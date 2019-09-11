Dallas Opera Cancels Plácido Domingo’s Concert over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Opera star Plácido Domingo was scheduled to perform in Dallas next year, but after an Associated Press story revealed that nine women accused him of sexually harassing them over the last four decades, the Dallas Opera pulled his tour date from the schedule.

The Dallas Opera removed the link to purchase tickets for Domingo's show originally scheduled on March 11, 2020, from the website last Thursday. A statement released by the Dallas Opera's press office on Thursday confirms that the accusations levied against the legendary opera star and former member of The Three Tenors prompted their decision to cancel the show.

"In light of ongoing developments regarding allegations made against Plácido Domingo, The Dallas Opera has decided to cancel the March 11, 2020 gala, in which he was scheduled to perform," the statement reads. "Information on future (Dallas Opera) special events will be announced at a later date."

The Associated Press reported on Aug. 13 that eight singers and one dancer told the news service about the Spanish-born singer's attempts to physically touch or kiss them, with accusations that go as far back as the 1980s and are alleged to have taken place at opera houses and companies all over the world. Two of the women said they felt pressured into giving in to Domingo's sexual advances to prevent their careers from being negatively affected. Seven of the nine accusers said "they feel their careers were adversely impacted after rejecting his advances, with some saying that roles he promised never materialized," according to the report.

"In light of ongoing developments regarding allegations made against Plácido Domingo, The Dallas Opera has decided to cancel the March 11, 2020 gala, in which he was scheduled to perform." – Dallas Opera official statement Facebook

Twitter

More shares reddit email



Retired mezzo-soprano Patricia Wulf, who sang with Domingo at the Washington Opera, was the only one of the nine women who let the AP publicly identify her.

The AP also spoke to a half-dozen other women who said that Domingo made them feel uncomfortable, including one singer who says he repeatedly asked her on dates in the 1990s after she was hired to work with him in a series of concerts. Three dozen more singers, dancers, musicians, teachers and orchestra personnel claim they witnessed Domingo committing "inappropriate sexually tinged behavior" and "that he pursued younger women with impunity," according to the AP report.

Domingo's spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer of Los Angeles said by email that she could not comment on the Dallas Opera's decision to cancel the singer's show in March due to a pending investigation into these accusations. She noted in a statement that the accusations printed by AP are "inaccurate" and "unethical."

“The ongoing campaign by the AP to denigrate Plácido Domingo is not only inaccurate but unethical," the statement read. "These new claims are riddled with inconsistencies and, as with the first story, in many ways, simply incorrect. Due to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment on specifics, but we strongly dispute the misleading picture that the AP is attempting to paint of Mr. Domingo.”