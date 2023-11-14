TikTok and X Give Their Takes on the Plane That Crashed Into a Car in McKinney

Let that sink in for a minute.
On Nov. 11, a PLANE crashed into a CAR, two modes of transportation which are basically the evil twin of the other, if machines could grow smartly groomed goatees.
The plane had attempted to land on the runway at Aero Country Airport but overshot the landing. The plane bounced off the ground, smashed through a fence and collided with a car "that was driving perpendicular to the single-engine planet's path," according to the Associated Press.
Fortunately, the people involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries. If you're trying to imagine what this accident looked like to anyone who happened to be in the vicinity, we can save you the trouble. Someone recorded the crash and posted it to TikTok.
Since there's video of the footage and no one suffered any serious injuries, that pretty much gives the Internet the license to have some fun with it. TikToker @itsbojob likened the event to one of those annoying game ads that you see when you just want to play some on some other mindless app.
@texasfreedompatriot #mckinney #airplanecrash #plane #crash #breaking ♬ original sound - TexasFreedomPatriot
Holly Rusak @hollyrusak asked a legitimate question about the accident on her X account. We want to say the crash falls under an "Act of God" liability but the extent of our insurance knowledge is limited to mildly amusing GEICO commercials.
@itsbojob Forget that plane I’m supposed to be on next week #fyp #planecrash ♬ original sound - bojob
John Gravois @Grav1 made a good point. Texas commuters already have to deal with problems like endless delays, road construction projects that appear to accomplish only traffic jams, and with Interstate Highway 635. Now we've got to worry about planes falling out of the sky? Can we at least get a Toll Tag discount?
So how DOES one file an insurance claim against a tiny runaway plane? https://t.co/U2OUtfyJOQ— Holly Rusak (@hollyrusak) November 12, 2023
As if Dallas-area drivers don’t have enough traffic perils to face — watch out for falling planes.— John Gravois 📰 (@Grav1) November 12, 2023
Plane crashes into a car in North Texas while attempting emergency landing, @zaeemshake reports. #DFWtraffic #driving #highwaysafety #planecrash #carwreck https://t.co/RNnuByqWo4
This final entry doesn't have anything to do with the McKinney plane and car crash but it still felt eerily poetic. Earlier this year in a British town called Bolton, the driver of a Volkswagen Golf crashed into a plane that was actually a parked piece of fuselage for a steak restaurant called (wait for it) Steaks on a Plane, according to The Bolton News. Luckily, someone with a phone and a TikTok account was there to document and comment on the situation.
@tony194_ Thankfully noone was hurt! #car #plane #fyp ♬ original sound - GBargain