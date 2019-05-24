The Ultimate Guide to Dallas Pride Month

Dallas will be celebrating pride a bit earlier than usual this year. Typically held in September, Dallas Pride will now be celebrated in June in alignment with national pride month. The new dates also come with new locations for festivities. Instead of Cedar Springs and Oak Lawn, the annual pride parade will be held at Fair Park. While many are lauding these changes, some are not as excited to veer so far from the gayborhood. Still, there are plenty of opportunities this weekend to show your pride and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community all over Dallas.



Inclusionary Vision: A Story of Pride

Maestri Gallery at Exposition Park, 401 Exposition Ave., Dallas.

6 p.m. Thursday, May 30

Beginning Thursday, Maestri Gallery will showcase a collection of artworks from Andrew Sedwig Guth, Trevor Mikula and other local LGBTQ+ artists. The series will tell a story of pride through works of art depicting LGBTQ+ figures and historical LGBTQ+ moments. The series will run until the end of June. A portion of the opening night proceeds will benefit Dallas Resource Center, a nonprofit committed to the health and wellness of LGBTQ+ people.

LGBTQ+ in Tech Happy Hour with Walmart Technology

TMC, 3903 Cedar Springs Road

5 p.m. Friday, May 31

As artificial intelligence and other forms of technology are taking over the landscape, the demand for diverse coders and tech experts is at an all-time high. On Friday, the newly-renovated TMC will host a Tech Happy Hour in which cloud expert Matthew McDermott will discuss the emerging capabilities of cloud computing, AI, natural language processing and more. The event will also feature a performance by Kelly Kline, the Wonder Woman of Drag.

Women with Pride's 2nd Annual Dallas Pride Kick-off

Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road

6 p.m. Friday, May 31

While the name may suggest otherwise, Women with Pride is a free event open to people of all genders who want to celebrate the work and accomplishments of LGBTQ+ women. The pride kick-off event will feature performances and entertainment by LGBTQ+ women, as well as raffle prizes and interactive art. Vendors in attendance include Revolution Cafe and Bookstore, Lucky Cat Designs, Nasher Sculpture Center and more.

Pride Kick-Off at W Dallas

2440 Victory Park Lane

7 p.m. Friday, May 31

In honor of pride month, W Dallas will host a series of pride events throughout June. The first of these will be a kick-off party featuring performances by LEV and DJ sets by DJ Ronnie and DJ Snacks. Local drag performers Bleach, May May Graves and Frida Monet will also be providing entertainment.

Miller Lite Music Festival

Fair Park

1121 1st Ave.

10 a.m. Saturday, June 1

To celebrate pride’s official move to Fair Park, a series of performers, including singer Estelle and American Idol alumna Ada Vox will be providing entertainment throughout the day. People of all ages are welcome to attend the Miller Light Music Festival, as there will be a designated teen area, where attendees can see performances by drag sensations Jasmine Masters and Kennedy Davenport. There will also be a family zone, which will offer a safe space for LGBTQ+ people and their parents.

BearDance: Bear Pride

Dallas Eagle

5740 Maple Ave.

10 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Let it all hang out at Dallas Eagle, where you can party in your underwear. At this body-positive event, attendees will get the chance to rock what they’ve got — muscles, fluff, hair and all. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit Prism Health, a local nonprofit clinic offering support HIV and AIDS patients.

Pride Belongs in Oak Lawn

Woody’s Sports and Video Bar

4011 Cedar Springs Road

Noon Sunday, June 2

Not too thrilled about Pride moving to Fair Park? You can still participate in Pride festivities in Oak Lawn this year. Woody’s will be hosting a party on their back lot stage, featuring performances from America’s Got Talent alumnus Brian Justin Crum, Denise Lee and drag performers Jada Pinkett Fox and Tara Dion. The event is free to attend, however it is recommended that you arrive early, as Woody’s back lot gets packed quickly.

Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

Fair Park

1121 1st Ave.

2 p.m. Sunday, June 2

The annual Pride parade returns to Dallas for the 36th year. This year, it will be at Fair Park, moving away from Oak Lawn and Cedar Springs. The parade is free to attend and those attending are encouraged to wear their most fabulous outfits and let their rainbow flags fly high. Can’t make the parade? Catch a live broadcast on CW33.