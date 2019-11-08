 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Scrolling along: the Ladd brothers and their scroll-filled room.EXPAND
Scrolling along: the Ladd brothers and their scroll-filled room.
Exploredinary

Dallas Museum of Art’s Newest Exhibition Makes No Sense Out of the Senses

Eva Raggio | November 8, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The Dallas Museum of Art’s newest exhibition is an interactive experience meant to trip us up in the most sensical of ways. How do we feel sound and touch taste? Sure, ’shrooms can help get us there, but there’s also speechless: different by design, which runs at the museum from Nov. 10 through March 22, 2020, and attempts to answer just that type of question.

As it often does at the DMA, the newest exhibition started with an idea by museum senior curator Sarah Schleuning, who spearheaded the DMA’s most attended exhibition in history, Dior: From Paris to the World, as well as the futuristic Jean-Paul Gaultier retrospective.

Schleuning selected seven artists from various parts of the world (from American Ini Archibong, now based in Switzerland, to New Yorkers Steven and William Ladd) to develop and conceive individual site-specific installations for a vast immersive sensory experience.

A playground for adults. Misha Kahn's whimsical installation at speechless.EXPAND
A playground for adults. Misha Kahn's whimsical installation at speechless.
Exploredinary

Art and the viewer's perception have long been interrelated themes in art-centric discussions, but for speechless, the artist’s concepts were informed by conversations with scientists and academics, with which they set out to interpret their own take on the themes of communication and multisensory interactions.

In addition to high-tech showings of innovation, the one theme that’s perhaps inadvertently but unmistakably present is the example of the successfully collaborative communication between communities big and small; the Ladds’ piece is a walk-in room in which one is surrounded by 50,000 or so colorful fabric strolls, handmade by women, men and children in Dallas and Atlanta — as the exhibition is a collaboration with the city's High Museum of Art.

Yuri Suzuki’s piece, "Sound of the Earth Chapter 2," is a large black sphere placed in a soundproof room, playing a range of sounds from around the globe. Depending on where the listener places an ear, one sound bite will play out of the hundreds of sounds present within the piece, which were uploaded to a website by the worldwide public.

Sound, and the way we carelessly manipulate it, is a takeaway of Archibong’s sleek play on light, while the weightiest think piece is ultimately Matt Checkowski’s "Glyph," which shows two simultaneous films of his fellow project artists discussing their work. As the artists speak, their words show up on screen with a stream of pictures showing the latest Google image of the day corresponding to each word — in a reminder of time's fleeting quality and the speed at which modern language is evolving.

Most playful is artist Misha Kahn’s section, which has close to a dozen pieces: impractically shaped chairs and curious installations of peculiar shapes, fabrics and shadows that create mysteries to be (never fully) discovered.

Ini Archibong (right) and his brother created lights that change the room's sound.EXPAND
Ini Archibong (right) and his brother created lights that change the room's sound.
Exploredinary
 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >