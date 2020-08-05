 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Mike Brooks

Chip And Jo Are Baaaack to Turn Waco Homes Into Farmhouse Dreams

Paige Skinner | August 5, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Good morning to you, you diehard Chip and Joanna Gaines fan. Life got hard for you when they announced in 2017 that they would end Fixer Upper, their HGTV show about remodeling homes in Waco after five seasons, didn't it? You were all, "Wah! How will I know what is 'farmhouse chic' if Joanna doesn't tell me?"

Then they announced they would have their own TV network, Magnolia Network, and you also remembered that the Gaineses practically own Waco and you could go there anytime you want and wait an hour in line for a cupcake and shop at their store and go on an official Waco tour to see all the homes "fixed up" on Fixer Upper.

All of that helped soften the blow a little bit, but there was something about watching your favorite married Christian couple put shiplap on every wall in Waco. Luckily for you, 2020 isn't all bad because in an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Chip and Joanna announced their hugely popular show is coming back. And on their own network! The money these people must have!

"Everybody knows.. #fixerUpper is where we’ve been and @magnolianetwork is where we’re going," Chip Gaines captions the Instagram video. "But what if we tied both together as a tribute to this new journey — for old times’ sake. Fixer Upper: meet Magnolia Network. Magnolia Network: meet Fixer Upper! Feels pretty good to me.."

In the video skit, Chip takes Joanna to an undisclosed location to surprise her. When she gets out of the car and finds a rundown, ugly Waco house, she knows. We all know. Chip is up to no good, Joanna probably thinks — and we are definitely thinking — "That Chip. Always up to something." Chip then reveals he signed them up for another season of Fixer Upper.

"I answered the office phone like you told me never to do," Chip says. Ha-ha.

"Can I tell you a little secret," Joanna says. "I kind of missed it."

Us, too! The show will premiere in 2021.

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

