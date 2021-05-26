The Best Things to Do in Dallas May 26-June 1

Craig Robinson, best known as Darryl on The Office , will bring his piano-and-standup show to Improv Arlington this week. That's what she said. Did we do that right?

Wednesday, May 26

FIRST DRAFT

Dallas’ Over the Bridge Arts presents FIRST DRAFT, a two-part live theater experience. In the first half, artists from Echo Theatre including Kateri Cale, Chad Cline and Leslie Patrick will read opening scenes from selected entries to Big Shout Out 3, an international new play contest for “women+” playwrights. The second half consists of satirical musical The Pollinators, where authoritarian hot head characters flout science, undermine progress and commit crimes to the tune of a pop and rock score. Tickets are $5 and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Wild Detectives bookstore and café at 314 West Eighth St.

Thursday, May 27

True Colors at the Janette Kennedy Gallery

True Colors is a joint portraiture exhibition by Joey Brock and Kelsey Anne Heimerman, who studied portraiture separately and together for the past few years. Brock’s subjects highlight marginalized community members who experience discrimination, and Heimerman draws from the ancient past and connects it to the present. The exhibition runs from May 27 to July 1. The opening reception, hosted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., is also a celebration of the gallery’s new home at 1409 S. Lamar. Admission is free.

Artist Kelsey Heimerman will be showing her timeless works in a joint exhibition with Joey Brock. Joey Brock

TENANTS/TENETS

Presented by Very Good Dance Theatre, TENANTS/TENETS is a futurist dance performance that spontaneously creates a fully functioning society that must determine responsibility to each other based on every person's identity. Technology like projections and interactive social media elements will help create the show’s society. An interview process that engages the audience will blur the lines between viewer and participant. Hosted at the Wyly Theatre at 2400 Flora St., the show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $29.50. Subsequent performances will occur on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Improv Arlington presents Craig Robinson

Perhaps best known for his role as Darryl on The Office, Robinson’s career as an accomplished comedian has spanned over two decades. When not performing solo acts, Robinson plays with his band, The Nasty Delicious, where he combines his lyrical comedy with his piano skills. The show is hosted in the Highlands Shopping Center (at Interstate 20 at Matlock Road and Center Street in Arlington) and begins at 8 p.m. The performance is followed by more on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are sold by table, with admission for four people at $180.

Friday, May 28

DESmodernidad: “Libertad”

DESmodernidad is a three-part series of outdoor live music, film, performance art and dance that embraces the current chaos as a moment to dismantle the outdated systems of binaries, supremacy and high consumption. “Libertad” is the second performance of the series and features Bharatanatyam dancer Krithika Shankursubramanian and singer Honin. Vegan food will be provided by Recipe Oak Cliff. The outdoor event will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Artstillery on Fort Worth Ave. Tickets are available on a sliding scale, beginning at $15.

The Firebird: Suite

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Vadim Gluzman on violin, with Peter Oundjian conducting. The show’s pieces include Glinka’s “Overture to Russlan and Ludmilla,” Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird: Suite.” The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Following shows will occur on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.

Spring on the Green

Back from last week, the second part of the Spring on The Green series. The Kessler presents music from Jade Nickol outside the lawn behind the famed theater. Food will be available each night from PhD, and bar service will be provided by The Kessler Bar. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. at 1230 W. Davis St., admission is free.

EXPAND Catch Jade Nickol live at the Kessler's outdoor series Spring on the Green this week. Josue Briseno

Saturday, May 29

Our Odyssey: The Pan-African Experience Through Black Arts

The Bandan Koro African Drum & Dance Ensemble presents Our Odyssey at Strauss Square (2403 Flora St.). Utilizing artistic expression to stimulate increased awareness about Pan-African experiences with racial injustice, Bandan Koro and special guests will explore and engage with audiences of all ages and backgrounds about the ongoing plight for justice and equality while reinforcing collective power to change the future experience. The show is at 8 p.m. with tickets for $24.25.

Spring on the Green

In the final edition of the Spring on the Green series, the Kessler presents Jackson Scribner outside on the lawn behind the theater. Food will be available on site each night from PhD and bar service will be provided by The Kessler Bar. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. at 1230 W. Davis St. and admission is free.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Parks Concert

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents a Memorial Day concert conducted by Michelle Merrill. The show, featuring patriotic tunes, begins at 8:15 p.m. The concert will be held at Flag Pole Hill Park at 8015 Doran Circle. Admission is free.