Watch E.T. With a Live Score Performed by the DSO

April 20, 2023 8:11AM

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform composer John Williams' score for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial during a special screening of the movie at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in May.
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform composer John Williams' score for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial during a special screening of the movie at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in May. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images
Roll over Beethoven: the Dallas Symphony Orchestra knows how to keep classical music cool. Just in the past 12 months, the institution has paid homage to composer John Willams by playing his iconic scores for classic films such as Star Wars, Superman and Indiana Jones. And last week, the orchestra got down with some retro pop with the two-day event Back to the ‘80s, which included hits by Madonna and Queen.

Well, keep the leg warmers on, because those themes are still reigning through May, when movie fans will be treated to an otherworldly show with a screening of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which will be accompanied by a live score performed by the DSO.

The classic sci-fi film from 1982 earned an Academy Award for its score by Williams. The DSO will perform it with a full orchestra while the film plays in HD on the big screen.

This is a good excuse to revisit one of the films that jump-started a long string of “Daddy issues” films from Steven Spielberg (see Hook, War of the Worlds) and that catapulted the sort-of-annoying-but-entirely-lovable Drew Barrymore into lifelong movie stardom.

It also was a wonderful PR vehicle for extraterrestrial beings, should they ever finally take over Florida. Please.

So “phone home” your friends and get to the Meyerson to watch the film and hear the orchestra conducted by David Newman on May 19–21.

E.T the Extra-Terrestrial will play on three dates, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets are $38.
