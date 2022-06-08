The Best Things To Do In Dallas, June 8-14

Wednesday, June 8Essie Graham’s From A Different View at the Eisemann Center
Film cameras are incredibly fun and surprising tools. Local photographer Essie Grahamis showcasing her works at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through June 26. From a Different View offers Graham’s keen observations of daily life, missed moments and stunning imperfections, created with a variety of film cameras (including instant). Find out more on the Eisemann website.
Thursday, June 9Adult Clay Modeling Workshop at Skyline Library
Take an early lunch and go to Skyline Library (6006 Everglade Road) from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, for some craft therapy. Friends of the Dallas Public Library are providing all the supplies for a free, adults-only clay modeling class. Working with clay is super soothing, and making something could turn out to be a point of pride — or comic relief, depending on your skill level. Warm up your hands and get all the details online.
'Tis the season for shucking shellfish, and Shell Shack is ready. Each location is hosting a crawfish boil on a select Thursday, and this week on June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m., the Plano location (1855 Dallas Parkway) is serving up a massive amount of boiled goodness, including 3 pounds of crawfish, corn, potatoes, sausage and eggs (and bibs, of course!) for just $30 per person. Purchase tickets in advance at the restaurant or online.
Friday, June 10DSO with Victoria Han at the Meyerson
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra often offers one-night-only musical adventures, and this Friday, June 10, audiences get the opportunity to tour the planets. Gustav Holst’s "The Planets Suite," that is. Plus, a bit of Mazzoli, Schumann and Brahms. Even better yet, the DSO welcomes 11-year-old pianist Victoria Han, the 2022 Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition winner, as well as the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra. The intergalactic evening begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Tickets are $22, available online.
“Maybe This Time” you’ll take our advice and go see Cabaret in Concert at the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.). See the 1998 revival version of the beloved musical 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. See the fantastic debauchery of the Kit Kat Klub presented by the fab Emcee, Sally and the rest of the Lyric Stage cast, but beware the forces threatening outside the "Wilkommen" sign. Tickets are just $38, available online.
Saturday, June 11True Crime Mini Convention at the Dallas Central Library
Think you can solve a murder? All caught up on your crime pods and killer docs? Get yourself to the Dallas Central Library (1515 Young St.) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, for a day of sleuthing and deep crime dives at the True Crime Mini-Convention. Violent topics will be covered as Texas true crime authors discuss their works, Erin Rodriguez provides a keynote and Detective Matthew Randall hosts a crime scene investigation. This program is free, and the full day’s agenda is available online.
Taste of Dallas at Dallas Market Hall
In its 36th year, we think we know what to expect from Taste of Dallas, taking place Friday through Sunday at Dallas Market Hall (2200 N. Stemmons Freeway). But then we find out there are themes to take us beyond the sips and bites: areas like Tacophoria, Veggie Paradise, Smoke & Sauce, and Bacondland?! It’s like a food tour by craving, featuring more than 60 restaurants and vendors. You won’t leave hungry. There are ticket options and packages galore, so check out the details on the Taste of Dallas website and choose your adventure.
Skater Things at InterSkate Roller Rink
Here's a tip: If “Wipeout” comes on, make sure you’re not in the center of the rink. But seriously, DJs Blake Ward and guest Zack Witness are spinning glorious classics from the 1970s to the 2000s with a focus on the 1980s during Skater Things from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at InterSkate Roller Rink (1408 S. East State Highway 121 Business, Lewisville). Since Stranger Things, Season 4, has placed Kate Bush, OP, and pastel layers in the spotlight again it seems totally appropriate that Disco, TX is requesting your best ‘80s stylings to this Stranger Skate (there’s a contest). Tickets are $30 and include drink tickets (avoid milkshakes), available online.
Sunday, June 12Freedom Fighters: A TCC Small Ensemble Showcase at Northaven United Methodist Church
The Turtle Creek Chorale showcases songs of strength via its smaller ensembles in an evening to honor the idea and cost of freedom. With the words of Nelson Mandela at the center of the performance at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Northaven United Methodist Church (1211 Preston Road), the TCC Chamber Chorus, Coloratura and TerraVox will perform a variety of songs. The TCC doesn’t want there to be a financial barrier to anyone in the audience, so a selection of seats are pay-what-you-wish. For those who can, the TCC encourages a donation. Reserve your seat online.
Social upheaval? What does it matter what decade we’re in? Theatre Three (2688 Laclede St.) gets it and knows that Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is just as relevant now as it was in its 1960s setting. It’s a fight for identity, for culture … and for gin? No matter whom the victor, Edward Albee’s 60-year-old classic is a perfect celebration for Theatre Three’s 60th season. See it 2:30 or 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, or during many other showtimes through July 3. General admission tickets are $37.50, available online.
Monday, June 13Rupi Kaur at Majestic Theatre
Rupi Kaur might be the most meme-d poet on the interwebs. The young writer taps into a universal theme like nobody, and she’s got the confidence to have written and published her first collection. Now she’s taking the stage with a spoken word performance featuring new, unpublished works and fan favorites from milk and honey and the sun and her flowers at 8 p.m. Monday, June 13, in the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.). The show is all ages and tickets start at $39, available online.
Tuesday, June 14
Calling all parents of kids ages 3 to 6. The AT&T Performing Arts Center is hosting the Kids Summer Wellness Series and creative movement is in focus. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. through Aug. 2, bring the littles to Sammons Park (2403 Flora St.) along with water, athletic shoes and sunscreen, of course, for a fun chance to move and express while developing motor skills, identity and independence. Parents must be present for the duration of the event. Find details and RSVP online.