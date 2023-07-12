Ephemeral Space Offers a Fresh Venue for Alternative Dallas Artists

Defined as “something that lasts for a very short time,” the word ephemeral could describe most gallery or museum shows. But the new Ephemeral Space in East Dallas builds on this idea — with a twist. Co-founded by architect William Baker and antiques dealer Jason Cohen, the gallery was created to offer a temporary home for a wider range of creators who might not fit in more traditional environs.
“There are a lot of good artists out there that might not be well represented but want to have a show for a week," Baker says. "We’re more dedicated to curating a certain type of work and creating a space where people can do what they want.”
As the co-founder of Jones-Baker interior and architecture firm, Baker has gained a reputation for being a staunch supporter of old Dallas properties. Most recently, he helped redevelop the crumbling Oak Cliff Assembly into a stylish multi-use arts center serving the community. After he bought 203 S. Haskell Ave. last year, he had the idea to partner with long-time friend Cohen of Curiosities Antiques to co-curate and run Ephemeral.
“We’ve known each other from the vintage world a long time,” Baker says. “I came up with the logo and the name, and he had the idea of making the capital E to look like an eye chart. We’re splitting the rent, and he’s doing a lot of stuff, too, so it’s this divide and conquer (mentality).”
Cohen, who ran a gallery out of the back of his Forbidden Books shop in Fair Park in the late ‘90s, had the vision to show work from now-legendary pop surrealist painters Mark Ryden, Shepard Fairey, Shag and Tim Biskup before they were household names. He says pairing his focus with Baker’s will result in a perfect curatorial mix.
“We both have a similar sensibility towards antiques and a passion for folk art and stuff like that,” Cohen says. “My scope is showing folk art with contemporary artists that have an edge in the Juxtapoz [magazine] lowbrow style. We had the same idea of creating a space that showcases a mix of that kind of work with found objects and artists that are unknown.”
Ephemeral, which opened in June, launched with a collection of work best described as eclectic. Cohen brought theatrical masks by Erdix Winslow Capen, a collection of antique washboards, circus banners by “the Michelangelo of sideshow art” Magwire, African sculpture and assemblages by Andy Don Emmons.
Also on view are splashy portraits by self-taught painters Ike
With prices starting at just $100 and going up to $3,500, there’s a little something for every budget and aesthetic. Baker even sourced a series of futuristic space cowboy-themed works by Halbert Owens, whom he discovered selling his art by the side of the road.
“I met this little old man outside of a thrift store that was basically a self-taught classic folk artist that can’t help but paint,” Baker says. “I tracked him down and brought him a bunch of wood from Home Depot [for him to paint on].”
Built in the 1900s, the former Haskell Hotel has served as everything from a bakery to artists' lofts. In the ‘80s, the 2,100-square-foot building was home to some of Dallas’ finest musicians and graffiti artists.
Baker envisions it as ultimately evolving into a mix of retail space below with loft apartments on the second floor anchored by Ephemeral.
The current exhibition, on view through July 16, will be followed by an invitational theme show and an exhibition from women’s art group The MTHRshp this fall.
In addition to showing self-taught artists, folk artists, contemporary art and found objects, Ephemeral will also serve as a concept space for designers or artists who need a temporary spot to show their work — be it a pop-up boutique, jewelry show or experimental music event.
“It’s such a nice, clean, well-put-together space, it would be a perfect venue to offer to people who might want to do a pop-up," Cohen says. "The Dallas real estate market is so blown out it’s hard for even established artists to find a space. The idea of having some spaces that can help up-and-coming artists to come and look at art, meet other artists and create a vibe or a scene to me is interesting.
"I’d also love to nurture younger artists in the graffiti and fashion scenes and tie all that in. I’m hoping that with what we’re doing, we’ll find the people who want to come and start collecting and supporting edgier work.”
Ephemeral Space, 203 S. Haskell Ave., Suite B. Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.; also by appointment.