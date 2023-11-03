 Texas Rangers World Series Victory Parade Held in Arlington: See the Photos | Dallas Observer
Texas Rangers Fans Were on Top of the World at World Series Victory Parade in Arlington

Fans came from (and climbed) all over to catch a glimpse of the new World Series champions.
November 3, 2023
The Rangers and their fans celebrated in the streets of Arlington at the World Series victory parade.
The Rangers and their fans celebrated in the streets of Arlington at the World Series victory parade. Carly May Gravley
To celebrate of the Texas Rangers' World Series victory on Wednesday, the city of Arlington threw a parade for fans on Friday. Schools closed, and hundreds of thousands of fans gathered in the streets to celebrate the team's first-ever World Series title. The parade featured appearances by the Rangers themselves as well as various Arlington dignitaries and local high-school marching bands and cheerleaders.

The celebration turned raucous even before the parade began, with dozens of spectators climbing on top of street signs and buildings to get a better look. Some even darted to the other side of the road between floats to get a better look.

Police presence was heavy during this event, but the officers on duty took a laissez-faire approach to unruly spectators. There was a sense that after such a historic victory, Rangers fans deserved their moment to party to their hearts' content.
Arlington Mayor Jim Ross led the parade.
Carly May Gravley
A fan sips in salute to the home team.
Carly May Gravley
Texas pride was out in full force.
Carly May Gravley
When people say sports fans can be intense, they're talking about this guy.
Carly May Gravley
In a crowd of thousands, this may have been the most dedicated Rangers fan in attendance.
Carly May Gravley
The Arlington Fire Department had its moment to shine as well.
Carly May Gravley
Street signs were the best seats in the house for those brave enough.
Carly May Gravley
Don't worry. He got down without hurting himself.
Carly May Gravley
Multiple generations of Rangers fans celebrated the World Series Victory.
Jordan Maddox
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy takes the World Series trophy for a ride.
Carly May Gravley
Series MVP Corey Seager soaks in the adoration.
Carly May Gravley
Rangers fans partied in the streets of Arlington at the World Series victory parade.
Carly May Gravley
The aftermath of the celebration We're disappointed but not surprised.
Carly May Gravley
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

