These Boots Are Made for Stalking: DFW Boot Shops We’re Obsessed With

Getting the boot is typically not a bucket list event, unless there are two of them, which changes everything. And, in that case, a crocodile belt or python wallet could be thrown in, too, for good measure. For those looking to add a little Western bling to their wardrobe, or simply binge shop Texas-style, we’ve created a short list of great places to track down some treasure.

Lucchese 1621 Dragon St., Dallas, and 6635 Cowboys Way, Suite 125, Frisco



This A-list boot seller, which has been in the business since 1883, has crafted fine Western footwear for cattle barons, military generals and silent movie stars. Founded by Sam Lucchese Sr., whose father was a bootmaker in Italy, Lucchese boots have been purchased by Bing Crosby, Lyndon B. Johnson and former Texas Gov. Rick “Goodhair” Perry, to name a few.

In 2011, Lucchese was even branded the official boot of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Dolly Python, Dolly on Bishop

1916 North Haskell Ave., and 315 N. Bishop Ave.



From vintage clothing and jewelry to quirky collectibles, Dolly Python’s has it all. Those on the hunt for a unique pair of Western boots, to scoot stylishly across a dance floor in, may want to check out the generous supply that Dolly’s has in stock. The shop’s owner, Gretchen Hinkle, says that cowboy boots are among the store’s best sellers. “All kinds of boots can still have a lot of wear left in them,” she says. “The quality can be more exceptional in an older pair of boots than a new pair, cost wise."

And since Texans are big on boots, there are plenty of broken-in varieties to be found. “Lula B’s has a nice selection as well,” says Hinkle, “also Buffalo Exchange.”



Pinto Ranch

8687 N. Central Expressway



Pinto Ranch offers a gallery of finely curated Western wear for shoppers looking for handmade boots and chic Western attire as well as fashionably functional pocket knives and accessories. The store, which was inspired by a working cattle ranch, showcases time-tested, tough brands like Lucchese, Old Gringo and Tony Lama to honor and accommodate cowboy culture.

Bronco Western Wear

11538 Harry Hines Blvd., Suite A2



This shop, which stocks a vast selection of exotic skins by various makers, has found favor among Yelpers who’ve awarded the store a five-star rating based on its product quality and friendly, knowledgeable service.

Shoppers can get the visuals on boots like Women's Redwood Aspen Calf with Swarovski Crystals Snip Toe or Men's Cigar Smooth Ostrich Square Toe Cowboy Boots by Lucchese online before sizing them up in-store.

Wild Bill’s Western Store

311 N. Market St.



Wild Bill’s is that one-stop shop for Western culture connoisseurs. Along with boots, there are hats that come in straw, wool, fur and felt, plus Western-themed gift items. For those planning a Texas-style corporate party, the store offers custom boot and hat events to outfit the entire crew.

Rancho Semental

10665 Harry Hines Blvd. and 5550 S. Buckner, Suite 300



This family-owned store operated as a wholesaler before riding into the world of Western retail. In 2007, owners Yadira and Joaquin Noyola opened up a shop in Dallas with a mission to bring a slice of home to the hard-working people of North Texas who embrace the Rancho and Vaquero lifestyle.

Tecovas 3010 N. Henderson Ave.



Although online sales are a driver for this Austin-based company, a brick and mortar store opened in Dallas in October. The boots are made from a third-generation bootmaker in Leon, Mexico, using a 200-step process. Furthermore, Tecovas strives to eliminate the middleman markup through direct sales, which makes that pair of bourbon calf leather boots much more affordable.

Ramblin’ Trails

2060 Montgomery St., Fort Worth



Fresh out of the cattle business, Clay Miller became a greenhorn bootmaker. After learning the ropes from boot builders in El Paso, he set up shop in Cleburne before making the move to Fort Worth. “The appeal for the working cowboy is the longevity,” Ramblin’ Trails office manager Carr Parrish says of the shop’s custom-made boots, adding that it’s all a matter of customer choice and functionality.

For instance, an underslung dogging heel works better for sliding in dirt during a rodeo. There are some who buy custom boots because of foot issues, Parrish says. But then, there are “bucket list people” — those who’ve just always wanted a good pair of custom boots.