tomorrow? The Rat Pack Lounge, takes a stab at what their postmortem social calendar looks like, and it involves some unfinished business on Earth and a whole lotta musical numbers — which is just the way it oughta be. Patty Granville directs the show, packed with all the old standards, at the Garland Civic Theatre, 300 North Fifth St., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through February 2. Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 at garlandcivic.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars

They don't make country music like they used to, but Dale Watson sure does, and the Texas-bred country Western troubadour's brand of music is best listened to live in a honky-tonk dance hall. Watson's been hovering comfortably just under the mainstream radar for a couple of decades, amassing a very loyal following. He penned the genre "Ameripolitan," blending contemporary Western swing, honky-tonk, rockabilly and outlaw country, recalling the days of Johnny Cash and '50s and '60s Western. His latest album, last year's Call Me Lucky, is backed by his faithful backing band The Lone Stars and is filled with good old fashioned sad drinkin' songs mixed with upbeat swing. It starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Gas Monkey Bar N Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. Tickets are $15 at gasmonkeybarngrill.com. Diamond Rodrigue

EXPAND Babe alert. Babe Bash hasd a lineup that includes the interplanetary pop of the Helium Queens. Scott Fischer

Babe Bash

Denton’s Babe Bash has grown from a single-night concert showcasing all female-fronted bands at a now shuttered venue (the great Hailey’s Club, R.I.P.) to an annual two-night stacked bill mini fest at Andy's. Babe Bash dates back to early 2012 when Kitty Holt (lead singer of The Red Death) and friend Sydney Wright birthed the bash by creating an event dedicated to “the promotion of bands with leading females.” Now Erica Pipes keeps the annual bash alive and thriving at Andy’s on Denton’s picturesque historic Downtown Square. This year’s bash features some of North Texas' best acts, from Helium Queens — who just won a 2019 Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Live Act — to DOMA nominees for Best Electronic Act Felt & Fur, as well as Temptress, Hen and the Cocks, Mutha – Falcon, Thin Skin, Sydney Wright and The Red Death. It starts at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24-25, at Andy's Bar, 122 N Locust St., Denton. Tickets are $10-$15 at eventbrite.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Rahim Quazi and The Supernaturals

The Fort Worth folk-rock act Rahim Quazi will be at Palo Santo Galactic Headquarters in Dallas for two nights of music and storytelling. Backing Rahim will be local music power couple Zach and Karyna Balch (aka, The Supernaturals). The nights will also feature solo performances by violinist Dina Nesterenko and Thiago X. Nascimento on piano. You won't want to miss it. And while you're there, keep your eyes peeled for a secret special guest in the audience. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24-25, at Palo Santo Galactic HQ, 5339 Vickery Blvd. Tickets are $20 at prekindle.com. Jacob Vaughn

EXPAND Elaina Kay, Jenna Clark, Frankie Leonie and cornbread. I mean. who would miss it? Aly Fae

Saturday, January 25

Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power!

In the realm of childrens’ entertainment, there are three kinds of shows: the kind that grate on every fiber of a parent's being and make her question the future of all humanity; the kind that evokes an eye-roll and maybe make question your child’s intellect; and the kind that is not only bearable but kind of enjoyable, given the right circumstances. “Wild Kratts” lands in that third category: anything that keeps the kids quiet for a half hour or so is tolerable, but the show about two zoologist/biologist brothers who save animals from general human stupidity actually has some redeeming value beyond the digital babysitting. So, we’ll happily clap and cheer with the kids for Martin and Kris Kratt during their in-person, creature-centric performance at Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Tickets are $29.50 to $65 at ticketmaster.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The Forgotten War - A Marine in Korea

Acclaimed photographer Fred Baldwin will be speaking about (and signing) his recently published book, Dear Mr. Picasso: An Illustrated Love Affair with Freedom. In the memoir, Baldwin recounts his remarkable life, from his experience as a Marine in the Korean War to the time he interviewed Pablo Picasso, and he offers picturesque details in a longtime career as a freelance photographer for Life, Newsweek and others. The talk is in conjunction with PSNB Gallery’s exhibition on war photography. It starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at 154 Glass St., No. 104. To reserve signed copies of Baldwin's book, call 214-989-1852 or email the gallery at Info@pdnbgallery.com. Eva Raggio

The Elaina Kay Band

If you're looking for dinner and a show, Sons of Hermann Hall has you covered this Saturday night. A full-course dinner by Chef Graham Dodds will fill your stomach and live local music will fill your ears. Acts like Chuck Ligon, Frankie Leonie, Jenna Clark (who is not a jazz artist, as this writer has written before, but who instead creates eclectic music that she says is up for interpretation), The Elaina Kay Band and others will grace the venue for Elaina Kay's 2nd Annual Cornbread and Country event. The dinner and music will both be served at 7 p.m., but make sure to bring a designated driver in case you end up suffering from a food coma. You'll thank us later. It starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St. Tickets are $45 at prekindle.com. Jacob Vaughn

Sunday, January 26

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

This week is an opportunity to reflect on the worldwide sorrow brought by the Holocaust and to honor the memories of the 17 million lives lost. The newly reopened Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will commemorate the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi regime’s concentration camps, a day prior to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The museum, 300 N Houston St., has undergone a major remodel and expansion; one of its new state-of-the-art features gives visitors the ability to interact with the hologram of a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor, who recorded over 1,000 answers about his life before, during and after World War II. Hours are 9.30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults with discounts for students, seniors, educators, members of the military, and first responders. For more information, visit dhhrm.org. Eva Raggio

Bioluminescence

It seems that more and more local venues have been organizing curated nights of music loosely set around a central theme, and Dallas Ambient Music Nights’ Bioluminescence is both one of the latest to get started and also possibly your new favorite. The monthly showcase will feature an evening of experimental electronic music from DAMN founder DJ Akkad the Orphic Priest, a.k.a. Cody McPhail, and video art projected onto a wide variety of surfaces, produced by Dallas Distortion Music founder and generally cool dude, Cinema.av, a.k.a. Even Henry. Their combined efforts will meld for the second show of Bioluminescence’s hopefully long run as part of the local music program. But just in case it doesn’t stand the test time it’d be wise to strike while the iron is hot and check out Dallas’ latest and greatest music showcase in its earliest days. That way you unironically scoff when the normies discover it and know you were there at the beginning. The free show starts at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Industry Alley Bar, 1711 S Lamar St. Nicholas Bostick

EXPAND LockJohnson Playground artist showcase has rocked Louie Louie's Piano Bar every Sunday for about the last two years. Steve Glick

LockJohnson's Showcase

Every Sunday night acts like Shaun Martin, Cure for Paranoia and many others hop onstage for an artist showcase that has rocked Louie Louie's Piano Bar for the last two years. Even Alessia Cara joined in this year. Presented by local musician and promoter Gino “LockJohnson” Iglehart, the LockJohnson's Playground showcase has become a staple for many North Texans' Deep Ellum music experience. If you haven't already, stroll into Louie Louie's on a Sunday night. You'll like what you hear. It starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Louie Louie's Piano Bar, 2605 Elm St. Tickets are $15 at the door. Jacob Vaughn