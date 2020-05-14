Miss Bars and Yelling Answers at People? Virtual Trivia is Here to Save You.

Self-isolation can be hard. Even the grumpiest of recluses have to miss smiling faces. (Right? Maybe?) Mingling over music, food and drinks at an offbeat bar has been snatched from us, and finding any semblance of that now takes creativity.

A few local bars and breweries are hosting online trivia games, and they're worth loving. It’s a date! Something to look forward to! You can take your hair out of a bun!

All are live-streamed on Facebook. The Common Table partners with Do214 Trivia on Wednesday evenings. Last Friday, Funky Picnic Brewery and TBG Trivia hosted trivia from a guy’s living room. And 3 Nations Brewing has themed trivia every Thursday and Sunday.

Here are all your questions answered:

Do I have to buy something, be part of a club or have a scar on my forehead to attend?

No. Anyone and everyone can partake. Usually everything is set up through the host's Facebook page. Just log on at the appointed time, and the hosts are pretty good about making sure everyone understands how it works. You can ask questions in the comment section if you don’t understand something.

How does the game work, in general?

Usually there are three rounds of trivia with about 10 questions per round. Answers are submitted via Google Forms or something similar. The link is provided on the host's Facebook page. You can play all by your bigself or with a group you’ve organized.

How long does it last?

Average time for the whole game is about an hour and a half. Each round moves pretty quickly with about one question every couple of minutes. Then, there’s a longer break (about 10 minutes) between each round while the host tallies the points and you get a refill.