The Coolest and Most Unusual Dance Classes in Dallas

An entire room might be casually seated until that magic song plays and everyone gets up, kicking their feet in time, all facing the same direction with a few newcomers trying to catch on. Sometimes, such a surge in collective action causes a eye roll or groan from those who won't dance in public. But for those who want to move, we salute you.
In the ever eloquent words of the great George Strait, “The dance floor holds the folks trying to forget who they are; that’s what happens in every little honky tonk bar.” Maybe it's true, for just a moment, people get to cut loose or let go and show everybody what they got. On the flip side, some really amazing choreographers, b-girls, freestylists and even acrobats in DFW are facilitating groups that encourage people to do just the opposite: learn who they are through movement, while finding connection, participation and fun.
Here are some of the best off-the-beaten-path dance classes, pop-ups and events that are sure to give you a good time and expand or begin your journey to groove.
Reggaeton X Hip-Hop with Ladies With Flava at Kumbala Dance Studio
7:30 p.m., Nov 20
4801 Spring Valley Road, No,118, Farmers Branch
$20–$30
Double the rhythm, double the fun. Find reggaeton and hip-hop classes offered back-to-back in a one-time pop-up event from Dallas’ self-proclaimed, “Proud Chicana, Salsera and Bgirl-owned dance company,” Ladies With Flava. Instructors Jennifer G. and Jazmine G., who happen to be two of the newest members of the Dallas Mavs’ Breakers, are dedicated to the dance company’s mission: “nurturing those underground cultural vibes and celebrating our mujeres through the art of dance.” The Reggaeton session will focus on spicing up movement using intermediate Latin sabor choreography and a Hip-Hop class that will incorporate fundamentals and intermediate choreography over rap sure to bring the FLAVA! It's a high-energy pop-up not to be missed! Keep up with Ladies With Flava for more pop-up dance combo sessions.
Twerk, Pole Fitness, and Rated R Sessions by Body Talk
Classes held daily
1614 State Highway 161 N., Grand Prairie
$10
Not everyone is graced with the ability or confidence to make their booty bounce, and fine tuning such movements can be a challenge that may require professional help. From twerking to chair routines and pole dancing, Body Talk offers classes by rating: G-rated for a ‘Flexi-core’ with a focus on yoga and pilates style class; PG-rated for Cardio Dance Party class; and an R-rated session for those who really want to explore their sexy side with “show and tell,” routine that includes chair work and more. Have fun with friends nd private parties. Solo coaching is available for anyone who needs individual attention.
Circus! Flying Trapeze, Silks, and Aerial Arts at Dallas Circus CenterClasses held daily
2355 W. Northwest Highway
Prices vary
Circus classes are for those looking for something off the beaten path and up in the air. Dallas Circus Center offers an array of beginner and advanced classes that include flying trapeze, Chinese pole, rope, lyra and trampoline, taught by a host of specialists. And the tricks don’t end there. Those interested in twirling around at high altitudes with nothing to hold onto but two pieces of cloth should sign up for silks classes. Register to run away with the circus without leaving DFW.
Classes held every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday
Two-step and Line Dancing at The Round-up Saloon and Dance Hall
3912 Cedar Springs Road
Free (21 and up only)
To become a full-fledged certified Texan, you best get to The Round-up. The Round-up Saloon and Dance Hall has been crowned Dallas’ Best Gay Bar and one of the best in the world. What makes it so great? For starters, it offers a myriad of large, group dance classes almost every night of the week, from two-step to barcoast and freestyle classes, honky tonk and boot-scootin’ boogie, and a line dance extravaganza at 5 p.m. on Saturdays. For best results, heed the suggestions on their website: “Bring a partner or we’ll find one for you … wear leather-soled shoes and come with a can-do attitude."
7:30–9:30 p.m., Monday – Wednesday
Salsa & Bachata Classes with Jay Styles
18484 Preston Road, No. 201
“If it ain’t sexy, don’t do it!” So goes the tagline for Jay Styles dance classes held at DFW Salsa. Styles began his salsa journey when he relocated to Dallas in 2002. At first, it was a way to get some exercise but it quickly became a passion. His dance was taken to the next level by professionals who helped him embark on a journey to dance competitions, opening a studio and hosting an array of events including the Bachata Fusion Festival. Bachata, salsa and cha-cha are fun, sexy and energetic ways to get moving and meet new people.
Classes held daily
Belly Dance with Drums of Isis
508 Harwood Road, Suite G, Bedford
Prices vary
It is likely that those who have toked a hookah at Al Amir in Addison or gathered around a stage at Scarborough Faire have seen the collective known as Isis and The Star Dancers. When the troupe isn’t galivanting at festivals in their brightly colored wardrobe, they take their talents to their studio in Bedford, where they offer beginner to professional classes in Middle Eastern Raqs Shakri, commonly referred to as "cabaret belly dancing." And what would belly dancing be without live music? Fortunately the studio also specializes in Middle Eastern hand drumming classes, creating the perfect pairing. Register online.
Second, third and fourth Saturday of every month
Swing Dance Lessons at Sammons Center
3630 Harry Hines Blvd.
$5– $12
Chances are, the dancers taking over the sidewalk outside of Revelers Hall or keeping the bands buzzing at Fort Worth’s Scat Jazz Lounge have partaken in events of the Dallas Swing Dance Society. It was formed at the peak of the swing dance revolution in 1999, after bands Squirrel Nut Zippers, Brian Setzer Orchestra and numerous rockabilly acts in zoot suits had infiltrated the airwaves. A group of dancers decided to take the future of the Dallas dance scene into their own hands, forming the society with the help of Sammons Center and their dedication to educating and preserving the swing dance styles of the 20th century. Dances are held in the beautiful ballroom several times a month with opportunities for every level of ability. Beginner and intermediate workshops begin at 6 p.m., and an open dancing runs from 9 p.m. to 11:30 pm. View the class schedule at dsds.org
Classes by appointment
Lyra Classes With Brandi Takes Flight
Location and pricing vary
Want to get high in the sky? Dance doesn’t have to take place only on the ground. Brandi Cooling started pole fitness instruction over ten years ago but got hooked on aerial hoop the first time she went up. Whether in performance or instruction, aerial hoop, also known as lyra, is Cooling’s specialty, with featured performances everywhere from the Dallas Margarita Black Tie Ball to the grand opening of the AT&T Discovery District. Inquire online for workshops and private events.
Class schedule varies
The Art of the Argentine Tango and Ballroom Dancing at Studio 22
14902 Preston Road, No. 400
$35
Look, the term "Argentine tango" is a bit redundant. Argentina invented tango, and as far as we know, there are no other variants. But whatever you call it, there is no sexier dance. The schedule at Studio 22 is packed with ballroom dancing, from Vienesse waltz to foxtrot, quickstep and the sophisticated tango.
Class schedule and locations vary
Ecstatic Dance with Dallas Movement Collective
$10–$25
Dallas Movement Collective celebrates what it means to engage with community and relish all that is magical and mystical in the form of movement. Ecstatic Dance allows people of all abilities a transcendental experience that begins with stretching and intention setting, moves into a free-form journey with a live DJ and comes back to Earth with a closing sound bath. Other activities include 360 Emergence, a free-form, "spirit driven" movement practice; classes that celebrate women and non-binary movers; and Roots Revival classes, which hold space for Ecstatic Dancers who are Black, Indigenous and POC. There is something for anyone who seeks what it means to explore movement in a safe space. For a detailed class schedule and locations, visit dallasmovementcollective.com.
7 p.m., Dec. 31
The New Year’s Eve Ball at The Rhythm Room at Sons of Herman Hall
3414 Elm St.
$35–75
The Rhythm Room, located on Greenville Avenue, offers everything from annual "Thriller" dance classes in October to balboa, swing and lindy-hop throughout the year. But the classiest event to attend is its New Year’s Eve Ball at Sons of Hermann Hall with live swing music by La Pompe and a second room for R&B lovers with DJ Ramiro. Beginner lessons are complimentary at the event to get everyone started off on the right foot for the New Year. VIP tickets include a reserved seat, Champagne toast and hors d'oeuvres; general admission tickets provide access to both dance floors and drinks and snacks at the bar.