The Best Things To Do in Dallas, June 14–20

Wednesday, June 14A Conversation with Artist Trey Egan at Ellie's
Dallas artist Trey Egan relishes the chance to explore the space in our mind between the conscious and subconscious. He stirs up untapped emotions that take him on a stream of artistic consciousness that spills out all over the canvas. The results are complicated abstractions of layered shapes and clashing colors that seem to create the illusion of motion where there is none. Ellie's (1717 Leonard St.) will host a live conversation with Egan as part of its Meet the Maker series at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The event is free with any table registration made online at ElliesDallas.com.
Thursday, June 15
Vitruvian Nights with Bidi Bidi Banda at Vitruvian Park
Just because we're on the opposite end of the calendar from the holidays doesn't mean you can't enjoy the splendor of a nighttime sky that's lit up by a beautiful holiday lights display. The annual Vitruvian Nights Live series at Vitruvian Park (3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison) kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday with a free live performance by the Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda. Visit the Vitruvian Park website for information about parking and future shows.
Meet the Mavs ManiAACs & Mascots at Reunion Tower
The dancers and mascots who entertain the crowds during Dallas Mavericks games offer some of the most electrifying performances in the league. They keep the crowds hyped up and cheering even during some of the team's most dire moments with their signature moves and palpable energy on and off the court. Now is your chance to meet the high-stepping crew of the Mavericks ManiAACs and the team's mascot, Champ, in person at Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd. E) from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 15. A general admission pass to Reunion Tower is $19 for adults, $9 for youths and $14 for seniors. Passes can be purchased online at reuniontower.com.
Celebrating Juneteenth: The Music of Black Composers at the Lewisville Grand Theater
The Lewisville Grand Theater (100 N. Charles St.) is dedicating its space to celebrate the cultural contributions of the African American community in honor of Juneteenth. The theater will host a special musical series called Celebrating Juneteenth: The Music of Black Composers with classical songs and compositions by Quinn Mason, Scott Joplin, Ulysses Kay and others, performed by the Orchestra of New Spain, the Dallas-based baroque period instrument orchestra and chorus. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.
Friday, June 16The North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre Presents Grease at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts
You may have seen the big-screen adaptation of Grease 100 times, but you've never truly seen it until you've experienced it in a theater. The North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is giving you that chance with a production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's classical musical. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23; 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17 and June 24; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18 and June 25 at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts (6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, at The Shops at Willow Bend). Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the box office or online at NTPARep.org.
Sam the Magic Man at Reunion Tower
Are you starting to feel a little cooped up in your home now that the kids are home from school? Take the family to Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd. E.) for a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show. Sam the Magic Man will perform his close-up illusions at the top of the tower at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The show is free with the purchase of a Reunion Tower pass ($19 for adults, $9 for youths and $14 for seniors). Buy online at reuniontower.com. Seating is limited.
Pride Block Party at the Dallas Arts District
June is Pride Month, and the Dallas LGBTQ+ community is celebrating this time of togetherness and acceptance with a series of special events across the Dallas Arts District as part of its annual Pride Block Party. This year, the District has scheduled gatherings and events from 6 p.m. to midnight at some of the city's most popular museums, including the Crow Museum of Asian Art (2010 Flora St.), the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) and the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.), along with events at the Dallas Arts District's Community Stage (2001 Ross Ave.). Guests can enjoy live performances and story readings, delicious food, films, tours and more. Visit DallasArtsDistrict.org for the full schedule of events.
Fly By Night at Theatre Arlington
The 1965 Northeast blackout is the setting for this classic musical directed by Broadway performer Major Attaway who played The Genie in Disney's long-running adaptation of Aladdin. Fly By Night, written by Will Connolly, Michael Mitnick and Kim Rosenstock, is a darkly comic rock show about the loves and losses that we all experience in our lives. Theatre Arlington's (305 W. Main St.) latest production is part of its 50th-anniversary season. Fly By Night's run opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, with additional performances on Thursday, June 22 and 29, Friday, June 23 and 30, Saturday, June 17 and 24 and July 1, all at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 and 25 and July 2, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.60 for adults and $32.45 for seniors 62 and older and students. Purchase online at theatrearlington.org.
Saturday, June 17Dad Jokes: An Evening of Stand-Up Returns to Lewisville Grand Theater
Take the old man out on Father's Day for a good laugh at this annual comedy show spotlighting some of the funniest dads in Dallas. Dad Jokes: An Evening of Stand-Up presents live performances by Dallas comedians Daryl Felsberg, Aaron Aryanpur and Brandon Davison at the Lewisville Grand Theater (100 N. Charles St.) starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Seats are $20 person or $25 per person for a table of four and can be purchased online at cityoflewisville.com.
Sunday, June 18Juneteenth Block Party in Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum, Dallas' most popular live music community, is 150 years old. Mark this milestone and celebrate Juneteenth with a block party on Main Street from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. Look for live performances by Dezi 5 and Cure for Paranoia, Jess Garland, the Ei8th Notes Band and Jayson Lyric. The party's headliners will include the 25th-year reunion of Dru Hall with Sisqó and all six members of the group performing their greatest hits on Main Street. Best of all: it's free.
Monday, June 19Mixology Mondays at The Parlor
It's that time of year when the sidewalks get so hot that they melt the treads of your sneakers and you can see the heat in the air before it liquifies your eyeballs. It's summertime in Texas, so if you have to go outside, make your final destination The Parlor in the Sheraton Dallas (400 Olive St.) for the bar's weekly Mixology Monday gatherings. Every Monday, a certified mixologist demonstrates how to make classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned and margarita so you can beat the heat this summer. Admission is free. The drinks are not.
Tuesday, June 20Arts & Letters Live with Geraldine Brooks at Temple Emanu-El
The Dallas Museum of Art Arts & Letters Live series will host a conversation with Pultizer-Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks. She'll discuss her most recent book, Horse, based on the story of the record-breaking champion thoroughbred Lexington, whose preserved skeleton she found in the Smithsonian Institution's archives. The conversation begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Temple Emanu-El (8500 Hillcrest Road). General admission tickets are $30. Virtual tickets are also available for $42 with a copy of Brooks' book or $15 for virtual seating only. DMA members can purchase a virtual ticket and book for $38. Tickets can be purchased online at etix.com.