Texas Rangers Fans Were on Top of the World at World Series Victory Parade in Arlington

click to enlarge Arlington Mayor Jim Ross led the parade. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge A fan sips in salute to the home team. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge Texas pride was out in full force. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge When people say sports fans can be intense, they're talking about this guy. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge In a crowd of thousands, this may have been the most dedicated Rangers fan in attendance. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge The Arlington Fire Department had its moment to shine as well. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge Street signs were the best seats in the house for those brave enough. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge Don't worry. He got down without hurting himself. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge Multiple generations of Rangers fans celebrated the World Series Victory. Jordan Maddox

click to enlarge Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy takes the World Series trophy for a ride. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge Series MVP Corey Seager soaks in the adoration. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge Rangers fans partied in the streets of Arlington at the World Series victory parade. Carly May Gravley

click to enlarge The aftermath of the celebration We're disappointed but not surprised. Carly May Gravley

To celebrate of the Texas Rangers' World Series victory on Wednesday, the city of Arlington threw a parade for fans on Friday. Schools closed, and hundreds of thousands of fans gathered in the streets to celebrate the team's first-ever World Series title. The parade featured appearances by the Rangers themselves as well as various Arlington dignitaries and local high-school marching bands and cheerleaders.The celebration turned raucous even before the parade began, with dozens of spectators climbing on top of street signs and buildings to get a better look. Some even darted to the other side of the road between floats to get a better look.Police presence was heavy during this event, but the officers on duty took a laissez-faire approach to unruly spectators. There was a sense that after such a historic victory, Rangers fans deserved their moment to party to their hearts' content.