TikTok and X Give Their Takes on the Plane That Crashed Into a Car in McKinney

An accident in McKinney involving a car and a plane that completely missed the runway is getting all sorts of interesting reactions on TikTok and X.
November 14, 2023
Video of a plane crash landing into a car at the Aero Country Airport in McKinney found its way to TikTok.
A plane crashed into a car over the weekend in McKinney.

Let that sink in for a minute. 

On Nov. 11, a PLANE crashed into a CAR, two modes of transportation which are basically the evil twin of the other, if machines could grow smartly groomed goatees.

The plane had attempted to land on the runway at Aero Country Airport but overshot the landing. The plane bounced off the ground, smashed through a fence and collided with a car "that was driving perpendicular to the single-engine planet's path," according to the Associated Press.

Fortunately, the people involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries. If you're trying to imagine what this accident looked like to anyone who happened to be in the vicinity, we can save you the trouble. Someone recorded the crash and posted it to TikTok.
@texasfreedompatriot #mckinney #airplanecrash #plane #crash #breaking ♬ original sound - TexasFreedomPatriot
Since there's video of the footage and no one suffered any serious injuries, that pretty much gives the Internet the license to have some fun with it. TikToker @itsbojob likened the event to one of those annoying game ads that you see when you just want to play some on some other mindless app. 
@itsbojob Forget that plane I’m supposed to be on next week #fyp #planecrash ♬ original sound - bojob
Holly Rusak @hollyrusak asked a legitimate question about the accident on her X account. We want to say the crash falls under an "Act of God" liability but the extent of our insurance knowledge is limited to mildly amusing GEICO commercials.  John Gravois @Grav1 made a good point. Texas commuters already have to deal with problems like endless delays, road construction projects that appear to accomplish only traffic jams, and with Interstate Highway 635. Now we've got to worry about planes falling out of the sky? Can we at least get a Toll Tag discount?


This final entry doesn't have anything to do with the McKinney plane and car crash but it still felt eerily poetic. Earlier this year in a British town called Bolton, the driver of a Volkswagen Golf crashed into a plane that was actually a parked piece of fuselage for a steak restaurant called (wait for it) Steaks on a Plane, according to The Bolton News. Luckily, someone with a phone and a TikTok account was there to document and comment on the situation. 
@tony194_ Thankfully noone was hurt! #car #plane #fyp ♬ original sound - GBargain
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

