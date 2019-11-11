23 Best Things to in Dallas This Week, Nov. 11-17

Monday, November 11

Faiths in Conversation

There are approximately 4,200 religions in the world, yet we only ever hear about the rules of a few (you know who you are). The word “religion” also remains broad: from deeply rooted cultural traditions to newly acquired maxims and all-embracing philosophies set up to answer all of life’s questions — from creation to the afterlife, with specific FAQs relating to diet and social behavior — the assortment of answers can discourage us from seeking understanding about faiths outside of our own. A series of talks, lead by a panel representing five different faiths, will ponder these types of questions through audience participation; but first, they’ll start by establishing what religion entails. It runs from 7.30- 8.30 p.m., with a reception at 6.30, on Monday Nov. 11, at 1627 Pacific Ave. Tickets are $80 per season, $40 per session, with discounts for educators, students and faith leaders. For more information, visit dallasinstitute.org. Eva Raggio

Jacuzzi Boys

With a trio as tight as Gabriel Alcala on guitars and vocals, Diego Monasterios on drums and Danny Gonzales on bass, it only takes a few spins of Jacuzzi Boys’ singles and LPs to get why the Miami-based band’s brand of garage rock with psych, punk and surf influences has so much appeal. Jacuzzi Boys first blipped onto many of our radars following an endorsement by the "Godfather of Punk," Iggy Pop. For a band that admittedly wouldn’t exist without his influence as a solo performer and as frontman of proto-punk band the Stooges, one imagines watching from the stage as a punk rock icon like Iggy danced shirtless to their set at Sweat Records in Miami would be hard to top for frontman Alcala and his bandmates, but then Pop name-dropped Jacuzzi Boys in an interview and the Boys were invited to open for Iggy. The stacked Monday night bill also features New York-based psych-shoegaze rocker Shana Falana, as well as Dallas’ Loafers and Denton’s The Sheets. It starts at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov 11, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E Sycamore St., Denton. Tickets are $10 at prekindle.com. Daniel Rodrigue

The Funky Knuckles

If The Funky Knuckles aren’t a part of your weekly jazz intake, they should be. The Funky Knuckles have been together for nearly seven years. The fusion jazz band released an album called Meta-Musica in 2014 that climbed to No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz charts the first day of its release. Individually, the knuckles are all seasoned players who’ve worked with superstars such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michele, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. The free show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St. H. Drew Blackburn

Indie rock duo Matt and Kim once made a video so cool that Erykah Badu made her own version. But not all has been smooth sailing. They also lived among rats. Caleb Kuhl

Matt and Kim

The longtime couple and indie darlings Matt and Kim are returning to Dallas and they’re celebrating a decade of their music. Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino recently released their sixth album, Almost Everyday, last year. The title track is notably personal on an album that looks to touch on the duo's inner workings more than any other. They’re known for putting on free-flowing shows that quickly devolve into mass parties and harken back to their early days playing Brooklyn lofts. Other songs on the record like “Happy if You’re Happy” and “Forever” pack enough energy to blow any household fuse, while “Happy if You’re Happy” comes off a little spritely, it’s inspired by Kim’s difficult recovery after tearing her ACL at a show in Mexico, which comes as close to a true love song as the duo ever has. “Forever,” a collab with Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus and punk band SWMRS, is a different beast entirely, showing a more visceral side of the group. The time to jump on the Matt and Kim bandwagon is here and now. It starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St. Tickets are $30 at axs.com. Nicholas Bostick

Tuesday, November 12

Artful Conversations

The phrase “detail-oriented” — that popular lie that seemingly everyone has written into his or her resume — perhaps tells us more about our deepest aspirations than any other collective fib: Who wouldn’t wish for the ability to delight in the details while seeing as much of the world in one swoop as we can? In art, especially, quality is very much in the details: like the protest behind every stroke of Picasso’s “Guernica” or the subtle range of expression in each individual face in a Renoir group painting — to miss the details is to miss it all. To that point, Meadows Museum Gallery Talk instructors Barbara Gunnin and Kathleen Whalen lead an hour-long discussion on a single bit of artwork, giving participants time to experience, reflect and debate a work of art, from its minute details through its entirety. The deconstructing starts at 2 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 12, on the Southern Methodist University campus, 5900 Bishop Blvd. Free with paid museum admission: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors over 65; $4 for non-SMU students; free for members, children under 12 and SMU faculty, staff and students. For more information, visit meadowsmuseumdallas.org. Eva Raggio

The Historians

They say history repeats itself, and in your case, that probably means yet another year that you’ve neglected your resolution to read more books. Lucky for you, book clubs exist as the intellectual equivalent to a weight loss support group, holding you accountable for keeping your eye on the pages and away from PornHub (or Netflix, or whatever you tend to feast your eyes on). Once a month, a group led by Dr. Donna McBride meets to discuss books about history. On Nov. 12, the topic will be A Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World, by William J. Bernstein. The book details the history of economic trade starting with Mesopotamian times through globalization. The discussion starts at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture, at 2719 Routh St. Tickets are $35 per session, with discounts for educators, at dallasinstitute.org. Eva Raggio

Vietnamese and vintage. Help Cosmo's celebrate its first 19 years of life this week with a non-event event. Nick Rallo

Wednesday, November 13

Cosmo’s 19 Year Anniversary

We can’t deny our obsession with Lakewood bar Cosmo’s, because we have immortalized it by justifiably bestowing it with many awards since it first opened, from Best Vietnamese Food to Best Dive Bars. The corner bar serves restaurant-quality food to the soundtrack of an ever-present jukebox, in a kitschy, retro space filling us with a joy we didn’t think we could achieve without chemicals. For this special occasion, the bar does not appear to be offering anything out of the ordinary — and that’s what we love about it: the late night pizza, patio run-ins with friends and flawless spring rolls will suffice. It opens at 5.30 p.m. until 2 a.m. at 1212 Skillman St. For more information, visit cosmosbar.net. Eva Raggio



Thursday, November 14

If you’re yearning to relive classic moments with TV’s

, popular in the '80s, you’ll want to check out

at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. Curtain times for the production by New York Drama Desk nominee Jonathan Rockefeller are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday plus a 2:30 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets range from $38 to $48. You can bet there will be references to Rue McClanahan’s character Blanche and her never-ending man hunt and Estelle Getty’s get-rich-quick schemes in her role as Sophia. Add Dorothy (Bea Arthur), fending off her pesky ex, and spacey Rose played by everybody’s fave Betty White (still with us at 97) spouting tales of St. Olaf’s. For info, 972-744-4650 or

.

Ragtime

Ragtime, the Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's 1975 novel, takes the stage at UT-Arlington for five performances. Set at the turn of the 20th century, the story blends historical fact with three interwoven fictional stories about a middle-class woman's awakening, an immigrant's struggle in New York slums and a black musician's violent battle against racism. Thursday's performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Mainstage Theatre in the fine arts building, 700 Greek Row Drive.Tickets are $10 for students and staff, $12 for general admission at utatickets.com. Patrick Williams

Joe Rogan

As if there weren’t already enough evidence that present-day reality is a bizarre computer simulation or the fever dream of some reality TV addict, the former host of a show on which people ate bugs, the longtime color commenter for the UFC, is also the host of a wildly popular podcast that happily gives a platform to alt-right fools and conspiracy-theorist loons in between ads for brain pills. Not only that, Joe Rogan also somehow works in time for stand-up comedy tours when he isn’t shilling for nootropics and recommending the psychedelic drug DMT on his show. His latest tour brings him to Dallas to perform at 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Remaining single seats range from $39.50 to $75 through Ticketmaster via joerogan.com. Jesse Hughey

Brockhampton

Brockhampton is a 17-member hip-hop boy band and a constant, swirling pool of creative energy. It has an iron-sharpens-iron philosophy; the artists, producers, designers and web developers who make up Brockhampton push each other forward. Founding member Kevin Abstract, a 20-year-old Corpus Christi native, helped Brockhampton to develop a loyal internet fan base this year by pushing themes of insecurity, anxiety and self-loathing to the forefront of the band’s music. Tyler, the Creator is a fan, and Viceland even gave Brockhampton its own show. It starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St. Tickets are $39-$225 at axs.com. Mikel Galicia

Friday, November 15

The Building

The Building is the musical project of Youngstown, Ohio native Anthony LaMarca, a multi-faceted instrumentalist who has toured with some pretty big heavyweights on the indie scene, including local hero Annie Clark. Serving most recently as the guitarist in The War on Drugs, LaMarca has used the downtime between that band's releases to spend some time on the road in support of his recently released album, Petra. It's a melancholic yet buoyant collection of songs that focuses on life's triumphs, travails, and challenges. These were experiences and feelings faced head on by LaMarca as he battled a recurrence of multiple myeloma while completing the album. While it's always fun to see side players step out on their own, The Building's songs can hold their own alongside some of the leading lights he's played alongside. Opening is Heather Woods Broderick. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St. Tickets are $14 at eventbrite.com. Jeff Strowe

The plot of Mirette can be summed up with the moral, "Never send a grown man to do a little girl's job." courtesy Lyric Stage

Mirette

Lyric Stage presents Mirette, a musical based on the award-winning children’s book about a Parisian petite fille in the 1890s who learns the art of tightrope walking. Her mentor, the Great Bellini, develops a paralyzing case of stage fright and is unable to follow through with his comeback, which forces Mirette into the spotlight. The behind-the-scenes tale of the current production is just as fantastical, as it seems that the show’s original cast ran away with the circus and has stayed under the tent: The current show is directed by Rick Estes, who played Bellini in the debut 1999 production, and 14-year-old star Emma Grace Freeman’s father was in the original orchestra. The play was written by two North Texans, who also wrote The Fantasticks, the longest running musical in history. Performances are at 7.30 p.m on Nov. 15 and 16, and 2.30 p.m on Nov. 16 and 17 at the Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets are $20-56.50 at ticketdfw.com. Eva Raggio

Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates was marked out by the system as a bad apple before he was hardly out of his tweens, but looking at the now 33-year-old rapper's career trajectory, it seems nothing could be further from the truth. With 16 mixtapes and just off a sophomore album and EP which both released this year, whether he’s in jail or out —nothing has seemingly deterred Gates from using his time productively. I’m Him was first teased back on Jan. 10 2018, after the “2 Phones” rapper was freshly paroled for a 2013 gun charge and released this September, to become Gates' fourth Billboard 22 top ten album to date. Tracks like “Betta For You” and “Walls Talking” perhaps lack the instant recognition that his biggest hits have been able to achieve. However, they paint a picture of a thoroughly modern rapper, one honest and insightful enough to dwell on his failures and turn them into a component of his success rather than a hindrance to it. Just don’t try to grab him when he’s on stage at The Bomb Factory; he will kick you. It starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St. Tickets are $43.50 at thebombfactory.com. Nicholas Bostick

Slobberbone

If you've kicked around North Texas long enough, you already know that when Denton band Slobberbone plays a gig, you set aside your evening plans and show up. From the band's early days in the early '90s of playing at liquor stores for free beer, to Friday night's show at the Granada Theater, Slobberbone has certainly come a long way. The band's first album, an LP titled Crow Pot Pie self-released in 1995, caught the attention of Austin based indie label Doolittle Records, and from there Slobberbone released a second album before transitioning to Nashville-based New West Records for their highly acclaimed full-length album Everything You Thought Was Right Was Wrong Today in 2000. Their last studio album, 2002's Slippage, saw the end of Slobberbone, at least as far as any new musical output goes, but in 2016, New West released a "creative retrospective" of Slobberbone's greatest hits. Opening the show is Gear Daddies. It starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets are $22-$30 at granadatheater.com. Diamond Rodrigue



Saturday, November 16

From the East Coast to East Dallas, The Roomsounds have become Dallas' favorite rock band. Will von Bolton

The Roomsounds

The Roomsounds may originally be from Connecticut, but they settled in Dallas a few years ago to immerse themselves in a rootsy-er, bluesy-er musical atmosphere. And after doing so, the five-piece roots rock band fit right in, hosting some of the best house shows and parties as well. Reminiscent of the rock 'n roll of yesteryear, The Roomsounds, with their long, flowing hair and an affinity for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, embrace nostalgia but not without adding their own unique flavor to traditional Southern and roots rock music. The band's last album, 2016's sophomore release Elm St., was recorded at Muscle Shoals' FAME Studios. The Roomsounds recently released a new single, "Take Me As I Am, off their forthcoming junior album. The band will share the stage with the Taylor Young Band and Cut Throat Finches. It starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Main at South Side, 1002 S Main St., Fort Worth. Tickets are $10 at prekindle.com. Diamond Rodrigue

Arms Sales 101

Arms sales are a $1.78 trillion industry annually, and the U.S. is the leading exporter of weaponry in the world. (USA! USA!) Learn more about the world of armaments and the people who make and sell them as the World Affairs Council of Dallas-Fort Worth presents Arms Sales 101. (Rule No. 1, don't condition arms transfers on a political quid pro quo.) International trade consultant Julie Goodman, Bell Helicopter Textron VP Steve Mathias, and retired Lockheed Martin VP John Ward lead the panel discussion. It starts at 10:30 a.m. following a 10 a.m. breakfast at The Clubs of Prestonwood, 15909 Preston Road. Tickets are $30 for council members and $45 for nonmembers at dfwworld.org. Patrick Williams

Korean Festival

What do we really know about Korea, other than the fact that its northern sovereign state is under the rule of a dictator with — among other things — an unforgivable haircut and an absurd cat-and-mouse, whose-dick-is-smaller relationship with our president? The Korean Festival in Carrollton provides a wonderful opportunity to learn about the country with a culturally comprehensive lineup of events including performances by K-pop bands; a hanbok fashion show; demonstrations of traditional Korean weddings, dance, rice planting and taekwondo; and, of course, so much food. It takes place from 10.30 a.m- 9.30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Carrollton Asian Town Center, 2625 Old Denton Road. Admission is free. For more information, visit koreanfestivaldallas.com. Eva Raggio

Cautious Clay

One way for an up-and-coming artist to gauge when they are on the right track after quitting a day job to take a leap of faith and go all-in as a full-time singer-songwriter-musician-producer is for one of your sexiest sax tracks to get sampled on an internationally known pop star’s new album. And for singer and multi-instrumentalist Joshua Karpeh, who records and performs as Cautious Clay, it happened that his debut single, "Cold War" was sampled on the track "London Boy" on Taylor Swift's latest full-length release, Lover — the fastest-selling and best-selling album of 2019. The 26-year-old Karpeh was one of a few outside writers credited on Swift’s seventh album. Karpeh’s now only the second-ever recording artist to be “interpolated” on a Swift track (with Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” being the other), according to Rolling Stone. After moving from his native Ohio, the New York-based Karpeh reportedly began playing music as a child before studying jazz at George Washington University in Washington D.C. Catch the Cautious Clay–Complex Tour tonight at an intimate venue, because the next time Karpeh returns it’ll likely be a much larger venue. It starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets are $20-$42 at granadatheater.com. Daniel Rodrigue



Martin Creed: Getting Changed

The term “multimedia artist” doesn’t suit anyone as well as it does British artist Martin Creed (all right, there were precursors like Da Vinci, too.) The Turner Prize-winning artist has worked in mediums ranging from toilet paper to broccoli, making statements through flickering lights, balloons and through his use of words in art as “word sculptures.” Creed’s output is steadily unpredictable, so it should come as no surprise that his Dallas visit, Getting Changed, is a one-person show that’s part talk and part music concert and cabaret. It starts at 1.30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2001 Flora St. Tickets are $10 for nonmembers, free for students with ID, at nashersculpturecenter.org. Eva Raggio

EXPAND Members of the KNON 89.3 FM crew dismantle the radio station's equipment after a tornado badly damaged the building on North Central Expressway on Sunday night. Danny Gallagher

KNON's Tougher Than A Texas Tornado' Metal Benefit

On October 20, nine tornadoes blew through North Texas causing upwards of $60 million dollars in damage. Among the many businesses that were destroyed in the wake of the catastrophic storm, KNON-FM came to its knees in the middle of Lee, Spicoli and Lew's Reckless Rock Radio show. The building located at 11311 N. Central Expressway suffered extensive structural damage, losing its roof alongside air conditioning ducts, smashed windows and blown outdoors. The cost of moving to a temporary station and rebuilding the studio will be at least $60,000. While the station has been supported by listeners and events around North Texas, Sunday's Heavy Metal benefit presented by KNON and Texas Metal Connection aims to raise money for the station in the best way possible — boldly stating that they are here, and they will rock you like a, well, tornado. 18 bands will play the all-day festival including Lament Configuration, In Search Of Sight and Trespassers. People who wish to purchase VIP tickets will be gifted a Reckless Rock Radio CD. It takes place from 1-10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Haltom Theater, 5601 Belknap St., Haltom City. Tickets are $10-$25 at eventbrite.com. David Fletcher

Sunday, November 17



Promise of Peace Gardens provides fresh food to people all over the city, and there's an event coming up for everyone to support the effort. The Promise of Abundance Dinner will be 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday at 3015 Trinity Groves, 3015 Gulden Lane, and will have food prepared by a number of chefs, including Graham Dodds, Peter Barlow, Annie Greenslade and Taylor McCreary. Guests will see the Labajada POP Youth Farm before mocktails, passed appetizers and dinner. Tickets are $75 at eventbrite.com.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

Now's your chance to catch Joel Hodgson live onstage as he and robots Crow, Tom Servo and Gypsy come to the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. for the Mystery Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! This is purportedly Hodgson's final live tour from the award-winning TV show, in which he and his robot pals watch and rip apart some of the worst movies ever made. (If you're not familiar, don't be put off by that description. What goes on is both bit more complicated and tons more hilarious.) The celluloid victim this time is No Retreat, No Surrender, whose stars include Jean-Claude Van Damme. (Oof. They did say cheesy.) Tickets start at $19, and VIP packages are available offering swag and a chance to meet the man and 'bots. The show begins at 6:30. Pick up tickets at attpac.org. Patrick Williams