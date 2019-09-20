The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Sept. 20-22

Friday, September 20

Greek Food Festival of Dallas

11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

$9-$20

Opa! Immerse yourself in Greek culture at Dallas’ iconic Greek Food Festival. In addition to trying some fantastic food, guests can see live music and dance performances and shop for imports in a Greek-style marketplace. Tickets for the event, which continues through Sunday, are available for purchase here.

Plano Balloon Festival

4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20

Oak Point Park

$10-$20

One of Plano’s most beloved traditions returns for the 40th year. The Plano Balloon Festival offers attendees a variety of entertainment options for three days, including a fireworks show, skydivers and, of course, the launch of the beautiful hot-air balloons. Not to mention, copious amounts of food! Tickets are available for purchase here.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra 30th Anniversary Celebration - Featuring D’Drum

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

$10

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a special performance by world music ensemble, D’Drum, a Texas-based percussion group including current and retired DSO musicians playing over 100 percussion instruments from around the world. Tickets for the 30th anniversary celebration are available for purchase here.

Saturday, September 21

National Cleanup Day in The West End

9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Dallas West End (Meet at Ellen’s)

Free

If everyone picked up just one piece of litter, it would make a huge difference. Luckily, you have the opportunity to make that difference in our beautiful, historic downtown community. Spend the morning helping to clean up the West End, then be rewarded with delicious treats from Ellen’s later.

EXPAND Bring your workout mat and get your pilates on at Klyde Warren Park at sundown. Andrew Sherman

Trufusion + Klyde Warren Park: Tru Pilates

11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Klyde Warren Park

Free

You don’t have to wake up bright and early for this workout class! Trufusion will be hosting a free pilates outdoor workout, right as the weather is cooling down. Space will be limited, so make your RSVP here.

Deep Ellum Open Studios

Noon Saturday, Sept. 21

3300 Commerce St.

Free

Have you ever wanted a look inside the work space of your favorite local artists? This Saturday, Dallasites can peek inside the spaces where artists, musicians, photographers, designers, tattooists and artisans bring their visions to life. Attendees of Deep Ellum Open Studios can also partake in artist-led mural tours and shop at an outdoor market.

Storm Area 51

9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Station 4

Free

Can’t make it to the Area 51 raid? Storm Station 4 in your most fabulous alien outfit and dance to intergalactic space tunes spun by DJ Nina Flowers and DJ Jay Dallas. Plus, as always, you can enjoy $2 wells at the bar from 10 p.m.to 10:30 p.m.

Give this guy a day out! Kathy Tran

Sunday, September 22

Dog Day Out

Noon Sunday, Sept. 22

Mutts Cantina

Free

Treat your fur baby to a day at the park. This Sunday, you and your dog can get a free day pass to Mutts Cantina. Just be sure to use the code word “DOGGO” at the gate. Plus, humans can receive free chiropractic adjustments!

Art Chat: Joshua King

2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Nasher Sculpture Center

Free

The co-founder of Aurora, an interactive outdoor light, video and sound showcase, will be hosting a free talk of the Elmgreen & Dragset exhibition. King is known for incorporating everyday objects into his works and giving them new life.

Musician and documentary subject Greg Schroeder will be playing a free show at Adair's this Sunday. courtesy This World Won't Break

Greg Schroeder at Adair’s Saloon

8.30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Adair’s Saloon

Free

Greg Schroeder is the star of the Dallas-produced film This World Won’t Break, which has become a hit during its festival run, winning the Gold Hattie Award at the Anaheim International Film Festival, as well as the Audience Award at the Dallas International Film Festival. Catch Schroeder performing a free set at Adair’s this Sunday, a week ahead of This World Won’t Break’s screening at the North Texas Film Festival.