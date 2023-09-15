The Best Hispanic Heritage Events in Dallas This September



Friday, Sept. 15

Sept. 16

Sept. 17



Sept. 19



Sept. 22



Sept. 22–23



Sept. 23



Sept. 24



Sept. 30



Oct. 7



Oct. 14

Friday, Sept. 15, kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, and Dallas is celebrating the community in loving fashion. Over the coming weeks, various artists, business owners and musicians will offer several ways to honor the Hispanic community. Through galleries, musical performances and food events, there will be many opportunities to participate in la cultura.The Cara Mia Theater troupe will host an educational session at the Prairie Creek Branch Library on Hispanic and Latinx art, detailing the history behind these impressive works. Additionally, attendees will make their own arts and crafts.¡Vamos a bailar! Dance to the ritmo of Tejano music at The Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn at Grandscape in The Colony. A mariachi band will play tunes throughout the evening. Later in the night, performers will pay homage to Tejano icon Selena.Prepare for a fabulous day of drag, music, food and extra pride. Reverchon Park is bringing fabulous drag performances includingalumni Jorgeous and Crystal Methyd, and local queens Marissa Kage, Mary Con, Sasha Valentina and more. Plus, there will be musical performances from Jett Jeff and Venezuelan superstar La Cruz.Chef Luis Olvera of Trompo is hosting a celebration of Latinx and Hispanic cuisine at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library. Olvera will be sampling small plates, and attendees are encouraged to bring family photos and recipes and share stories among the community. Plus, those attending will have the opportunity to try the library’s new mobile Vivid-Pix Memory Station, where library cardholders can restore, record and digitize their family memories.In DeSoto, music lovers can enjoy an evening of performances by local and international artists. At the DeSoto Amphitheater, La Dezz, Rey Reyna, DJ Ramon and Lil Frankie are all on the bill, with Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso headlining. Plus, there will be lots of games and opportunities for family fun, and food from local vendors.Massaquout Philanthropy is hosting a special exhibition at Main Street Collective featuring works by Latinx and Hispanic artists Chris Gonzalez, Natalia Padilla and Ricardo Rosales. The three artists will explore media including photography, drawing, painting and sculpture with their art on display in a Latinx-operated venue owned by Jasmine Bustos. Attendees will also enjoy a musical performance by Roxy Love.Denton’s music scene is on the up-and-up. Over at the iconic Rubber Gloves venue, vibe out to some music from local Hispanic musicians. Dance the night away with performances by Deadly Beloved, Yolanda Cruz, Xochi, The Bom Bom Boms and Brotherhood.The Juanita J. Craft Rec Center in Dallas is hosting an afternoon designed for the community to come together to honor Hispanic heritage. Attendees can participate in workshops and watch an assortment of performances.Cinephiles, rejoice. Fort Worth's Rose Marine Theater is hosting a night of Latinx cinema, where guests can watch an assortment of short films, comedies, thrillers and dramas, designed to immerse viewers in the culture. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with filmmakers and participate in discussionsThough actors aren’t allowed to talk about their past and future projects due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, they can still deliver on the laughs and joy. Carlos Santos, of Netflix’sand Hulu’s, will be in Dallas' Comedy Club for two nights, delivering four sets, guaranteeing cackles and gritos throughout.Local performers and vendors are coming together for an evening to celebrate Latinidad. In the Arts District, attendees can enjoy performances by Fusion Latina, Bombazo DFW and Representa Foundation. Tejano singer Monica Saldivar will also be on the bill, and Hecho Con Amor has curated a selection of local Latinx food vendors.11 a.m., Sept. 2410310 Technology Blvd.$25Known for playing country music, Red River is hosting a rotating set of Chicano music. Aztec dancers and Mariachi performers will take to the dance floor over the course of the day, as will break dancers. There will be a large selection of lowriders for view in the parking lot, as well as local food vendors.Get up and dance! But first, head to the Arcadia Park branch of the Dallas Public Library. That's where local artist Jose Nelson is leading a fun dance workshop and will offer instructional lessons on "Boriken Creativo," which means creative tribute. Attendees will learn various types of Puerto Rican dances, including Plena, a dance rooted in Afro-Puerto Rican rhythms.Mariachi bands and local dancers will take to Peace Place in Grapevine for a special parade to celebrate the culture. Additionally, attendees will have opportunities to learn more about the rich history of Latinx and Hispanic people.This one is for the rock and emo crowd. From the minds behind Carne Asada Fest comes Cucuy Fest, a halloween-themed night of music at Sons of Hermann Hall by Ray Burger, Mark Cutz, Uneeq, Alaska, and more. Plus, you can also get some body art by Flash Tattoos and Alma Azul Tattoos.