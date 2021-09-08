The Best Things To Do in Dallas Sept. 8-14

Thursday, Sept. 9
National Anthems
If there’s anything the world needs now, it’s the understanding that we aren’t all that different. And National Anthems, a production written by David Lang including excerpts of every national anthem and performed by the choral ensemble Verdigris Ensemble, will make its Texas premiere on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) embracing that very sentiment. According to a press release: “Through never-before-seen video projection and choreographed movement, Verdigris Ensemble envelops audiences in innovative multi-sensory storytelling. Relive our shared human history. Experience our collective truth.” The show runs through Sept. 11.
The Magic of Kevin Spencer
Illusionist Kevin Spencer brings his unique performance to the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts (2351 Performance Drive) starting Thursday, Sept. 9. Spencer utilizes specific styles and production techniques to accommodate families and children with autism and sensory sensitivities. The show includes an ASL interpreter, low sound level and low lighting; the venue will also designate quiet areas in the main lobby. Admission is free but tickets are required. Go to eisemanncenter.com for more information.
Friday, Sept. 10
Texas Frightmare Weekend
It’s that time of year again when we see Halloween pop-up stores and pumpkin-spiced everything. And for the hardcore horror fans, it’s also time for Texas Frightmare Weekend. This annual, three-day event celebrates all things horror with celebrity appearances, film screenings, horror memorabilia and panel discussions with local horror movie makers. This year, expect appearances from Malcolm McDowell, Jackie Earle Haley, Freddie Prinze Jr.,Corey Taylor and the cast and crew from 1990's Night of the Living Dead. The event runs Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12 at Hyatt Regency DFW (2334 N. International Parkway). Tickets are $35 and up at texasfrightmareweekend.com
You Can't Take It With You
After premiering on Broadway in 1936 and being adapted for the screen in 1938, You Can’t Take It With You is one of the most popular plays to date. In three acts, it follows the Sycamore family as they host their daughter Alice’s lover, Tony Kirby, and his family for dinner. Though Kirby's father is initially disappointed by the night's events, which include fireworks and dancing, and even less impressed with Alice's folks, he eventually comes around. Catch the play on select dates now through Sept. 25 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre (5400 E. Mockingbird Lane). Tickets are $19.50 to $21.50 at pocketsandwich.showare.com
The Deep Ellum Arts Festival celebrates its 26th year Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12 in the heart of Deep Ellum (2630 Commerce St.). The fest features paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and mixed media from over 200 juried artists throughout the country and will include live music throughout four outdoor stages from over 100 bands and musicians. Admission is free. For the complete festival schedule, go to deepellumartsfestival.com.
Punk Me Tender: Together, We Rise, We Love, We Share The Moon
Using vivid colors to create butterfly-shaped paintings reminiscent of tie-dye art, Punk Me Tender’s exhibition Together, We Rise, We Love, We Share The Moon at Samuel Lynne Galleries (1105 Dragon St.) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, explores themes of beauty, love and destruction. Punk Me Tender is a French artist based in Los Angeles who, according to a press release, “strives to create a metamorphic experience for anyone who encounters his works.” The reception is free to attend. For more information on the artist, visit artsy.net
Saturday, Sept. 11
George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour!
George Lopez has starred in his own TV series and hosted his own late-night talk show, but the real meat and potatoes of his career is his stand-up comedy, where he riffs on everything from family life, Mexican American culture and politics. His latest endeavor is a weekly podcast called OMG Hi! where he features fellow comedians Bill Burr, Melissa Villasenor and Bert Kreisch. This week, he brings his comedy to Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie (1001 Performance Place). Catch him live at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets are $34.50-$164.99 at axs.com
Dog Days of Denton
People and pooches, rejoice: the 27th annual Dog Days of Denton is back at Quakertown Park (700 Oakland St.) at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The event features a doggy glamour shots booth, a dog pageant, an agility course and dog-centric vendors. The Dog Days of Denton is a free event, although VIP passes are available: $15 for one human and up to two dogs and $5 for individuals without dogs. VIP ticket sales are slated to raise money for shade structures and amenities at the new North Lakes Dog Park in Denton. For more information, go to discoverdenton.com
Ray-Mel Cornelius: Atmosphere
Inspired by his upbringing on a farm outside a small town in Northeast Texas, artist Ray-Mel Cornelius’ work features grand rural skyscapes and vivid colors. His latest series — Atmosphere, a collection of acrylic paintings on canvas — celebrates these vast atmospheric views of clouds, comets, fireflies and the moon with lots of rich, vibrant hues and little presence of landscape. See the opening reception for Atmospheres at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Ro2 Art Gallery (1501 S. Ervay St.) Admission is free. For more information, go to ro2art.com
The DSO presents a September 11 Remembrance Concert
Presented by Carry The Load, a local nonprofit that actively connects Americans with the hardships made by military, veterans, first responders and their families, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will play a 9/11 remembrance concert, under the direction of Fabio Luisi, featuring patriotic songs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Tickets to the concert are $10 at https://www.dallassymphony.org and proceeds will go to Carry The Load.
The Arts of Oppression
In an exhibition and auction of more than 180 works by people currently or formerly in prison, The Pollock Gallery (6101 Bishop Blvd.) of SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts and Dallas-based nonprofit Miles of Freedom presents The Arts of Oppression on view through Oct. 30. Historically, the exhibition has been a one-day event, but this year it stretches over two months in an effort to give visitors a better chance to understand the series’ origins and meaning. According to a press release, “Miles of Freedom’s mission is to equip, empower and employ individuals returning home from prison and provide support and assistance for families and communities impacted by incarceration.” The Art of Oppression’s opening reception starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Admission is free.
Denton Arts and Autos
In its 22nd year, Denton Arts and Auto will come to Denton’s downtown square for a day of arts, autos, music and food. The event will kick off with a remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks featuring the Denton High School ROTC and continue with fine arts and crafts vendors, kids’ games and crafts and a chalk art fest open to all ages. Also on site will be a silent auction for Denton business gift certificates, entertainment packages, products and services. The main attraction will, of course, be the several classic cars lined up for viewing and selfie ops. For more information, go to the Denton Arts and Autos Facebook page.